ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Advocacy groups hopeful controversy won't follow Kyrie Irving to Dallas

By Brooke Rogers
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vl7U_0keZQWzw00

Advocacy groups hopeful controversy won't follow Kyrie Irving to Dallas 02:43

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The addition of Kyrie Irving to the Mavs' roster is being met with mixed reactions – that's due to his off-the-court track record, which has included some big controversies.

There's no doubt that Irving's record has Mavs fans electrified.

"It's over-the-top exciting," said Mavs fan Robert Lodes. "It's taking the Mavericks to a whole other level on their potential for another championship."

But with the dreams of another National Championship trophy come some concerns about Irving's off-the-court record. He missed several games last season for refusing to get vaccinated. He was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for eight games earlier this season for posting a link to an anti-Semitic film on social media. After initially refusing to apologize, he eventually expressed remorse to the Jewish community.

Anna Salton Eisen, a founder of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, said she welcomes Irving.

"I think that it's a great chance for him and for us as a community to kind of step out front, and, with the growing anti-Semitism, it can make a real positive difference," said Salton Eisen.

Both she and Stacy Cushing, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Texoma, said they hope this will be an opportunity to shed light on hate and ignorance.

"We take him at his word that he has done the work and he's going to continue to do the work that's needed to be an advocate for all and stand up and fight against hate," Cushing said.

Salton Eisen, the daughter of two Holocaust survivors, said, as a Mavs fan, she was thrilled with the news. And she said she is optimistic that Irving will use his position for positive - and to promote education.

"I think that he has a big platform and an opportunity to spread the message that we need to be educated about all history and the Holocaust and fight hate with our words and our actions."

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum President and CEO Mary Pat Higgins issued a statement about Irving, saying "The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum welcomes all opportunities to educate groups and individuals who want to learn more about the history of antisemitism and its impact today. The Museum has a strong relationship with the Dallas Mavericks, and we look forward to continuing to serve as a resource for Mavs players, coaches, and staff."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game

Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook reportedly likely to get bought out: Why Clippers, Suns, Nuggets and Heat make sense

Russell Westbrook has played his last game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After months of speculation, the veteran point guard is in the process of being dealt to the Utah Jazz as part of a bigger deal that will net the Lakers D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Of course, just because Westbrook is heading to Salt Lake City that doesn't mean he'll be staying there. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, he will likely receive a buyout, and that will allow him to sign with a new team as a free agent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Why Mavs' Kyrie trade concerns Draymond short and long term

Draymond Green both is, and is not, a fan of the Dallas Mavericks' trade for Kyrie Irving. On the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show podcast, the Warriors' forward discussed the blockbuster deal that sent Irving and Markieff Morris from the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Warriors admit mistake, abandon vision by trading Wiseman

By reportedly trading James Wiseman after 60 games spread out over 26 months, the Warriors walked away from more than a young man some believe will have a long NBA career. They also quit on their vision. Any team drafting No. 2 overall, in any draft, is seeking – anticipating...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaq had an absolutely touching moment putting any apparent beef to rest

If there was any beef between NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal — real, perceived, anywhere in between — it’s gone now. After LeBron James broke Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most points in a career, the center got on TNT to speak with the Inside the NBA crew and had a specific message for O’Neal: Abdul-Jabbar mentioned that Shaq felt that the legend was “ashamed of you or ignoring you,” and that wasn’t the case.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors save huge amount of money with trade deadline moves

The Golden State Warriors are getting better and saving a whole lot of money to do so as well. The Warriors were busy at Thursday’s deadline, making multiple interesting moves. They traded former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons for Kevin Knox and five second-round picks. The Warriors then re-routed Knox... The post Warriors save huge amount of money with trade deadline moves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS DFW

Irving has first practice with Mavericks, preps for debut

Kyrie Irving had his first practice with Dallas on Tuesday, and was asked if he envisioned any problems playing alongside Mavericks star Luka Doncic.Irving's answer: "No."The Mavs clearly see it the same way.Irving's Dallas chapter has started, with a practice in Los Angeles preceding what's expected to be his debut game there when the Mavericks visit the Clippers on Wednesday night. The Mavericks struck a deal Sunday to acquire the eight-time All-Star from the Brooklyn Nets."I've played with some of the best of all time, greatest of all time," Irving said. "I've been on some of the greatest teams, the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
178K+
Followers
25K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy