Record-setting winners claim prizes
$4 million Mega Millions and $905,168 Match 5 claimed. Two lucky players claimed remarkable wins of $4 million from a Mega Millions® ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. The record wins are the largest prizes won in both games in Mississippi.
Record-setting Mississippi Match 5 jackpot hit
After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, ending the $905,168 record-breaking jackpot run. This is the highest jackpot since the Mississippi Match 5 game launched in April 2021. The previous record amount of $665,000 was in July 2021.
