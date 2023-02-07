ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

NHS facing ‘incredibly disrupted week’

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44tJ2I_0keZPZgK00

The NHS is preparing for further disruption to services as nurses walk out again in their bitter dispute over pay.

Health leaders said the service is anticipating an “incredibly disrupted week” as it faces strikes by nurses, ambulance staff and physiotherapists.

Monday saw the largest strike in NHS history as tens of thousands of workers in England staged walkouts, including members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) alongside GMB and Unite paramedics, call handlers and other staff at ambulance trusts.

More upheaval is expected on Tuesday as nurses continue their strike action.

Union leaders have implored ministers to act to prevent further strike action, but ministers in England have indicated that they will not budge on one of the main points of contention – pay for 2022/23.

On Monday, the RCN accused the Government of being “on strike” itself, claiming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Health Secretary Steve Barclay and Business Secretary Grant Shapps were “missing in action”.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen told the PA news agency: “No Health Secretary and no Business Secretary were there to answer urgent questions in Parliament today – and no response from the Prime Minister after I wrote to him this weekend.

“People may wonder if the Government is also on strike.

“In Parliament today, we heard more of the same from a Government whose most senior figures seem to be missing in action.

“The Westminster Government is punishing England’s nurses and looking increasingly isolated as the Welsh and Scottish governments come to the table.”

Ms Cullen added: “It is clearer than ever that the Prime Minister has failed to deliver on his promises to the NHS.

“Rishi Sunak is letting the country’s most important and beloved institution deteriorate rapidly – but it is not too late. I am urging him to come to the table to negotiate and halt this action now.”

Health minister Will Quince , who responded on Mr Barclay’s behalf, said Mr Barclay was attending a Cobra meeting so could not be in the House of Commons to answer urgent questions.

NHS leaders said it will be the “most disruptive week of strikes to date” – but urged people to seek urgent and emergency care if they need it and attend appointments as planned unless they have been contacted in advance.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers which represents NHS trusts, told Sky News on Monday: “We’re planning for an incredibly disrupted week.”

Mr Quince, answering an urgent question from Labour on Monday, said around 88,000 procedures or outpatient appointments have been postponed because of strikes over the last eight weeks.

The bitter dispute shows no sign of a resolution in England as unions and ministers appear to be at loggerheads over 2022/23 pay for NHS staff.

Ministers have said they want to look forward to next year’s pay award but unions have said that this year’s pay needs to be addressed.

The Government has been warned of a “constant cycle” of strikes until the issue has been resolved.

Nurses are set to strike at 73 trusts in England, up from 55 during January’s strike days and 44 in December.

Ambulance crews and call handlers were returning to work on Tuesday but are due to walk out again on Friday, while physiotherapists are set to strike on Thursday.

Unions in Wales largely suspended similar action after the Welsh Government came forward with an improved pay offer on Friday.

Ms Cordery urged the Government to negotiate with unions on 2022/23 pay.

“I hope it ends by the Government coming around the table to negotiate a settlement for this year’s pay for NHS staff,” she said.

“I think that we need to recognise that NHS staff have faced soaring costs, (the) cost of living has gone up, inflation has gone up, and the settlement from this year’s pay review body was made at a time when inflation wasn’t at the levels it’s at at the moment.

“So I think it’s really important that we focus on getting a deal for this year, as well as then thinking about what next year’s pay deal looks like.”

But during a visit to Kingston Hospital in south-west London on Monday, Health Secretary Steve Barclay appeared to rule out negotiations for 2022/23.

“We have been discussing this coming year, from April, pay with the unions,” he said.

“We have this process through the pay review body; it’s an independent process and we’re keen to get the evidence so that that reflects the pressure that the NHS has been under and the wider context in terms of inflation.

“I don’t think it’s right to go back to last year, to last April, retrospectively. We should be looking forward to the pay review body that is taking evidence now and working constructively with the trade unions.”

He added: “It’s right to recognise that there’s been ongoing pressures on the NHS (and) inflation has been higher since last year’s pay review body process than was originally forecast in the Spending Review 2021.”

Meanwhile, asked whether unions should “give up hope” of negotiating on 2022/23 pay, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “I think we would say we want to keep talking about ways forward.

“We think it is right to focus on this year’s pay and not look backwards. As the minister said this morning, our door remains open.”

Ms Cullen told PA: “They (nurses) are trying to bring their NHS back from the brink and they will continue to do this for as long as this Government takes to listen to them.”

Speaking at a picket line outside St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, west London, on Monday, Ms Cullen added: “Hundreds of thousands of nurses take part in this ballot and they’ve given me the strongest mandate of any nursing profession throughout the world, so they will continue to do this for as long as it takes for this Government to actually wake up and listen to their voice, and listen to their voice on behalf of patients and do the decent thing.

“We are in a situation today where this Government has chosen to punish the nurses of England instead of getting round a table and talking to me about pay in the same way as they’ve done in Wales and Scotland.”

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, said the Government should open negotiations on pay or face a “constant cycle” of walkouts.

On 2022/23 pay, Ms Graham added: “They can’t just always sing ‘la la la la la’ and hope that the year goes by and we will forget what’s happened. This year’s pay needs to be addressed.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Striking ambulance workers send pointed message to Rishi Sunak

Ambulance workers on a picket line in Bristol sent a pointed message to Rishi Sunak on Friday.Paramedics in five regions of England are taking part in further walkouts over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.“If Rishi did his job, we could do ours,” a huge billboard, standing behind the striking workers, read.The pointed message to the prime minister comes after nurses at 73 trusts in England took action on Monday and Tuesday, while physiotherapists walked out on Thursday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
The Independent

British mother cries ‘oh my God’ as she grabs baby from cot at precise moment earthquake hits

A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey earthquake was caught on film on their baby monitor.The family from Hull was on holiday in the country when the quake hit.Victoria Sanli can be heard crying out ‘oh my God!’ as she grabs her baby Katelyn from her cot at the precise moment the earthquake strikes.As she carries the child to safety the cot is seen shaking with the deafening sound of crashing all around.Throughout the drama, baby Katelyn’s music box continues playing the nursery rhyme “Frere Jacques”, providing a surreal soundtrack to the carnage. The family...
The Independent

Archie Battersbee died as result of prank or experiment gone wrong, coroner rules

Archie Battersbee died as a result of an accident during a “prank or experiment that went wrong”, a coroner has ruled. The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn last August, months after he was found unconscious with a ligature around his neck at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. His family believe he had been taking part in a dangerous online challenge.His parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee failed in their bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully withdraw his medical care.At an inquest into his death in Chelmsford, Essex, senior coroner Lincoln Brookes described...
The Independent

Labour condemns Government over ‘discredited theory’ for big crustacean die-off

Labour has accused the Environment Secretary of pursuing a “discredited theory” for a big crustacean die-off in the North East.Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon has written to his opposite number in Government, Therese Coffey, to criticise her department’s theory that algal bloom caused the deaths.Thousands of dead and dying crustaceans washed ashore along parts of the north-east coast of England between October and December 2021.On January 17, a panel of independent experts convened by the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) chief scientific officer Gideon Henderson concluded: “A novel pathogen is considered the most likely cause of mortality.”However,...
The Independent

RMT union rejects ‘final offers’ from Network Rail and train operating companies

The biggest rail workers’ union has rejected what the Transport Secretary has described as the “best and final offers” aimed at resolving the long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.Mark Harper described the move by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) to reject the proposals from Network Rail and the train operating companies as “a kick in the teeth for passengers”.He said it is clear “no realistic offer” will be accepted by the union as hopes faded that the dispute will be resolved any time soon.It is time for those union leaders to face the reality – our railways...
The Independent

Firefighter describes ‘heartbreaking’ scenes amid earthquake rescue efforts

A British firefighter who is part of the search and rescue team deployed to Turkey following a deadly earthquake has described the “heartbreaking” scenes he has witnessed while pulling casualties from the rubble.Steve Davies, 51, from Gower, Swansea, in South Wales was one of 77 specialists sent as part of the UK International Search and Rescue Team (UK-ISAR) to provide lifesaving support to the country.The father of two, who has worked in a number of disaster areas, said it is one of the most “horrific” he has seen.The 7.8-magnitude quake hit on Monday and the death toll has since risen...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy