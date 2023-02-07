ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Comments / 1

William Leonard
3d ago

I agree with this policy 100% But when a person who is sick or hurting, along with a family member or friend sits in the waiting room for sometimes up to 6or 10 hours or more before been seen by a doctor, definitely causes some people to get very agitated. I have seen it happen where a patient was escorted out by security. I know there is a shortage of doctors, and with all the welfare folks who get free medical attention paid for by the state, it does create a problem for emergency room personal. It needs to be made better.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

From severed fingers to opioid overdoses, Berkshire Community College class to teach lifesaving skills to locals

In partnership with County Ambulance, Berkshire Community College is holding a course on lifesaving skills at its main Pittsfield, Massachusetts campus on Saturday. The subject got renewed attention last month when Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field but was saved by quick-acting responders. Trainings will be offered in adult and child CPR, defibrillator use, how to stop a bleeding wound, Narcan application, basic first aid, and more. Tiffany Moreno is the Instructional Program Manager for Health & Wellness at BCC. She tells WAMC anyone can save a life with the right training.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Jacobs’ tenure on Governor’s Council as sole Berkshire representative gets underway

Last year, Tara Jacobs of North Adams ran a dark horse campaign and won a packed Democratic primary for the open Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. The eight-member body advises the commonwealth’s top executive on issues around the parole board, judicial appointments, commutations, and more. After following up her primary victory with another in the general, Jacobs was sworn in last month to become the first Berkshire County woman to hold a seat on the body. WAMC caught up with Jacobs to hear how she’s settling into her new role on the Governor’s Council, which met for the first time under the new administration this week.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wamc.org

Albany Law School selects next president

Albany Law School has named its next president. On July 1st, Professor Cinnamon Piñon Carlarne will take over as Albany’s 19th president and dean after a national search. She will replace Alicia Ouellette, who is stepping down after nine years. A leading international expert in environmental and climate...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Tyer to ask city council for $500,000 to match federal grant aimed at restoring Springside House

Built in the mid-19th century, Springside House sits on a promontory above downtown Pittsfield in the park of the same name, the city’s largest. Until 2007, it housed the city’s parks department before it was closed due to disrepair. Since then, it’s been vacant. Ahead of next week’s city council meeting, Mayor Linda Tyer held a closed-door press conference Tuesday to reveal a possible path forward for the structure.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Pittsfield Fire Department raises over $4,500 for firefighters’ cancer charity in statewide competition

On Sunday, 11 members of the Pittsfield Fire Department participated in the 7th annual BFit Challenge at TD Garden in Boston. “All the money raised goes to support firefighters throughout the state who have occupational cancer," said Chief Tom Sammons. "It's really important stuff. It's really important to get the word out that we face a lot higher rates of cancer than anybody else in the workforce. So, we are better at it, we're getting better every day at it, but it's really important that we take care of our brothers and sisters throughout the state.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl and heroin

The United States Attorney's Office reports Carlos Hernandez, 53, of Albany pled guilty on February 8 to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Authorities explain Hernandez admitted that between April and May 2021, he sold a total of 68 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of heroin in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

51% #1751: Looking for Love

Love is not just for the young. On this week’s 51%, we speak with editors Nan Bauer-Maglin and Daniel Hood about their new book Gray Love: Stories About Dating and Relationships After 60. From terrible first dates to newfound partnerships, Gray Love explores how the search for companionship does and doesn’t change after retirement – and how it always teaches us more about ourselves. We also speak with the women behind upstate New York’s newest dating service, Micropolitan Matchmakers.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

#1690: Poetry and a Spelling Bee | The Best of Our Knowledge

Elementary and middle school students compete in a district-wide spelling bee in Schenectady, New York. Online program Poem Renovation lets users explore poetry in a new way. And independent Hyper Saturation Magazine digs into the cultural landscape of upstate New York.
SCHENECTADY, NY
wamc.org

Home improvement with Darren Tracy 2/8/23

Home improvement expert Darren Tracy returns with advice on home repairs, additions and maintenance. Join the conversation by calling 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. Darren is a licensed professional engineer and master plumber. A certified building analyst, Darren Tracy owns West Branch Engineering, located in Saratoga Springs, NY.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy