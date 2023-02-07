The White Bralettes You’re About To See As Tops For Spring—Gigi Hadid And Alessandra Ambrosio’s Are So Chic

While the groundhog did indeed see his shadow last week, spring (and warm weather fashion ) will be arriving sooner than you might think!

Case in point: many style icons like Gigi Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio have been seen rocking white ab-baring bra tops and bralettes, making us predict that items like this will be prominent in the upcoming season.

Gigi Hadid’s Sporty, Ribbed Boss Bra Top

In Hadid’s latest Instagram post, the supermodel, 27, donned a scoop-neck, white bra top from Boss in a new shoot. Hadid flaunted her sculpted abs with the help of the ribbed, sporty piece, and added an oversized matching blazer over it and black shorts to complete her look.

To top it all off, the mom of one wore her long, wavy blonde tresses down and slicked back to draw eyes to her makeup look. Hadid added subtle shaded liner, a touch of rosy blush on her high cheekbones and a mauve, glossy lipstick hue. While this is one undeniably chic way to wear a white bra top for spring, Ambrosio also gave us major style inspo with her more bohemian-inspired take.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s Boho, Low-Cut White Bralette

Fellow model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Ambrosio, 41, sported a white bralette recently, but have hers a more boho and free-spirited spin. In a new photo shoot that she shared on Instagram, Ambrosio wore a low-cut white bralette that was also ribbed, and had skimpy straps.

She, too, showed off her toned midriff and added a plethora of shimmering jewelry pieces, from layered charm necklaces to dangly earrings to gold bodychains to chunky rings. She also accessorized with a white and brown sun hat and matched her bralette with high-waisted white trousers. (Perfect look for a spring music festival, perhaps? We think so!)