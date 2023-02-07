ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

31-year-old man indicted for food truck shooting in Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Wednesday, February 8, that 31-year-old Tyshaun Wilson has been indicted on multiple counts in connection with the shooting of a victim on January 14, 2023, at an Oregon District food truck. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the early...
Dayton man accused of killing wife sentenced to prison

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man was sentenced today to prison after his conviction for murdering his wife. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said that Dayton Police were called April 14, 2019, to an apartment in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue on the report of a shooting. They found 38-year-old Tiffany Yvette Moreland dead. She had been shot in the chest. A 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene, police reported.
Police to conduct large search for missing Dayton woman this Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police provided an update at a news conference Wednesday regarding Cierra Chapman. Investigators say 30-year-old Chapman was last seen Dec. 27, 2022 leaving a Trotwood apartment complex where her ex-boyfriend lives. 10 days later, her car along with her purse, and personal items were found in Middletown, but Chapman was no where to be found.
Prominent Dayton developer purchases Oregon District buildings

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent Dayton developer has purchased three Oregon District properties. The deals will create additional commercial space and newly renovated apartments in the bustling commercial and residential neighborhood. Woodard Development has purchased the Johnston Building (513, 515, 517-523 E. Fifth Street); Schaefer Building (601-613...
Woman indicted for leaving scene of deadly crash involving pedestrian

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton woman accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash was indicted today. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said sheriff's deputies were called Jan. 22 to the 3500 block of Hillcrest Avenue for a report of a dead man on the side of the road. He had been partially covered in snow.
'She didn't go missing by accident' Search for Cierra Chapman continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cierra Chapman, 30, went missing 43 days ago. She was last seen in Trotwood, leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house. The search for her, or any information related to her disappearance, continues. Cierra was last seen on December 27 leaving the Trotwood apartment. Her car was found...
Dayton mayor Mims discusses state of the city 2023

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. discussed the City of Dayton’s accomplishments and plans moving forward in front of a live audience during his second 'State of the City' address on Wednesday. Retired journalist, Marsha Bonhart interviewed Mims in a conversation type setting at the Dayton...
Amtrak could make its way to Ohio after DeWine approves passenger rails

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The state of Ohio is taking the first steps toward bringing Amtrak to Ohio and one of those stops would be in Dayton. The idea of those expanded passenger rails has city leaders excited. The U.S. Department of Transportation is offering states like Ohio millions of...
Dayton Children's experiencing spike in mental health crises

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)--According to Dayton Children’s Hospital, the number of those struggling with suicide ideation is increasing at an alarming rate, to the point that suicidal thoughts are the number one reason kids are admitted to their hospital. Dayton Children’s has 24 behavioral health beds and when they are...
Signal change coming to Miami Township intersection

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County, Ohio (WKEF) -- A two-way stop will soon be changing to a four-way stop, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said today. The intersection of Farmington Road and Union Road is expected to be converted from a two-way stop with stop signs to a four-way stop. Gruner...
$2M Dayton award targets youth mental health issues

FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- The Boonshoft School of Medicine will use $2.3 million in federal funding to boost the training for its family medicine residents. The training will focus on mental and behavioral health problems, including substance use disorders, suicide prevention, trauma-informed care and the effects of abuse and gun violence on young people.
$14M project to enhance Salem Avenue corridor

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A renovation project set at Salem and Grand avenues in Dayton will upgrade existing housing and add commercial space to the Salem corridor. The $14 million project will transform Grand Place Apartments, owned by National Church Residences which acquired the property in 2017 for...
Kettering Health unveils first mobile CPR kiosk in the country

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kettering Health, in collaboration with the American Heart Association, will make a new mobile hands-only CPR training kiosk available to the public. On February 13, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at its first host site, the Student Union at Wright State University.
