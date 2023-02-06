Entries Open for 2023 Alameda County Wine Competition, Zin Challenge & Sauvignon Blanc Summit Wine Competitions

Read full article on original website
2022 California Grape Crush Report
(February, 2023, Novato, CA) – — The California Department of Food and Agriculture will release the. Grape Crush Report for 2022 harvest on Friday, February 10, 2023 at noon. The Ciatti Company will be supplying information regarding our interpretation and analysis of these results and will be available...
Trefethen Family Vineyards Promotes Tiffany Kenny to Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Sales
Iconic Family-Owned Napa Winery promotes hospitality, Direct-to-Consumer and Marketing Veteran. (Napa, Calif.)— February 8, 2023— Trefethen Family Vineyards, one of Napa’s pioneering family-owned estate wineries, today announced the promotion of Tiffany Kenny to Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Sales. Kenny joined Trefethen in 2021 as Director of Consumer Sales & Hospitality and has been responsible for the winery’s direct-to-consumer sales channels, including the tasting room, wine club, telesales, and e-commerce, as well as the hospitality programs at the estate. In her new role, she will also oversee all consumer and trade marketing, as well as public relations.
Missouri’s TerraVox Winery 2021 Norton Named Best Native Wine in America
TerraVox Norton Wins Best of Class Award at Prestigious SF Chronicle Wine Competition for third time in four years. Kansas City’s TerraVox Winery was awarded a Best of Class Award at the prestigious 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. The competition, which saw more than 5,500 wines submitted, named the TerraVox 2021 Lot 3 Norton the Best of Class in the Red Natives and Hybrid category. Only 3% of all wines entered into the competition are given a Best of Class designation.
