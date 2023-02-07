ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

kfdi.com

Man jailed on charges after west Wichita chase and crash

A 32-year-old Wichita man is facing a number of charges after a chase with police and Sedgwick County deputies. The chase happened early Thursday and ended when a car hit two medians near Central and Maize Road. The driver jumped out and run, but deputies caught up with him and booked him into jail. He had minor injuries from the crash.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

SUV struck Kan. deputy's patrol vehicle on a traffic stop

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities took three suspects into custody after a car struck a deputy's vehicle who was involved in an earlier traffic stop. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, Corporal Roger Wilt with the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office was on a traffic stop in the 26,000 block of 85th Road, according to Sheriff Dave Faletti.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Guns, ammo and cash taken in Kansas home burglary

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary that include guns, ammunition and cash taken from a central Salina home Thursday. A 50-year-old Salina man told police that he left for work at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday. When he returned to his residence in the 900 block of Merrill Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday, he found his kitchen window broken and the firearms and ammunition missing, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 9

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Alyssa Saralynne; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Burse,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

HABIT and Yoder sewer district estimate expected Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners will talk again about the HABIT and Yoder sewer districts at their meeting on Tuesday. The Reno County Commission discussed options for the sewer districts serving the HABIT and Yoder areas at a Tuesday, Feb. 7 study session. The commission had asked staff...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita family's dog back home after finding, eating meth at local park

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family's dog is back home after he ingested methamphetamine after a run at a local park. "Thanks to the quick action of Dr. Crowdis and the medical team, Daisy has returned home after a nearly fatal drug poisoning," Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital said Thursday on Facebook.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Traffic stop on I-70 in Kansas nets more than $500,000 worth of pot, shrooms

ABILENE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas authorities have arrested a 49-year-old man who allegedly had more than a half-million dollars worth of drugs in his pickup truck on Tuesday. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said Darren Denter of Old Monroe, Missouri, was booked for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute a certain hallucinogenic and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

