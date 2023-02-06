The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that Sister Hazel will perform Four Winds South Bend’s Ribbon Town Event Center on Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $40, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, February 10 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO