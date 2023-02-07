ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Arrest reports Feb. 9

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday. —second-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (controlled substance) —carry pistol unlawfully, failure to pay alcoholic beverage tax, obstruction of governmental operations. —parole violation. —first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family. —chemical endangerment. —obstructing justice using a false identity, driving under...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Aleisha Parker found guilty of manslaughter in death of infant son

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of her infant son in 2018 was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday. Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot. According to prosecutors during the trial, Aleisha Parker was in a fight over a gun with her husband when the gun went off and killed Dante.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Multiple Drug Arrests in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, ALA.-- On Wednesday, February 8, at approximately 6:00 pm, Collinsville Police Department received a call from Jacks Restaurant, in reference to a male subject harassing a juvenile female. Officers spoke to the juvenile's family, and they told them that after a confrontation between a family member and the male...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire

A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 9 hours ago. New documents have provided more information on the...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

18-year-old arrested for allegedly making threats against Fayetteville City High School

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged after he allegedly made threats against Fayetteville City High School on social media. According to a spokesperson for the Fayetteville Police Department, Stephan Hicks, 18, was charged with threatening mass violence at school. Fayetteville City School Resource Officers were made aware of a possible school threat posted on social media on Feb. 7.
FAYETTEVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy