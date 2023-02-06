ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Bob Iger Stays Silent on Disney District Takeover

It has been two days since it was announced that legislation for a government takeover of The Walt Disney Company’s Reedy Creek Improvement District was put before Florida’s House of Representatives. If passed, the “Disney vs DeSantis” debacle will end with the special district in Central Florida which houses the Walt Disney World Resort staying intact, and relatively the same, but now falling under the State Government’s direct control.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

Florida Retakes "Fastest Growing State" Title For First Time In Decades, Bringing New Challenges

It won't come as a surprise to many of the Sunshine State's residents, but Florida became the nation's fastest-growing state as of the conclusion of 2022, according to the U.S. Census. It is the first time the state has held that title for 65 years - dating all the way back to 1957. While the area has always been one of America's growth regions, the pace has accelerated in recent years.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES

Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
ORLANDO, FL
Miami New Times

LEAKED EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis' Totally Real Journalism Course Documents

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared his thoughts on the abysmal state of journalism in the country at a roundtable discussion he hosted yesterday on media ethics. Alongside a panel of lawyers and defamation case claimants, the governor played talk show host in an hour-long segment during which he attacked legacy media companies and argued for lowering the legal standard to prove defamation against public figures.
PSki17

As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property

Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis calls the bureaucrats' bluff

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has a plan for freeing public universities from the stranglehold of their diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies. Before DeSantis launched this effort, it was widely believed, even among those who recognized the dangers of DEI, that there was really nothing public officials could do about the problem. Just like the weather, it was simply something we would all have to learn to live with. Public universities were thought to be outside of political control, and academic culture was thought to be too committed to DEI goals. But DeSantis is proving that something can be done. His plan is likely to make significant progress in dismantling DEI in higher education.
FLORIDA STATE

