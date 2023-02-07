ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Arizona Man Dies in Solo Car Accident in Santa Barbara

A young man died in a solo car accident early this morning on the southbound 101 just north of the State Street offramp. The California Highway Patrol reported the victim’s name was not yet released, but he was 23 years old, driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, and a resident of Mesa, Arizona.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
foxla.com

Santa Paula police searching for driver in January hit-and-run

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Police in Santa Paula asked for the public's help Wednesday to find the driver of a car they said left a pedestrian with serious injuries after hitting them in an intersection last month and fleeing the scene. The alleged hit-and-run happened back on Jan. 24 around...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

90-Minute Parking Restrictions in Old Town Postponed

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, February 10, 2023 – After further consideration and input from the community, the City of Goleta has decided to postpone plans announced on February 3, 2023, to implement 90-minute parking restrictions this spring in Old Town. The City is scheduled to begin construction of the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project this summer and will coordinate the timed parking to go along with that project. By doing so, the City will minimize issues surrounding loss of parking spaces associated with the project.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Bicyclist Struck by Truck, Critically Injured Near Los Olivos

A bicyclist suffered major injuries Monday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle in the Santa Ynez Valley. At approximately 2:25 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of Ballard Canyon Road and Bison Lane near Los Olivos, according to fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
kvta.com

CHP Seek Ventura Hit And Run Vehicle

The CHP is asking the public for help in a hit and run traffic collision early Saturday morning in Ventura that left a tow truck driver with major injuries. It happened shortly after 2:30 AM on the southbound 101 Freeway just before the Victoria Avenue exit. There was a broken...
VENTURA, CA
The Malibu Times

Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign

Bike and pedestrian safety is focus for Caltrans  A seven-and-a-half mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway north of Malibu in Ventura County is about to be redesigned with safety and climate change adaption in mind. Caltrans held a hybrid planning meeting Feb. 2 to announce its goals in an infrastructure community meeting. Although just in […] The post Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA.com

Vehicles seized, tickets issued at Oxnard car meetup

Police in Oxnard issued 20 tickets and towed three vehicles Sunday morning after they busted a planned car meet around a busy shopping center. The Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement at the Seabridge Marketplace between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. A large meetup of car...
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Minuteman Missile Test Launch From Vandenberg And Other Stories

(Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) There was a routine test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night. The launch was at 11:01 PM Pacific Time. The missile was headed to a target in the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

CHP Officer From Ventura County Honored For Heroism

A CHP officer who has worked out of their Moorpark station for several years was honored by the Governor last week for his heroism in an off-duty incident. On August 6th, 2021, Officer Ryan Ayers was driving on the 101 in San Luis Obispo when he witnessed a semi-truck travel off the roadway and tumble down a hillside.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta Beach County Park to Partially Reopen

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – On February 9, 2023, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed due to damage sustained during the January 2023 storms. While some repairs are underway and assessments of the pier are ongoing, it is anticipated to be several weeks before the east parking lot and pier can reopen safely.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Sewage spill pollutes part of Ventura County creek

A sewer main blockage caused a major spill into a Ventura County creek. It happened Tuesday morning, in Moorpark. A Ventura County Water and Sanitation District line backed up on the 4000 block of Moorpark Avenue, in Moorpark. An estimated 2400 gallons of sewage flowed out of a manhole, and...
crimevoice.com

Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking

February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

