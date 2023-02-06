Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
'It's nightmare' Local Turkish groups are helping families impacted by massive earthquake
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Many families in Turkey and Syria are recovering after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit their countries. Now, thousands of people are dead and thousands more are hurt. Here in Dayton, local Turkish communities are stepping up to help. Islom Shakhbandarov, President of the Ahiska Turkish American...
dayton247now.com
Survival: The Exhibition opens at National Museum of the United States Air Force
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A free, highly engaging and immersive experience titled Survival: The Exhibition, which opens for a limited time beginning Saturday, Feb. 18, awaits visitors of all ages at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. Created by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., Survival: The Exhibition is the...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Development Coalition holds annual meeting, economic review
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Development Coalition celebrating a record year at its annual meeting and economic review on Wednesday. 2022 set records for jobs committed, new payroll, and capital investment, with the historic Honda and Intel projects. Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted attended that meeting, and says the past two...
dayton247now.com
Sierra Nevada Corporation to hold ribbon cutting at Dayton facility
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Wednesday, February 8th at Dayton International Airport to mark Sierra Nevada Corporation's completion of the first of two aircraft maintenance and overhaul facilities. The two facilities will eventually create approximately 150 new jobs in the area, and support some of...
dayton247now.com
City of Trotwood issues boil advisory alert
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood has issued a BOIL ADVISORY ALERT due to a water main repair on East Main Street. Residents are advised to boil their water for three minutes minimum when using for oral hygiene or intake. This advisory affects all residents on East Main Street (between Olive Road and State Route 49.
dayton247now.com
AC Hotel in downtown Dayton announces Grand Opening in March
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The AC Hotel Dayton will open its doors in March as the City of Dayton continues to invest in and revitalize the downtown area. AC Hotel Dayton, developed by Crawford Hoying and operated by Shaner Hotels, is the area's newest hotel, featuring modern, European-style elegance. The...
dayton247now.com
Donate blood this week to win Valentine's Day "Date Night" gift basket
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Give blood during the heart of winter and you could win the Community Blood Center's St. Valentine's Day "Date Night" gift basket. Everyone who registers to donate at the Dayton CBC Donation Center between February 6 and February 11 is automatically entered into a drawing for the "Date Night" basket, which includes a $200 gift card to Cooper's Hawk restaurant, two tickets to the Great Escape Room Dayton, and Winan's Chocolates.
dayton247now.com
Dayton online golf retailer hits period of exponential growth
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- When Colin and Cody Hart were in the beginning stages of crafting their business, they never anticipated the growth they would experience in the first year. With six months behind them and their online presence getting bigger and bigger, they’re working toward scaling with their continued growth.
dayton247now.com
'The Facing Project' coming to Montgomery County to address homelessness
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Facing Project will be in Montgomery County from February 13 to 18, with several events centered on housing justice and the issue of homelessness. The goal is to raise awareness about the need for safe, affordable housing and to address housing disparities caused by systemic racism.
dayton247now.com
Coyote sightings becoming more prevalent in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies and wildlife specialists are providing guidance on what to do if you come across a coyote due to recent sightings throughout the Miami Valley. It isn’t uncommon to get reports from the Dayton area. Coyotes are plentiful across the state and do thrive...
dayton247now.com
Dayton mayor Mims discusses state of the city 2023
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. discussed the City of Dayton’s accomplishments and plans moving forward in front of a live audience during his second 'State of the City' address on Wednesday. Retired journalist, Marsha Bonhart interviewed Mims in a conversation type setting at the Dayton...
dayton247now.com
Bibi the hippo celebrates 24th birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the most famous animals at the Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating her birthday Tuesday. Bibi, the mother of Fiona the hippo, is celebrating her 24th birthday Tuesday. Bibi was born in February 1999 in St. Louis, Missouri, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. Bibi gave birth to...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Children's experiencing spike in mental health crises
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)--According to Dayton Children’s Hospital, the number of those struggling with suicide ideation is increasing at an alarming rate, to the point that suicidal thoughts are the number one reason kids are admitted to their hospital. Dayton Children’s has 24 behavioral health beds and when they are...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Fire crews on scene at 5461 W. Third Street
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Fire crews are on scene at 5461 W. Third Street. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that a house is on fire at that address, but crews say that no one was inside the home. Dayton 24/7 Now is heading to the scene and we'll update...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police Department finishes installing automated license plate readers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department has completed the installation of fixed-position Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs). This technology will assist officers in addressing community concerns about crime. In accordance with the city's technology ordinance, a public hearing on ALPRs was held at a Dayton City Commission meeting...
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Cyclones to play as Hippos for Cincinnati Zoo fundraiser
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Each year, the Cincinnati Cyclones swap names with a local icon for a night and players wear special jerseys. This year, the Cyclones will be the Hippos for Hippos Night at Heritage Bank Center on March 4. The team will wear special jerseys designed by the Cyclones'...
dayton247now.com
Police to conduct large search for missing Dayton woman this Saturday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police provided an update at a news conference Wednesday regarding Cierra Chapman. Investigators say 30-year-old Chapman was last seen Dec. 27, 2022 leaving a Trotwood apartment complex where her ex-boyfriend lives. 10 days later, her car along with her purse, and personal items were found in Middletown, but Chapman was no where to be found.
dayton247now.com
24 years later, hope remains a constant in search for Erica Baker
Tuesday marked 24 years since 9-year-old Erica Baker went missing. On February 7, 1999, Erica put on her raincoat, leashed up her dog and started to walk through a Kettering park. The 9-year-old was never seen again. The prime suspect, Christian Gabriel, admitted to hitting Erica with his van, but...
dayton247now.com
31-year-old man indicted for food truck shooting in Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Wednesday, February 8, that 31-year-old Tyshaun Wilson has been indicted on multiple counts in connection with the shooting of a victim on January 14, 2023, at an Oregon District food truck. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the early...
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Cedarville University student released from hospital after stabbing
CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Public Relations team at Cedarville University said that the male student who was stabbed Tuesday morning on campus has been treated and released from a hospital. The female student remains in custody, pending charges. The university is offering counseling services to students, and Residence Life...
Comments / 0