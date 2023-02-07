Read full article on original website
William Leonard
3d ago
I agree with this policy 100% But when a person who is sick or hurting, along with a family member or friend sits in the waiting room for sometimes up to 6or 10 hours or more before been seen by a doctor, definitely causes some people to get very agitated. I have seen it happen where a patient was escorted out by security. I know there is a shortage of doctors, and with all the welfare folks who get free medical attention paid for by the state, it does create a problem for emergency room personal. It needs to be made better.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange lightRoger MarshJohnsonville, NY
Unsolved Mysteries: The Bennington TriangleMaiya Devi DahalBennington, VT
EVENT ALERT: Via Carota Craft Cocktails Tasting RoomNewyorkStreetfood.comNew York City, NY
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Comments / 1