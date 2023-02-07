ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Local agency proposes incentive program for businesses in South Cape Coral

By Claire Lavezzorio
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is proposing a Facade Improvement Program for businesses in the South Cape.

It’s an incentive program to encourage property and business owners to improve exterior appearances of their buildings and storefronts.

“If the outside is beautiful, it’s going to help bring the guests inside,” said owner of Big 8 BBQ, Bill Keister.

Business owners who want to spruce up their storefronts could get up to 50% back –up to $50,000– under this proposal. They would have to do at least three improvements like new lighting, landscaping, signage or doors.

Owner of Big 8 BBQ Bill Keister said any exterior upgrades are worth the investment.

“Especially if you’re looking at the South Cape area. Absolutely would be beneficial,” he said.

Cape Coral resident Kathryn Minor said she likes the idea of upgrading some of the storefronts but isn’t sure this is the right time to roll out the facade program. She’s worried businesses are still busy recovering from Hurricane Ian.

“They spent their money just to get open,” said Minor.

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
