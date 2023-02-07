ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Flores joining Vikings as defensive coordinator

By Liam O Hara
 4 days ago

Brian Flores is reportedly heading to the Minnesota Vikings to head their defense.

According to multiple reports Flores accepted the Vikings offer amid Cardinals head coach speculation.

He was considered to be a top candidate for the Arizona head coaching job just earlier today.

The acceptance of the defensive coordinator position gives speculation that he may have gotten word that he wasn’t getting the Arizona job.

Flores spent the last season as the Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers’ coach after his firing from the Miami Dolphins head coach position, which ended in an ongoing lawsuit.

He was a big asset for the team this past season helping all assets of the Steelers game, not just defense, helping out players elevate their game, as the former assistant to Bill Belichick.

The Vikings are getting a good one after they fired Ed Donatell after this season. Flores is set to be a big asset to what was a mediocre Vikings defense this past season.

