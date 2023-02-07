ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SVVSD names new principal of Timberline PK-8

The St. Vrain Valley School District has named the new principal of Timberline PK-8 in Longmont. Audrey Seybold, the current principal of Columbine Elementary School, is set to replace Timberline’s current principal, Kerin McClure, in July. The district approved the hire during Wednesday’s regular Board of Education meeting.
Longmont Community Fridges program set to expand, seeks donations

The soft launch of Longmont Community Fridges is complete, and the initiative is set to expand, Longmont Food Rescue Executive Director Naomi Curland said Tuesday. The organization partnered with the nonprofit Uproot Colorado to launch the initiative in the fall. Organizers began with two donated fridges, which now sit — filled with free food — at Agape Safe Haven, 10656 Park Ridge Ave., and Longmont United Hospital, at 950 Mountain View Ave.
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

