Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record
LOS ANGELES -- Long after he buried a historic 14-foot fadeaway jumper that put him alone atop the NBA's all-time scoring list and celebrated by raising his arms high toward the ceiling of Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James got to relive his immortal moment through his son's eyes. As the Los...
ABC30 Fresno
Stars pay tribute to LeBron James for securing NBA's all-time points record
LeBron James has done it. With a contested fadeaway jumper in the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers forward became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for that singular honor. James managed the feat in 150 fewer games than Abdul-Jabbar, and considering the season he has been having at age 38 -- averaging 30 points per game -- it doesn't seem like he'll be letting up anytime soon.
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Lakers coach, Russell Westbrook had heated exchange
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a brief, heated verbal exchange in the locker room during halftime of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN. Ham expressed frustration with how Westbrook lingered on the playing floor after getting subbed out of...
ABC30 Fresno
Nike gifts LeBron James sneakers after NBA scoring record
LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday night, and Nike commemorated the accomplishment by sending the Los Angeles Lakers star some fresh kicks. The sports apparel brand gifted James a pair of LeBron XX sneakers in a custom design. The footwear is in a white and gold colorway, while the sneaker box and tongue have a marble design. The body of the shoe features an alligator print.
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Nuggets sending Bones Hyland to Clippers for picks
The Denver Nuggets are sending Bones Hyland to the LA Clippers for second-round picks in 2024 and 2025, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Hyland, 22, made an immediate impact off the Nuggets bench after Denver drafted him with the No. 26 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, playing 19 minutes per game in his rookie campaign and making the All-Rookie team.
ABC30 Fresno
Tyronn Lue to replace Monty Williams on Team USA basketball staff
LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men's national team coaching staff for this year's World Cup and next year's Paris Olympics. Williams stepped down because of family commitments, U.S. men's national team managing director Grant Hill said Wednesday. Lue joins...
