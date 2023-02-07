Read full article on original website
Karen Mae Ching, AWS, on Cloud-Based banking features that banks have responded to
Join Karen Mae Chin from AWS, as she discusses the latest trends in cloud-based banking and the features that banks have responded to. In this informative video, Karen will highlight the benefits of using cloud technology in the financial sector and how it has transformed traditional banking practices. From improved...
Innovative Eltropy Integrates Q2’s Leading Digital Banking Platform
Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced an integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. This integration means that Eltropy can now offer its digital conversations solution via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, giving community banks and credit unions (CFIs) the opportunity to use the channel of their choice — whether Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing or chatbot.
Corserv Announces Payments Industry Veteran Anil Goyal as New CEO
Corserv, a company that empowers banks and fintechs with payment card issuing programs, announced that Anil Goyal has been appointed as the new CEO of the company. Former CEO, Jerry Craft will now serve as Chairman of Corserv and will continue to be actively involved in strategic decision-making and leadership for the company.
HSBC Expands Digital Capabilities With New Multi-Currency Payment Platform
HSBC has unveiled a new one-stop digital payment solution for small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong. Called HSBC Merchant Box, the solution simplifies international payments across regional and global eCommerce platforms for SMEs and makes it possible to ‘receive like a local’ at real-time exchange rates. HSBC Merchant...
Xsolla Expands Digital Distribution Hub to Connect Game Developers and Telecommunications Carriers
Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is proud to announce the upcoming expansion of its Digital Distribution Hub into the global telecommunications industry and its global audience of 7.3 billion mobile phone users. The Digital Distribution Hub solution is a single portal for online and offline distribution channels and brands that create and distribute entertainment content for their users.
Breaking Down the Future of Digital Payments with Roland Brandli from SmartStream
Join us for a thought-provoking discussion with Roland Brandli, the Strategic Product Manager at SmartStream, as he shares his expert insights on the future of Digital Payments from both a business and regulatory perspective. In this must-watch video, Roland will delve into the latest trends and innovations shaping the Digital...
UL Solutions’ Ravi Sharma on the Importance of Cultural Change in Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, the Business Manager of UL Solutions, Ravi Sharma, talks about the introduction of ISO 20022 to financial services and the need for a change in mindset for leaders in the industry. For Sharma, institutions need to put the needs and experiences of their customers first, once that is satisfied, strategies around innovation and future growth will fall into place.
Nium Expands Payments Platform with ‘Zero-Deduction’ Wire Transfers for Payroll and Procurement
Nium, the global platform for on-demand money movement, today announced zero-deduction wire transfers, additional currency support for global payouts, and real-time transaction tracking through SWIFT gpi. The move benefits financial institutions, payroll, and procurement firms seeking lower costs, broader reach, greater transparency, and faster settlement of cross-border wire transfers. Nium’s...
Leveraging AI’s Potential: UK Financial Regulators Might Take the Lead
Gery Zollinger, Head of Data Science and Analytics at Avaloq, comments on the AI and machine learning consultation from the Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, which closes on Friday. “Adoption of AI technology has come a long way in recent years, especially in the back...
London fintech kennek raises $4.5 million to empower lenders
London-based fintech firm kennek has raised a $4.5 million pre-seed funding round. The company has developed an end-to-end operating system designed to streamline the operations for lenders, credit investors, corporates, and servicers in the alternative credit sector. In its first year of trading, kennek has already hired 20 fulltime staff,...
APEXX and CarTrawler Partner to Boost Payment Acceptance
APEXX Global, the multi-award-winning global payments platform, has partnered with CarTrawler, the leading B2B car rental software providers for the travel industry, to transform the company’s legacy payment software system. CarTrawler works with some of the biggest names in travel including United Airlines, easyJet, Uber, Emirates and Hotels.com. APEXX...
SBLI Partners with Swiss Re to Deliver an Innovative Claims Experience
SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) announced it has partnered with Swiss Re to offer its customers Swiss Re’s Automated Claims Experience solution, a state-of-the-art digital tool that guides beneficiaries through the claims process. “A life insurance policy is more than a piece of paper;...
Identity decisioning platform Alloy launches in the UK
US fintech Alloy has launched in the UK, strengthening its presence in EMEA with key senior hires and office space in London. Alloy’s Identity Decisioning Platform helps banks and fintech companies to make smarter and faster decisions about the risk profile of each customer, and keep them safe from financial crime. The platform connects to more than 170 data sources, enabling financial institutions to automate customer approval and account opening, and monitor transactions in real time. Over 350 companies around the world trust Alloy to help them simplify processes and respond rapidly to new risks.
Broadridge Named Leading Provider of Managed Services Capabilities by Chartis
For the fourth consecutive year in a row, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), has earned a category award in the Chartis 2023 RiskTech100®, a globally recognized independent study of the world’s major providers of risk and compliance technology. Broadridge has been recognized as the OpsTech:...
Richard Saulet appointed as MD Consumer Finance at Metro Bank
Metro Bank has appointed Richard Saulet as MD Consumer Finance subject to regulatory approval. In this role Richard will be responsible for leading and developing the bank’s unsecured lending products, including its personal loan proposition under the RateSetter brand. Richard has been with Metro Bank for over 10 years...
WOO Network Partners with Koinly to Tackle Crypto Tax
WOO Network and crypto tax platform Koinly have announced an exclusive partnership to aid WOO Network users worldwide in calculating and reporting their crypto taxes. WOO Network users can easily connect to Koinly via API using their public address. Once connected, the API will return the user’s transaction data, allowing Koinly to identify taxable transactions and calculate gains, losses and income from WOO Network trades before generating a variety of crypto tax reports to help investors file with their country’s tax offices quickly and easily.
Singapore-based fintech Tazapay raises US$16.9 million in Series A
Tazapay, a leading fintech company specialising in cross-border payments, announced today that it has raised USD 16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the round, with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.
Sella Group: Positive 2022 Results, Growth in All Business Sectors
The Sella group closed 2022 with very positive results and further growth. The good performance covered all business sectors and confirmed the effectiveness of the strategy based on a diversified business model focused on the quality of personal relationships, technological and digital innovation and the fostering of an open financial ecosystem to provide effective answers to customers’ needs and have a positive impact on both the economy and the community.
21Shares and CoinGecko Release The Global Crypto Classification Standard Report
21Shares AG (“21Shares“), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) and a subsidiary of 21.co, today released The Global Crypto Classification Standard report, in partnership with CoinGecko – the world’s largest independent cryptocurrency data aggregator. The report creates a uniform way to categorize cryptoassets, so investors and regulators can better understand the nuances within the asset class.
