1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station
A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
Atlanta Fire officials rule Buckhead Saloon fire 'accidental', closes case
ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous version of this story. Atlanta Fire officials have ruled the popular Buckhead sports bar and restaurant fire "not malicious but accidental." Investigators said that new findings showed there was no exact source of the fire at the Buckhead...
All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Woman rescued from Stone Mountain house fire overnight
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A woman was rescued overnight from a house fire in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County Fire. This happened on Whisperwood Trail just after midnight. Fire officials said there were no people harmed; however, a dog did die. Crews did not provide details on how...
2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated
An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.
Police: 2 people shot outside popular Buckhead shop during drug exchange
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead Thursday evening that left two men injured in an alleged drug exchange. Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at 3005 Peachtree Rd. NE, the location of Lucian Books and Wine. The business is at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Pharr Road NE.
Vigil held for Atlanta nightlife legend, family posts $100k reward for info on suspect
Industry colleagues say Gidewon was Atlanta nightlife royalty.
At Oakland Cemetery, local historian digs into unseen Black history
Dr. D.L. Henderson researches the Black decedents buried in the historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, where despite being the final resting place for about 12,000 Black Atlantans, there has been little information available about their stories and lives.
11Alive
Neighbors shocked after 'witch doctor' lured woman to Duluth apartment for ritual
ATLANTA — A self-proclaimed "witch doctor" is in jail after Duluth Police said he sexually assaulted someone during a cleansing ritual and police believe there may be more victims. Duluth resident She’ Lewis couldn't believe the bizarre news so close to home, calling it both "crazy" and "far-fetched."
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta
Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the store or outside or how many people were injured.
1 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Gainesville Friday afternoon, according to police. Police said the fatal crash happened at Browns Bridge Road at Cresswind Parkway, right at the northeast edge of Lake Lanier. The road is expected to be closed...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County woman says burglar stole dog, valuables while she was at church
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County woman is desperate to find her dog after she says someone broke into her home and took him while she was at church. "I just don’t understand why someone would just take him. He needs his mommy. He needs his mommy," Kim Walker said.
capitalbnews.org
Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds
Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
Atlanta police release images of persons of interest believed to be involved in 13-year-old’s murder
Police said the 13-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a skating rink.
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
Volunteers are helping families recover a month after devastating tornadoes
ATLANTA — Volunteers have made a huge difference for victims of January’s devastating tornadoes. Carsandra Favors’ family home is gone. She relies on 50 years worth of memories to guide her around the yard debris that was once the house where she and her siblings were raised.
