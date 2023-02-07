Read full article on original website
WBKO
A cooler end to the work week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday!. The end of the week brings us a mix of sun and clouds with chillier temperatures. Highs Friday will be mainly in the upper 40s, closer to normal for this time of year. Over the weekend, a system will scoot by to our south and then southeast, close enough that it may produce a light shower Sunday, especially east. Most of us will get through the weekend dry, however. Look for highs to reach the 50s Saturday and Sunday.
WBKO
Milder temperatures this weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were cooler today with much less wind than yesterday. The weekend starts chilly before temperatures rebound. A fair amount of sunshine will be in the area Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s. Monday looks even warmer as temperatures climb to near 60. There will be a system passing to our south this weekend, but we will stay dry.
WBKO
Cooler for Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WIND was ferocious Thursday! Bowling Green saw a peak gust to 48 mph, which was enough to take down a few trees and cause sporadic power outages earlier today. Friday will be calmer but cooler. The end of the week brings us a mix...
WBKO
Strong winds likely for Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A potent frontal system has arrived. Strong winds will ramp up with gusts to near 50 mph! Those winds could be strong enough to down a few trees and cause sporadic power outages. A Wind Advisory is in effect through much of Thursday. To go with the wind, showers and a few thunderstorms are likely for the morning commute. High profile vehicles WILL need to use caution on the commute today. Secure any loose items in the yard too!
Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork
There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
WBKO
National 211 Proclamation issued at Bowling Green City Hall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In celebration of National 211 Day on Feb. 11, 2023, a proclamation was issued at Bowling Green City Hall a day early. The proclamation serves to highlight and raise awareness regarding the services of 211 which are available to all residents across the 10-county Barren River Area Development District region.
WBKO
Scottsville announces new community skate park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Scottsville unveiled a plan for a new skate park on the north side of town, where officials say recreational facilities have been lacking. The original idea for the park was brought to the city’s attention in 2019 when then-incoming Mayor David Burch...
WBKO
Franklin Drive-In closes after more than 50 years
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last cars have driven out of the Franklin Drive-In. After 33 years in the Price family, the Franklin Drive-In has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The owners posted to Facebook saying in part, “This was a difficult decision for...
WBKO
First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A healthy baby was surrendered to the Bowling Green Fire Department in the Safe Haven Baby Box located on Lovers Lane. Officials announced the anonymous surrender Thursday Feb. 9. “This Baby Box location hasn’t been open for three months yet, but it was there when...
An Amish road-trip through Hart County Kentucky
In our opinion, a day meandering through the rural countryside of Kentucky is the best way to road-trip. And Hart County has all the makings for this. There are many Amish shops to be visited, with many goods to taste and treasures to find. Hart County Tourism has put together a map to help with your excursion and it can be found here.
WBKO
Lady Tops fall to archrival Middle Tennessee for the second time on the season
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (13-10, 10-4 C-USA) fell on the road to Middle Tennessee (19-4, 12-2 C-USA) on Thursday night in a high scoring 94-81 game. “Eighty-one points is enough to win the game, but it’s not when you give up 49 at halftime and...
WBKO
Trader Joe’s distribution center to bring over 800 jobs to Franklin
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Trader Joe’s distribution and food assembly center is being built outside of Franklin, bringing over 800 jobs to Simpson County. Crews broke ground on the 1 million square feet project this week. The project is anticipated to have three buildings dedicated to the assembly and distribution of the Massachusetts-based grocery store’s ready-made food items.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 back to normal after wreck in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 eastbound is backed up after a wreck near mile marker 3. At 1:30 p.m., traffic was backed up from the wreck scene past Exit 1 to the state line. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the...
wnky.com
Trader Joe’s distribution center to bring 900 jobs to Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – A Trader Joe’s distribution facility is coming to Simpson County. Simpson County judge-executive Mason Barnes says Trader Joe’s will locate the distribution and assembly center in the Stone-Givens Industrial Park and will be the only one of its type in the U.S. The project...
WBKO
Bowling Green City Commission awards transportation bid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday evening the Bowling Green City Commission awarded Hope House Ministries $150,000 to provide the transportation service to the Kentucky Transpark and the South Industrial Park. Uber had also bid on the project, but the city commission said giving Hope House the contract would allow...
WBKO
Allen County set to vote on wet/dry issue in forthcoming primary election
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County voters will decide in May whether they will maintain their status as a dry county or make the change to begin allowing the sale of alcohol. Petitions that have circulated throughout the county have collected more than the required 1,549 signatures, bringing the...
WBKO
Simpson County relocates art installation, teases master plan for parks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation recently relocated a horseshoe horse art installation, named Darlene, as part of the beginning phase of a 30-year master plan to update and maintain Jim Roberts Community Park. Officials say that Darlene’s original location, near Cracker Barrel in Franklin, was not...
WBKO
The first Black Librarian at Warren County Public Library reflects on her career
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Born and raised in Bowling Green, Sabrina Whitney-Loving started working for the Warren County Public Library in the late 70s. She was notified about the job by late County Judge Executive Basil Griffin. “He said if you go up to the Bowling Green\Warren County Public...
WBKO
Bowling Green Police seeking information on ‘suspicious’ van
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate what they are calling a suspicious incident involving a white van. In a social media post, the department said the white van has been seen in the Bent Tree area...
WBKO
Dayvion McKnight leads WKU over ‘100 Miles of Hate’ rival Middle Tennessee 93-89
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball (14-11, 6-8 C-USA) team won its third straight game after defeating its ‘100 Miles of Hate Rival’ Middle Tennessee 93-89, led by Dayvion McKnight’s 33 points. Along with 33 points, McKnight had 5 rebounds and five assists...
