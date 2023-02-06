Entries Open for 2023 Alameda County Wine Competition, Zin Challenge & Sauvignon Blanc Summit Wine Competitions

Iconic Family-Owned Napa Winery promotes hospitality, Direct-to-Consumer and Marketing Veteran. (Napa, Calif.)— February 8, 2023— Trefethen Family Vineyards, one of Napa’s pioneering family-owned estate wineries, today announced the promotion of Tiffany Kenny to Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Sales. Kenny joined Trefethen in 2021 as Director of Consumer Sales & Hospitality and has been responsible for the winery’s direct-to-consumer sales channels, including the tasting room, wine club, telesales, and e-commerce, as well as the hospitality programs at the estate. In her new role, she will also oversee all consumer and trade marketing, as well as public relations.

