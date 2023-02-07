DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man was sentenced today to prison after his conviction for murdering his wife. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said that Dayton Police were called April 14, 2019, to an apartment in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue on the report of a shooting. They found 38-year-old Tiffany Yvette Moreland dead. She had been shot in the chest. A 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene, police reported.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO