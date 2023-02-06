Barnegat Defeats Seneca 60-43 in Boys Hoops Contest

RAHWAY, NJ — Prior to its February 9th home game against Summit's Kent Place, the Rahway High School girls basketball team, under Head Coach Jorge Gutierrez, recognized its five seniors, four players and the team manager. Those five seniors celebrated during Senior Night were: Anisha Dort Kelly Lord Amber Maher Stephanie Mora Jorjia Schmitt (team manager) Coach Gutierrez said of his seniors, "It has been an honor to have the opportunity to coach these young ladies. I got the job four years ago when these girls were freshmen. From day one, they have shown their dedication to our program. I have watched them grow into young adults, and it has been a great journey. Not only were they outstanding teammates and extremely coachable but have become role models and leaders in our community. I wish them the best of luck in their future, and they will always be a part of our basketball family." The team went on to defeat Kent Place, 31-24. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]

RAHWAY, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO