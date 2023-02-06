Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Guests Have Written Off Disney World For Good as They Flock to a Surprising New Vacation Spot
It’s no secret that Walt Disney World prices have skyrocketed across the board. There have been lifts in food, merchandise, tickets, Annual Passes, accommodation, parking… the list goes on. And while the Disney Parks in Orlando, Central Florida are still frequently busy with Guests obviously spending more to...
Inside the Magic
Video Shows Guests Jumping Off Disney Attraction, Tearing Ride Apart
A video has gone viral showing Walt Disney World Resort Guests not just breaking rules, but intentionally tearing an attraction apart. Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” In contrast, some Guests seemingly can not follow instructions from Disney Cast Members and, unfortunately, ruin the fun for others.
Inside the Magic
Magic Kingdom Turns Into Ghost Town as Guests Are Forced to Leave Disney World
Everyone knows that the Disney Parks and Resorts are incredibly popular, with Magic Kingdom being the most-visited theme park on earth each year. While the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is beloved by all Disney fans, the Walt Disney World Resort tends to bring in the largest share of Guests on an annual basis.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
Inside the Magic
Disney’s Classic Haunted Mansion Ride Now Closed
A classic Disney attraction is now closed. The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, houses many incredible rides and attractions, ranging from Space Mountain and the Matterhorn Bobsleds to the breathtaking new experiences found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure.
Inside the Magic
Universal Studios Closing Orlando Theme Park Effective Immediately
Following a string of cold weather, a Universal Orlando theme park is shutting down. The Universal Orlando Resort isn’t just home to two great theme parks but also allows Guests to cool off at its amazing Volcan Bay water park. Sure, Guests looking for thrilling rides and attractions have plenty of choices to make at Universal Orlando or Islands of Adventure, but Volcano Bay offers some incredible theming and thrills of its own.
disneyfanatic.com
Guests Witness Adorable Theft In Disney Park
Many Walt Disney World Resort Guests already know that Disney Parks (and even Disney Resorts) are home to plenty of Florida wildlife, such as lizards, birds, rodents, snakes, and alligators (not to mention the animals that purposely inhabit in the Animal Kingdom). Some Disney World Guests find the viewing of...
Inside the Magic
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Inside the Magic
Walt Disney World Location Closing Forever Next Week
A nearly-decade-old location is closing for good at the Walt Disney World Resort very soon, so say your goodbyes now!. Guests have hundreds of choices to make when they visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. From incredible Disney Parks like Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to the two amazing water parks, there’s a lot to enjoy when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
Inside the Magic
Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue
After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
Inside the Magic
Man Dies In Tragic Accident at Disney World, Scene Cleared
A 53-year-old man has died after a tragic accident at Walt Disney World Resort. The man, who has only been identified as a Colombian man, was riding his bicycle on Walt Disney World property last Thursday when tragedy struck. He was struck by a driver at around 6:30 a.m. along Osceola Parkway between Victory Way and World Drive at the exit ramp, according to reports from Click Orlando.
Inside the Magic
Guests Get Into Altercation With Minnie Mouse at Disneyland
“The Happiest Place on Earth,” as Disneyland Resort is called, was anything but that for one family. Disneyland Resort Guests can visit all kinds of unique attractions like Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park, as well as The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and Toy Story Midway Mania! at Disney California Adventure.
A flight attendant explains why you should leave "one shoe" in a hotel safe
Due to the nature of their jobs, flight attendants are some of the most experienced travelers. They are used to staying in different hotels in different cities or places around the world.
archpaper.com
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to rid Walt Disney World of its special tax district privileges
Walt Disney World® Resort’s aura of childhood wonder and joy is widely adored by Americans young and old. Ensconced in a web of highways in swampy Central Florida, Disney World’s sprawling network of theme parks, water parks, hotels, golf courses, shopping districts and entertainment complexes make up a world unto itself. It is the self-reported “Most Magical Place on Earth.”
Inside the Magic
Disney Outcry: Multiple People Report They DON’T Fit on TRON, “Large Guest” Seat Will Add Extra Time to Wait
In under two months, Guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park will finally get to experience a brand-new attraction with the debut of TRON Lightcyle / Run at Walt Disney World Resort. However, anticipation for the latest Disney Park ride may have been marred by recent previews as multiple users are reporting...
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Area Still Closed Off After Building Collapses
Following an incident that left part of a Walt Disney World Park damaged, walls are still propped up around a building. Last year, a portion of a building collapsed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort, leaving a storefront looking exceptionally decrepit. The actual damage took place in September of 2022, with a wall falling over abruptly early in the morning.
I'm a former cruise director. Here are 9 big mistakes I see first-time passengers make.
I've been in the cruise industry for 12 years. Before your first cruise, research ports and spring for drink packages and excursions through the ship.
Royal Caribbean Has Bad News (and a Warning) for Cruise Fans
The cruise line's executives spoke at a recent event for travel agents and, if you plan to cruise next year you should probably listen
Inside the Magic
Iconic Disney World Attraction Abandoned, Completely Empty
It’s not just Splash Mountain that has been emptied at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings at its four theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests
If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
Comments / 1