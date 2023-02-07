Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
hypebeast.com
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
hypebeast.com
LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab
LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
hypebeast.com
Nike Is Bringing Back the LeBron 4 "Graffiti" for a Wider Release
Back in 2006, and LeBron James hosted a special pop-up activation in SoHo, New York for the release of a limited-edition sneaker: the Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti.” Only 250 pairs were released to the public, making it one of The King’s most exclusive launches at the time. However, the Swoosh’s basketball team has elected to reissue the kicks at a larger scale during the 2023 holiday season.
hypebeast.com
VØID's Nike Air Force 1 'Chainsaw Man' Concept Features an Actual Chainsaw
After putting together a Pokémon Magikarp concept that actually swims, sneaker customizer VØID recently shared a new custom centered around the popular Chainsaw Man manga/anime series. Once again working on the Nike Air Force 1, the custom draws from the look and power of titular protagonist Denji in his Chainsaw Man form granted to him by the Chainsaw Devil, Pochita.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk Low Gets Another “Valentine’s Day” Model
More Valentine’s Day shoes on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever grace the world is the Nike Dunk Low. While this might be a grandiose thing to say, you can’t help but agree. Overall, the Dunk Low is just one of those shoes that is incredibly versatile. With the right colorway, you can wear this shoe in pretty well every single possible occasion. This is one of the many reasons why fans have continued to support this shoe over the years. Moreover, this sneaker has had a massive resurgence over the past couple of years, which has led to a whole slew of new colorways.
Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report
Sales of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line, which is in partnership with adidas, are reportedly down 50%. The news certainly raises eyebrows since anything affiliated with Queen Bey is easy money, right? While Ivy Park certainly sells, it seems like it didn’t live up to adidas’ projections, which are being described as “weak sales.” Reports […] The post Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5%
While Jordan Brand products generate $3 million for Nike every five hours, Michael Jordan only gets 5% of each sale. The post Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5% appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Latto Gives Us Style Goals In An All Denim Ensemble
Latto stepped out over the weekend giving us early 2000s fashion vibes in an all denim two piece look that we love.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 95 Arrives in a Stealthy "Triple Black" Rendition
Is giving the Air Max 95 a stealthy and sleek makeover with the release of the “Triple Black” edition. The classic silhouette sees the shoe dressed in black, metallic silver and an anthracite color scheme. The shoe is constructed with a mixture of materials, featuring mesh and leather along the upper. The laces are also highlighted in black to tie the sleek, incognito look altogether. The all-black design gives subtle branding details. The mini jewel Swoosh is amongst one of the main standouts of the shoe. The sneaker sits atop a black rubber outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Arrives in Fire Red
The “Toro” motif has officially landed on the Air Jordan 6. The classic high-top Jordan Brand silhouette is the latest to be hit with the Toro Bravo theme, dressed in an all-red suede upper. Capturing the attention with the bold red color, the varsity red is paired with black accents, which can be seen highlighting the tongues, heel tabs and midsoles. The Jumpman branding is also seen in red on the tongue. The shoe sits atop a black and red midsole and icy translucent outsole. To finish things off, the shoe comes with red toggle lacing to tie everything together.
yankodesign.com
This ‘transparent’ motorcycle made with bulletproof glass panels promises the most exciting ride ever
No, Nothing didn’t design an e-bike… this piece was designed for the LBM (Leo Brutal Motorcycle) workshop using bulletproof glass as its primary material. Named the Nu’Clear (because it’s new and clear), this unusual two-wheeler looks like nothing you’ve ever seen because while most motorcycles opt for large fairings and body parts to build character, the Nu’Clear goes the absolute opposite route by being transparent in its approach… no literally! The motorcycle concept (it obviously doesn’t exist quite yet) explores quite a few first. Not only does it use bulletproof glass in the design elements, but it incorporates glass in the load-bearing parts too, like the hubs of each wheel. Sure, the motorcycle’s chassis is still made of meta, but this unusual combination of metal and glass allows the Nu’Clear to stand out rather wonderfully. Also, extra points if you noticed that transparent fuel tank on the top that’s filled with ethanol, which the Nu’Clear runs on.
Adidas’s bill for Kanye West’s antisemitic outbursts just went up another $1.3 billion
Adidas hasn't made a concrete decision on writing off all of its remaining Yeezy merchandise. Adidas has been lumped with more than a billion dollars of Yeezy stock that it may have to write off, having ended its relationship with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The sportswear brand...
Majorie Harvey Sky Dives in Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’ Sneakers During Dubai Vacation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Majorie Harvey, the mom of Lori Harvey and wife to Steve Harvey, shared a video of her latest trip on Instagram today. Marjorie took her sleek style to new heights as she sky-dived down to breathtaking heights in Dubai. For her adventurous endeavor, Harvey wore a pair of black leggings and a crewneck sweatshirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) Harvey styled the look with natural makeup, a casual ponytail and a slim pair of oval-shaped...
LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record in Pink Nike LeBron 20
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer while wearing pink and silver Nike shoes.
Comments / 0