kennythepirate.com
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott wants ‘better understanding’ of Ron DeSantis’ Disney government changes
Florida’s former Governor would like more details on changes Gov. Ron DeSantis is spearheading on Disney’s unique governance structure. Among his specific questions: what really will change, and how will local governments be protected?. Just hours after the Florida House passed HB-9B, legislation that materially alters the Reedy...
As Florida House passes Reedy Creek changes, DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved closer to taking over Walt Disney World’s self-governing district Thursday after House Republicans approved legislation meant to punish the company over its opposition to the law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
A look at the bill that could dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek
A State House committee passed changes to Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.
DeSantis vs. Disney: Florida governor declares 'there's a new sheriff in town'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis swiped at Disney again on Wednesday morning, telling reporters at a press conference that there's a "new sheriff in town."
disneyfanatic.com
Bob Iger Stays Silent on Disney District Takeover
It has been two days since it was announced that legislation for a government takeover of The Walt Disney Company’s Reedy Creek Improvement District was put before Florida’s House of Representatives. If passed, the “Disney vs DeSantis” debacle will end with the special district in Central Florida which houses the Walt Disney World Resort staying intact, and relatively the same, but now falling under the State Government’s direct control.
Florida’s Concealed Carry Proposal Drawing Fire From Some on the Right
State Reps. Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny, and Bobby Payne, R-Payne, are championing the “Concealed Carry of Weapons and Firearms Without a License” proposal, a pro-Second Amendment bill that supporters call “constitutional carry.”. The bill would allow Floridians to carry a gun without a concealed carry permit. The legislation...
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
Florida Retakes "Fastest Growing State" Title For First Time In Decades, Bringing New Challenges
It won't come as a surprise to many of the Sunshine State's residents, but Florida became the nation's fastest-growing state as of the conclusion of 2022, according to the U.S. Census. It is the first time the state has held that title for 65 years - dating all the way back to 1957. While the area has always been one of America's growth regions, the pace has accelerated in recent years.
Florida bill would allow landlords to charge tenants a monthly non-refundable fee in lieu of a security deposit
“This is just an option to get in the front door initially."
Gov. DeSantis details plan for expanded sales tax exemptions in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing at least ten sales tax exemption programs in this year’s budget.
allears.net
NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES
Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
unfspinnaker.com
New Florida House request encompasses university employee emails, text and social media messages related to DEI
The Florida House of Representatives has requested new information from each of the state’s 12 higher education institutions, this time specifically for all communications and documents related to areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. The newest in a slew of requests from state officials the past two months, it’s...
Small Florida Cities Make List of "Cheap, Beautiful" Places to Retire
Florida has been a popular retirement destination as early as the 1920s. Some people prefer its warmer weather, and many find its lack of income tax to be an important financial consideration when one is no longer bringing in a paycheck from paid employment.
DeSantis Takes Control Over the Disney’s Special District
Photo byPhoto 115323167 © Mehmet Guvenc | Dreamstime.com. Gov. Ron DeSantis is about to take control over the board of Walt Disney's special district, according to the bill passed on Monday. The move has been made in retaliation for Disney's opinion on the so-called "Don't Say Gay" laws.
Miami New Times
LEAKED EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis' Totally Real Journalism Course Documents
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared his thoughts on the abysmal state of journalism in the country at a roundtable discussion he hosted yesterday on media ethics. Alongside a panel of lawyers and defamation case claimants, the governor played talk show host in an hour-long segment during which he attacked legacy media companies and argued for lowering the legal standard to prove defamation against public figures.
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law
Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
Inside the Magic
Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property
Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
Washington Examiner
DeSantis calls the bureaucrats' bluff
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has a plan for freeing public universities from the stranglehold of their diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies. Before DeSantis launched this effort, it was widely believed, even among those who recognized the dangers of DEI, that there was really nothing public officials could do about the problem. Just like the weather, it was simply something we would all have to learn to live with. Public universities were thought to be outside of political control, and academic culture was thought to be too committed to DEI goals. But DeSantis is proving that something can be done. His plan is likely to make significant progress in dismantling DEI in higher education.
