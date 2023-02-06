ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herbster says he's thinking about 2024 Senate race, other political options

OMAHA, Neb. — Multi-state agribusinessman Charles Herbster might want another go at politics after losing the 2022 Republican primary for Nebraska governor to eventual Gov. Jim Pillen, according to the Nebraska Examiner. Herbster, in a statement, confirmed that he is considering a 2024 Senate bid against appointed U.S. Sen....
Legislative resolution would allow Nebraskans to recall top leaders

LINCOLN, Neb. — A state senator wants Nebraskans to be able to recall top leaders. The constitutional amendment would allow voters to launch a petition to recall statewide elected officials, like the governor, as well as state senators. LR14CA would place the question on the ballot. Local lawmakers are...
Rhode Island prisons grappling with correctional officer shortages

Behind the barbed wire gates of Rhode Island's prison system lies a growing problem: a massive shortage of correctional officers. The Rhode Island Department of Corrections is currently down 60 to 70 correctional officers, including actual vacancies, employees out on workers' compensation, and officers on disability leave. Wayne Salisbury, the...
Ohio proposal would require verified parental consent before kids use social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted is leading a new proposal that would require certain online companies to obtain verified parental consent before letting kids use their platforms. The Social Media Parental Notification Act was submitted as part of Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023-2024 executive budget presented...
