Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
ABC30 Fresno

LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record

LOS ANGELES -- Long after he buried a historic 14-foot fadeaway jumper that put him alone atop the NBA's all-time scoring list and celebrated by raising his arms high toward the ceiling of Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James got to relive his immortal moment through his son's eyes. As the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Stars pay tribute to LeBron James for securing NBA's all-time points record

LeBron James has done it. With a contested fadeaway jumper in the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers forward became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for that singular honor. James managed the feat in 150 fewer games than Abdul-Jabbar, and considering the season he has been having at age 38 -- averaging 30 points per game -- it doesn't seem like he'll be letting up anytime soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Sources: Lakers coach, Russell Westbrook had heated exchange

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a brief, heated verbal exchange in the locker room during halftime of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN. Ham expressed frustration with how Westbrook lingered on the playing floor after getting subbed out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Nike gifts LeBron James sneakers after NBA scoring record

LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday night, and Nike commemorated the accomplishment by sending the Los Angeles Lakers star some fresh kicks. The sports apparel brand gifted James a pair of LeBron XX sneakers in a custom design. The footwear is in a white and gold colorway, while the sneaker box and tongue have a marble design. The body of the shoe features an alligator print.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Sources: Nuggets sending Bones Hyland to Clippers for picks

The Denver Nuggets are sending Bones Hyland to the LA Clippers for second-round picks in 2024 and 2025, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Hyland, 22, made an immediate impact off the Nuggets bench after Denver drafted him with the No. 26 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, playing 19 minutes per game in his rookie campaign and making the All-Rookie team.
DENVER, CO
ABC30 Fresno

Tyronn Lue to replace Monty Williams on Team USA basketball staff

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men's national team coaching staff for this year's World Cup and next year's Paris Olympics. Williams stepped down because of family commitments, U.S. men's national team managing director Grant Hill said Wednesday. Lue joins...

