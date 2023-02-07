Read full article on original website
Related
Artist organizes exhibitions in celebration of Black History Month
A Lafayette-based artist has organized and curated six exhibitions that feature the works of Black artists in Boulder County. Adderly Grant-Lord worked with the artists to showcase their talent in “Black Futures in Art: We’re Not Just History” — a series of six exhibitions that opened in Boulder and Lafayette.
Fears flare that Colorado free preschool could shortchange kids with learning delays
As state leaders prepare to launch Colorado’s free preschool program next fall, some educators and advocates fear young children with disabilities will lose out under the new system. They say 3-year-olds could be rejected for a spot and 4-year-olds could receive less preschool than they’re due because of the...
Community member invited to learn about FRCC Foundation
Local community members are invited to the FRCC Foundation’s inaugural Breakfast of Opportunity! This event is a chance to learn more about the work of the foundation—and ways people just like you can work with us to support the dreams of local students. When: February 15, 2023. 7:30...
SVVSD names new principal of Timberline PK-8
The St. Vrain Valley School District has named the new principal of Timberline PK-8 in Longmont. Audrey Seybold, the current principal of Columbine Elementary School, is set to replace Timberline’s current principal, Kerin McClure, in July. The district approved the hire during Wednesday’s regular Board of Education meeting.
Longmont Community Fridges program set to expand, seeks donations
The soft launch of Longmont Community Fridges is complete, and the initiative is set to expand, Longmont Food Rescue Executive Director Naomi Curland said Tuesday. The organization partnered with the nonprofit Uproot Colorado to launch the initiative in the fall. Organizers began with two donated fridges, which now sit — filled with free food — at Agape Safe Haven, 10656 Park Ridge Ave., and Longmont United Hospital, at 950 Mountain View Ave.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0