New Buffalo, MI

Sister Hazel to perform at Four Winds South Bend’s Ribbon Town Event Center on Friday, April 7

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that Sister Hazel will perform Four Winds South Bend’s Ribbon Town Event Center on Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $40, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, February 10 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Memorial Opera House is pleased to announce upcoming auditions for “Nunsense”

Memorial Opera House is pleased to announce upcoming auditions for. Please fill out the Audition form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfaHU5l98zplNOEk17fXPr6QLdRm95Mlb-aQ6dVRm22UsUmdA/viewform?usp=sf_link. Auditions: Monday, March 6th at 7 pm and Tuesday, March 7th at 7 pm at Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383. Callbacks (as needed): Wednesday, March 8th (time TBD).
VALPARAISO, IN
Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. holds an open, honest conversation during Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce’s Annual State of the City Luncheon

Every year, the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce holds a luncheon in the City of Hammond and invites Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. to share recent happenings and upcoming goals for the City. On Wednesday, February 8, the chamber held its largest luncheon yet. Over 300 people including chamber members, elected officials, city council members, and Mayor McDermott himself gathered to celebrate all the good happening in Hammond, both now and in the future.
HAMMOND, IN
Board-certified family medicine doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network

Board-certified family medicine doctor Caitlin Sienkiewicz, DO is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Crown Point. Dr. Sienkiewicz completed her training at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa. She completed her residency in family medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Ill.
CROWN POINT, IN
Franciscan Health helping AFib patients live more active lifestyles

A procedure offered at Franciscan Health Crown Point is allowing cardiac patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) to eliminate the use of blood thinners and live more active lifestyles. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), AFib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat. The CDC estimates...

