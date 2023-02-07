Read full article on original website
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMaliceandMurder.comGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Texas A&M sweeps Auburn with 83-78 home win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M junior forward Julius Marble poured in a career-high 20 points, including three clutch buckets down the stretch, to lead the Aggies to a hard-fought 83-78 win over the Auburn Tigers in front of a crowd of 10,248 fans on Tuesday at Reed Arena.
KBTX.com
Montojo claims SEC Freshman of the Week recognition
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M’s Jaime Montojo earned SEC Men’s Golf Co-Freshman of the Week recognition, the league announced Wednesday. Montojo was honored for finishing eighth at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate with an 8-under, 208 showing as the Maroon & White claimed their third title of the season.
KBTX.com
Aggie Baseball Hour to debut Thursday at Rudy’s BBQ
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first installment of Texas A&M’s monthly radio show ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’ with head coach Jim Schlossnagle will premiere on Thursday, February 9 at Rudy’s BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station. Fans may join the Aggies in-person at Rudy’s BBQ...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated tops Montgomery 57-38 and moves back into a first place tie in 21-5A
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers got 18 points from Kaden Lewis as they beat Montgomery 57-38 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. Zaylan Duren added 12 and Justin Gooden tossed in 9. With the win the Tigers move back into a first place tie with Rudder and...
KBTX.com
Rudder drops close contest 55-48 to Lake Creek
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder came up short against Lake Creek 55-48 at the Armory Tuesday night. The Rangers are now 28-5 and 10-2 in district play. They’re back in action Friday night when they host Montgomery.
KBTX.com
MS 150 returning to Aggieland, kicks off fundraising season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The MS 150 is coming back to College Station, with Aggie Park and Kyle Field marking the end of the 100+ mile bike ride. This event raises money and awareness for multiple sclerosis, one of the largest MS fundraisers in the nation. This impacts research that helps those suffering.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Spring Concert Series kicks off tonight
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - MSC Town Hall and the Texas A&M President’s Office is kicking off the first concert of the 2023 Spring Concert Series. Starting Friday, you can sit front row to enjoy a variety of musical acts and it’s all free of charge. Friday night’s concert will start with folk music band, Beatnik Bandits from Austin, Texas.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: JROTC Marksmanship Teams win big at competition
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Bryan ISD JROTC Marksmanship Teams that competed in a 5-round competition in Houston. The competition started in October and finished with the final event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The varsity team received 2nd place out of eight other teams in the competition. The...
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas
Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
KBTX.com
Bryan residents push for alternate options as College Station plans sewer project
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Bryan say they’re ready for a fight with the City of College Station. Leaders say the relationship between the neighboring cities could be in jeopardy. A mile-long sewage line is being proposed to go through the middle of Beverly Estates, a historic...
KBTX.com
Love is in the air in Bryan this Valentine’s Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Valentine’s Day treat your special someone to a date night they’ll never forget. Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan joined The Three to share some of their top Valentine’s Day activities. If you’re looking for food and drinks, you can spend the evening...
KBTX.com
Bryan Native nominated for NAACP Image Award
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From walking the hall of Bryan High to taking selfies with the President, George Lee Jr., also known as Conscious Lee, has been using his platform to transform the way we see the world every day. Lee was named YouTube Content Creator Choice of The Year...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M System Board of Regents hosts first meetings of 2023
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents hosted a regular meeting on Feb. 8 that included briefings from System executives regarding recent programs and developments at A&M and among the A&M System. The meeting included a presentation by Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs James Hallmark on the A&M System’s...
KBTX.com
Wellborn Rd. blocked in both directions near Barron Rd. following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle crash is affecting traffic along Wellborn Road between Capstone and Barron Roads Friday morning. College Station police are asking drivers to avoid the area while it’s being cleared.
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card: February 9, 2023
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
KBTX.com
Black History Month: Entrepreneurs share career journeys
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Every day is a fashion show & the world is your runway.” That’s the motto at Hair With A Twist Boutique in Bryan. It has everything from women’s clothing to accessories and handbags. The owner, Dreka Lynn, is going into her second...
KBTX.com
TAMU Art Galleries hosting Pal-entine’s Day event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Want to travel to Venice without leaving Aggieland? Now is your chance at the University Art Galleries at Texas A&M. An American in Venice: James McNeill Whistler and His Legacy is currently on display until April 2 at the Forsyth Learning Gallery in the Memorial Student Center.
KBTX.com
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
KBTX.com
Relax, connect, learn about horses at Stark Farms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have a love for horses and want to connect with them on a deeper level, Stark Farms is a place where you can do just that. Not only does Owner, Jennifer Laatz, offer horseback riding lessons, day camps for kiddos, and horsemanship classes for the whole family, she also offers a unique horse yoga class, where participants can actually perform basic yoga moves on top of Laatz’s trained horses.
