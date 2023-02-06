Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Louisville's Jeff Brohm already recruiting the state of Kentucky hard
It hasn't taken new University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm to make some recruiting noise in the Bluegrass State. Brohm, a former Kentucky Mr. Football from Trinity High School, has recruited the state of Kentucky heavily during his time as a head coach at Western Kentucky University and also during his six seasons as the head coach at Purdue.
4-Star ATH Kylan Fox ‘feeling warm’ towards Louisville football
Ever since Kylan Fox was offered by the University of Louisville on April 21, 2022, the highly coveted tight end has been loosely associated with the Cardinals and could even potentially commit here. He could potentially be joining four-star athlete, Jamari Johnson, who is coming in from the Class of...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes
The Cardinals are staying on the road for a rematch of their ACC opener against the Hurricanes.
Louisville's Returners, Early Enrollees and New Coaches Meshing Together Well Early
The Cardinals have seen a lot of overhaul on both their coaching staff and player roster since this past December
Louisville's Top 12 highest-rated in-state recruits since 2000
Among the most immediate positive impacts of Louisville's hiring of Jeff Brohm as its head football coach was local and in-state recruiting. The Cardinals added a trio of key area prospects since Brohm's hiring, including 247Sports' top-rated in-state target in St. X defensive lineman Micah Carter. UofL also inked Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements and four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind.
wdrb.com
Robbie Valentine, a member of Louisville’s 1986 NCAA championship team, charged with strangulation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Robbie Valentine, a member of Louisville's 1986 NCAA championship team, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of strangulation. Valentine got into an argument with his girlfriend when she discussed moving out, according to a Louisville Metro Police arrest citation. Valentine slammed her phone down, dumped...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
wdrb.com
Siva, Kuric to lead Louisville alumni team in TBT play this summer in Freedom Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million tournament held annually in the summer, announced that a team of alumni players from Louisville will host a regional and quarterfinal round of the event in Freedom Hall this July. “The Ville,” a team put together by the...
'Unfortunate and unnecessary decision': Papa Johns to sell Louisville headquarters
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A nationwide pizza chain announced they are selling their Louisville corporate campus on Wednesday. Papa John's corporate office in Jeffersontown will be put on sale next week. The company said since returning to in-office work last year, they found their current campus no longer fits their...
xaviernews.org
Top Ten Rappers From Louisville
Over the years, few cities have risen amongst the ranks of countless others as having the greatest rappers emerge from their own respective city. Louisville never happens to be on any of these lists. For this reason, the rappers trying to make it out of woodworks from Louisville get little to no exposure unless it’s coming out of their own pockets. Not that this list will bring unprecedented exposure, but I view some as better than none. I have taken it upon myself to take my personal opinions and put them into a top ten list below:
tourcounsel.com
Jefferson Mall | Shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky
Jefferson Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky, the largest city in Kentucky. The mall is located near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Outer Loop in southern Louisville. Jefferson Mall is the only major mall in southern Jefferson County, and the only of Louisville's six regional shopping centers (400,000+ square feet) serving the south and west county; the others are located in the east county.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?
For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
wdrb.com
Tree falls on home in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood during high winds Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tree fell on a house Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. Wind gusts took out a tree on South 39th Street, near River Park Drive and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in west Louisville. The tree landed on a home, damaging at least the front of...
Jeff Dunham's 'Still Not Cancelled' tour coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who brings puppets to life is taking his 44-city North American tour, "Still Not Cancelled", to Louisville. Jeff Dunham is set to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Standard admission for the show cost about $50 before fees; click...
Drive down one of Louisville's last remaining cobblestone streets
The Peterson Avenue Hill has been traveled for 121 years in Louisville, KY.
OnlyInYourState
The One Fried Chicken Restaurant In Kentucky With Surprisingly Delicious Tacos
Kentucky is known far and wide for amazing fried chicken, with numerous eateries giving the ‘ole Colonel a run for his money. But it’s not just fried chicken, hot chicken, and chicken and waffles in the Bluegrass; there are restaurants that elevate this humble KY classic to new heights and flavors. Royals Hot Chicken is one such place. This fried chicken restaurant in Kentucky isn’t just known for killer poultry, their tacos are truly something to experience… and taste.
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
WLKY.com
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
