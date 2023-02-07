On Sunday, 11 members of the Pittsfield Fire Department participated in the 7th annual BFit Challenge at TD Garden in Boston. “All the money raised goes to support firefighters throughout the state who have occupational cancer," said Chief Tom Sammons. "It's really important stuff. It's really important to get the word out that we face a lot higher rates of cancer than anybody else in the workforce. So, we are better at it, we're getting better every day at it, but it's really important that we take care of our brothers and sisters throughout the state.”

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO