Advocacy groups hopeful controversy won't follow Kyrie Irving to Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The addition of Kyrie Irving to the Mavs' roster is being met with mixed reactions – that's due to his off-the-court track record, which has included some big controversies.

There's no doubt that Irving's record has Mavs fans electrified.

"It's over-the-top exciting," said Mavs fan Robert Lodes. "It's taking the Mavericks to a whole other level on their potential for another championship."

But with the dreams of another National Championship trophy come some concerns about Irving's off-the-court record. He missed several games last season for refusing to get vaccinated. He was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for eight games earlier this season for posting a link to an anti-Semitic film on social media. After initially refusing to apologize, he eventually expressed remorse to the Jewish community.

Anna Salton Eisen, a founder of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, said she welcomes Irving.

"I think that it's a great chance for him and for us as a community to kind of step out front, and, with the growing anti-Semitism, it can make a real positive difference," said Salton Eisen.

Both she and Stacy Cushing, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Texoma, said they hope this will be an opportunity to shed light on hate and ignorance.

"We take him at his word that he has done the work and he's going to continue to do the work that's needed to be an advocate for all and stand up and fight against hate," Cushing said.

Salton Eisen, the daughter of two Holocaust survivors, said, as a Mavs fan, she was thrilled with the news. And she said she is optimistic that Irving will use his position for positive - and to promote education.

"I think that he has a big platform and an opportunity to spread the message that we need to be educated about all history and the Holocaust and fight hate with our words and our actions."

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum President and CEO Mary Pat Higgins issued a statement about Irving, saying "The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum welcomes all opportunities to educate groups and individuals who want to learn more about the history of antisemitism and its impact today. The Museum has a strong relationship with the Dallas Mavericks, and we look forward to continuing to serve as a resource for Mavs players, coaches, and staff."