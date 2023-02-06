Barnegat Defeats Seneca 60-43 in Boys Hoops Contest
TABERNACLE - Coach Mike Puorro's Barnegat High School boys basketball team traveled to Seneca High School on Monday afternoon and walked away with a 60-43 victory.
This is Barnegat's fourth straight victory.
Jamari Smith scored 20, Cole Toddings 13 and Shawn Javines 12 to lead the Bengals.
Caleb Roseboro scored 13 points for Seneca.
Barnegat's record improves to 10-12 and Seneca dropped to 6-14.
Barnegat (10-12)
20
12
17
11
60
Seneca (6-14)
10
10
11
12
43
Player Stats
Barnegat Game Stats
Player
2PT
3PT
FTM
FTA
PTS
REB
AST
BLK
STL
Tommy Szukalski
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mason Krey
3
1
0
1
9
0
0
0
0
Luke Tortorici
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Shawn Javines
6
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
Cole Toddings
3
1
4
8
13
0
0
0
0
Kyle Greenleaf
3
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
Jamari Smith
5
3
1
2
20
0
0
0
0
Totals:
20
5
5
11
60
0
0
0
0
Seneca Game Stats
Player
2PT
3PT
FTM
FTA
PTS
REB
AST
BLK
STL
Christian Ciliberti
1
1
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
Justin Mercado
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
Jacob Humphries
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Gavin Tallant
5
0
1
2
11
0
0
0
0
Owen Eberman
1
0
1
1
3
0
0
0
0
Gavin Toronto
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kingston Williams
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Aydan Davis
3
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
Tiernan Blesi
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Caleb Roseboro
5
1
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
LJ Hagan
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Alex Malesich
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Totals:
16
3
2
5
43
0
0
0
0
Comments / 0