Atlanta, GA

11Alive

All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman rescued from Stone Mountain house fire overnight

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A woman was rescued overnight from a house fire in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County Fire. This happened on Whisperwood Trail just after midnight. Fire officials said there were no people harmed; however, a dog did die. Crews did not provide details on how...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated

An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.
DACULA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds

Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police think these boys may know about shooting that killed 13-year-old

ATLANTA — Police are working to identify three boys they believe may know who killed a 13-year-old boy near an Atlanta skating rink last month. Investigators shared new photos Thursday that were snapped from surveillance footage from inside the Cascade Family Skating rink. Deshon DuBose visited the skating rink before he was shot twice -- in the chest and lower back -- at a block off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta Police Department investigators said.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

