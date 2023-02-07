Read full article on original website
Madison man accused in double homicide set to go to trial
Jacob Gideon Copeland was charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Damian Blake Ricketts, 21, of Hazel Green, and Devin Edward Richard, 22, of Huntsville on August 31, 2017.
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
Trial set for one of three men in 2019 Ardmore murder
Khalib Holden, Adrian Miguel Lopez and Quintin Sincere Courtney were all charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery for the death of 72-year-old Diane Ferguson Ballard.
Lauderdale County drug trafficking suspect reportedly cut ankle monitor after bonding out
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for a drug trafficking suspect after he bonded out and cut his ankle monitor, according to Sheriff Joe Hamilton.
YAHOO!
Arrest reports Feb. 9
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday. —second-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (controlled substance) —carry pistol unlawfully, failure to pay alcoholic beverage tax, obstruction of governmental operations. —parole violation. —first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family. —chemical endangerment. —obstructing justice using a false identity, driving under...
WAFF
Aleisha Parker found guilty of manslaughter in death of infant son
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of her infant son in 2018 was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday. Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot. According to prosecutors during the trial, Aleisha Parker was in a fight over a gun with her husband when the gun went off and killed Dante.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police: 3 charged in plot to steal identities, create ID papers for undocumented immigrants
Three people have been charged with trafficking in stolen identities and could face even more charges related to their alleged roles in a scheme to provide fake identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. Decatur Police said investigators with its vice/narcotics unit received information in January and February about the suspects and...
southerntorch.com
Multiple Drug Arrests in Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, ALA.-- On Wednesday, February 8, at approximately 6:00 pm, Collinsville Police Department received a call from Jacks Restaurant, in reference to a male subject harassing a juvenile female. Officers spoke to the juvenile's family, and they told them that after a confrontation between a family member and the male...
WAFF
‘I just need closure’: Boaz mother hopeful for lengthy sentence for daughter’s killer
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a woman killed in 2021 is demanding closure as the person responsible for her accepted a guilty blind plead deal for manslaughter on Tuesday. On Nov. 5, 2021 Jana Chatman was found near her wrecked car off of Dixie Dale Road in Albertville with fatal gunshots wounds.
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
Two minors allegedly found with Xanax, bottle of Captain Morgan rum
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department said it was around midnight Tuesday when an officer driving on Hwy. 431 noticed a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed - and clocked it at 82 mph on his traffic radar.
Capital murder arrest made over fatal Moulton house fire
A capital murder arrest has been made in connection to a house fire in Moulton earlier this year that where Durman McDaniel was pronounced dead.
WAFF
Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire
A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 9 hours ago. New documents have provided more information on the...
Three arrested in Decatur, accused of using stolen identities to make fake copies for immigrants
Three people were charged with trafficking stolen identities that authorities said they were using to make fake copies for undocumented immigrants.
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
A video obtained by CBS 42 contradicts police statements that Mitchell was "alert and conscious" when he left the jail.
Massive amount of drugs, guns and cash found during search
58 pounds of marijuana, 111 grams of cocaine, three grams of LSD, four mason jars and seven bags of THC wax, 86 THC vape cartridges, 12 THC gummies, eight firearms and around $18,000 of "suspected drug proceeds" were allegedly found at the home.
Man charged with vehicle burglary in Decatur
Jarikious Harris has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.
WAAY-TV
Madison County mother found guilty of manslaughter in infant son’s death
A Madison County woman has been found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of her 13-month-son. A jury returned its verdict against Aleisha Parker on Thursday morning. Her sentencing is set for 11 a.m. April 27. She could face as long as 20 years in prison. For now, she’s being...
WAFF
18-year-old arrested for allegedly making threats against Fayetteville City High School
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged after he allegedly made threats against Fayetteville City High School on social media. According to a spokesperson for the Fayetteville Police Department, Stephan Hicks, 18, was charged with threatening mass violence at school. Fayetteville City School Resource Officers were made aware of a possible school threat posted on social media on Feb. 7.
