College Station, TX

Texas A&M sweeps Auburn with 83-78 home win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M junior forward Julius Marble poured in a career-high 20 points, including three clutch buckets down the stretch, to lead the Aggies to a hard-fought 83-78 win over the Auburn Tigers in front of a crowd of 10,248 fans on Tuesday at Reed Arena.
Montojo claims SEC Freshman of the Week recognition

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M’s Jaime Montojo earned SEC Men’s Golf Co-Freshman of the Week recognition, the league announced Wednesday. Montojo was honored for finishing eighth at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate with an 8-under, 208 showing as the Maroon & White claimed their third title of the season.
Aggie Baseball Hour to debut Thursday at Rudy’s BBQ

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first installment of Texas A&M’s monthly radio show ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’ with head coach Jim Schlossnagle will premiere on Thursday, February 9 at Rudy’s BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station. Fans may join the Aggies in-person at Rudy’s BBQ...
Rudder drops close contest 55-48 to Lake Creek

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder came up short against Lake Creek 55-48 at the Armory Tuesday night. The Rangers are now 28-5 and 10-2 in district play. They’re back in action Friday night when they host Montgomery.
MS 150 returning to Aggieland, kicks off fundraising season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The MS 150 is coming back to College Station, with Aggie Park and Kyle Field marking the end of the 100+ mile bike ride. This event raises money and awareness for multiple sclerosis, one of the largest MS fundraisers in the nation. This impacts research that helps those suffering.
Texas A&M Spring Concert Series kicks off tonight

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - MSC Town Hall and the Texas A&M President’s Office is kicking off the first concert of the 2023 Spring Concert Series. Starting Friday, you can sit front row to enjoy a variety of musical acts and it’s all free of charge. Friday night’s concert will start with folk music band, Beatnik Bandits from Austin, Texas.
Treat of the Day: JROTC Marksmanship Teams win big at competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Bryan ISD JROTC Marksmanship Teams that competed in a 5-round competition in Houston. The competition started in October and finished with the final event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The varsity team received 2nd place out of eight other teams in the competition. The...
travelawaits.com

9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas

Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
KBTX.com

Love is in the air in Bryan this Valentine’s Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Valentine’s Day treat your special someone to a date night they’ll never forget. Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan joined The Three to share some of their top Valentine’s Day activities. If you’re looking for food and drinks, you can spend the evening...
KBTX.com

Bryan Native nominated for NAACP Image Award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From walking the hall of Bryan High to taking selfies with the President, George Lee Jr., also known as Conscious Lee, has been using his platform to transform the way we see the world every day. Lee was named YouTube Content Creator Choice of The Year...
Battalion Texas AM

A&M System Board of Regents hosts first meetings of 2023

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents hosted a regular meeting on Feb. 8 that included briefings from System executives regarding recent programs and developments at A&M and among the A&M System. The meeting included a presentation by Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs James Hallmark on the A&M System’s...
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card: February 9, 2023

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
KBTX.com

Black History Month: Entrepreneurs share career journeys

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Every day is a fashion show & the world is your runway.” That’s the motto at Hair With A Twist Boutique in Bryan. It has everything from women’s clothing to accessories and handbags. The owner, Dreka Lynn, is going into her second...
KBTX.com

TAMU Art Galleries hosting Pal-entine’s Day event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Want to travel to Venice without leaving Aggieland? Now is your chance at the University Art Galleries at Texas A&M. An American in Venice: James McNeill Whistler and His Legacy is currently on display until April 2 at the Forsyth Learning Gallery in the Memorial Student Center.
KBTX.com

Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
KBTX.com

Relax, connect, learn about horses at Stark Farms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have a love for horses and want to connect with them on a deeper level, Stark Farms is a place where you can do just that. Not only does Owner, Jennifer Laatz, offer horseback riding lessons, day camps for kiddos, and horsemanship classes for the whole family, she also offers a unique horse yoga class, where participants can actually perform basic yoga moves on top of Laatz’s trained horses.
