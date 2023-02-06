Read full article on original website
Navy Times
Navy salvages security patrol boat that sank in Washington
The Navy salvaged a security patrol boat that hit a security barrier and sank within the perimeter of Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington last month. Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific, along with personnel from Mobile Dive Salvage Unit 1, the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, and several NBK tenant commands, coordinated to raise the ship from roughly 160 feet underwater at Hood Canal.
Navy Times
Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets not aging as well as other Navy aircraft
The Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter aircraft are not aging as well as the F/A-18C/D Hornets and other Navy aircraft, according to a new Congressional Budget Office report. Although Super Hornets currently have a higher mission-capable rate than Hornets, when the two airframes are compared over time, the Hornets...
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Navy Times
Fighter aircraft shoot down car-sized ‘object’ flying near Alaska
Air Force fighters shot down an undetermined object of unknown origin off the coast of Alaska on Friday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during a briefing. The object was the size of a small car and was traveling near Alaska’s border with Canada, but the administration hasn’t determined exactly what it was and whether it was state-owned, Kirby said. Pilots on scene were able to assess that it was unmanned, he said.
Navy Times
New program opens up more jobs for overseas military spouses
More job opportunities may be opening up — and more quickly — for spouses of service members stationed overseas. The Air Force and Navy have implemented a new pilot program for locations outside the United States that allows Department of Defense organizations to hire qualified military spouses more quickly for certain civil service positions, outside the competitive hiring process.
Navy Times
DoD schools diversity chief responds to ‘racism’ claims
The Pentagon official who oversees diversity, equity and inclusion for the Defense Department’s schools is at the center of an inquiry from lawmakers who said she made “racially disparaging” comments. Now, Kelisa Wing, who has led diversity efforts for the Department of Defense Education Activity since December...
Navy Times
Gallery: New photos released of effort to recover Chinese spy balloon
United States Northern Command, or NORTHCOM, has released additional images of the efforts to recover the Chinese balloon that floated across the U.S. An F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, shot down the balloon off the South Carolina coast on Feb. 4, with support from other fighter jets. The Navy, with help from the Coast Guard, spearheaded efforts to gather the remains. Pentagon officials said Wednesday the balloon is part of a large surveillance program China has been conducting for years. China claims it was a civilian balloon used for meteorological research.
Navy Times
How two WWII veterans built Waffle House into an empire
Nary a soul has been stationed at a military base or made it through four years of college without stumbling one drunk Saturday night into the 24-hour greasy spoon chain known lovingly as “Waffle House.”. With more than 2,000 locations across 25 states, it’s safe to say that the...
Navy Times
Fix coming for F-35 engine problem that froze fighters’ deliveries
WASHINGTON — The military and manufacturers of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter have found a potential solution to the engine troubles that halted deliveries of the jet for nearly two months, a key lawmaker told Defense News on Thursday. The solution could be available later this month, paving the...
Navy Times
Lawmakers worry about weapons makers’ ability to meet demand
WASHINGTON ― Lawmakers voiced worries on Wednesday about the health of the defense-industrial base in a House hearing where trade leaders said spending volatility and red tape make it tough for industry to surge capacity. Amid broader discussions in the House about potential Pentagon budget cuts, members of the...
Navy Times
A return to the Philippines
It’s been more than 30 years since the U.S. Navy said goodbye to Naval Station Subic Bay and other bases in the Philippines, ending what had been nearly a century of U.S. military presence in the Asian nation. The amphibious assault ship Belleau Wood became the last Navy vessel...
Navy Times
First Black female deep-sea diver reflects on her career
Retired Army Master Sgt. Andrea Motley Crabtree is not afraid to jump over hurdles, or rather, dive head-first into them. The former soldier was the Army’s first female deep-sea diver and the first Black female deep-sea diver in service. Crabtree spoke in January at a Martin Luther King Jr....
