ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County discussing options to repair Cape Coral Parkway Bridge

By Trent Bennett
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFqBq_0keZNMfV00

The Cape Coral Parkway Bridge is 60 years old this year and might be getting an update soon.

Lee County officials are discussing ways to update and repair portions of it to keep up with the city’s growing population.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cape Coral Bridge construction to accommodate city’s population growth

They are looking at two options to update the bridge.

One is to replace only the westbound side but widen the support beams underneath the eastbound lanes.

That would cost $198 million.

The other option is to replace the bridge entirely, which is estimated to cost more than $200 million.

Regardless of the direction, residents like Luis Alvarez said it will make his morning commute a long one.

“It’s overwhelming, and it’s frustrating,” he said. “Traffic on Del Prado crossing either bridge, either bridge (Cape) Coral Parkway or Veterans, is horrible.”

He said every day there is traffic.

“It takes me an hour and a half to get home, and I live just a couple blocks from here,” Alvarez said.

If they replace the whole bridge, it’s estimated to last for another 75 years. That is before they would need to revisit conversations about repairs.

Commissioners will discuss both those options at their workshop Monday.

They will also be discussing the future of the Sanibel Causeway.

Comments / 0

Related
capecoralbreeze.com

FDOT to host Southwest Connect™ I-75 South Corridor Master Plan public outreach meeting – I-75 from SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) in Collier County to SR 78 (Bayshore Road) in Lee County

Bartow, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, is hosting a Public Outreach Meeting for the Southwest Connect™ I-75 South Corridor Master Plan from SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) in Collier County to SR 78 (Bayshore Road) in Lee County. For convenience, FDOT is providing multiple...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 drivers hospitalized after SUV crash on Plantation Rd in Lee County

Two drivers were hospitalized after their SUVs crashed at the intersection of Six Mile Cypress Parkway and Plantation Road on Thursday night. According to South Trail Fire & Rescue, firefighters and Lee County EMS responded to a crash that left a person entrapped just after 8:30 p.m. Firefighters had to stabilize the blue SUV on its side so the woman inside could be extricated safely and carried her to an ambulance.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WZVN-TV

Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:4515776a84717565b2ff64e6 Player Element ID: 6320119044112. Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Gulfside Twelve residential development moves to next phase of construction

Gulfside Twelve, the 12-unit development opening on Estero Island this summer, moved into the next phase of its construction, demolishing the old Carousel Beach Motel. The beachfront site of the former structure at 6230 Estero Blvd., which suffered irreparable damage from Hurricane Ian, will serve as the site of the remaining eight units, which start at $4.1 million.
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy