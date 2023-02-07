ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLOX

Pass Christian PD asking for help naming new K9 puppy

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Long Beach residents continue fight to keep oak tree alive

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - During a board meeting on Thursday, concerned residents spoke about a historic tree and what it means to community members. This comes after the Board of Alderman previously considered the trees being removed for a new boutique hotel development on Jeff Davis Ave. “The tree...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Life Church of Gautier provides community food giveaway

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Life Church of Gautier worked to provide the community with free groceries on Wednesday. Nearly 100 people moved through the line within two hours. “The need has been so great lately with the food prices going up,” pastor assistant Kimberly Broughton said. “We went from every Friday we would have eight people, thinking that was, wow, a lot, to we’ve been serving 30 to 40 people on a Friday.”
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Moss Point leaders discuss the downtown area growing

MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Mardi Gras ramps up this weekend with 7 parades taking to Coast streets

GULFPORT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Award-winning Mississippi author Jesmyn Ward to speak to USM Gulf Park Campus

The University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus is sponsoring a signature Black History Month event as award-winning author and Mississippian Jesmyn Ward delivers a special presentation on Feb. 28. Ward will present a lecture titled, “Black Excellence Celebration: A Journey to Prosperity” from 12:15 p.m. until 2 p.m....
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City

MOSS POINT Miss. (WLOX) - Revitalization plans are in the works for River City. This comes after city leaders hold a public workshop to discuss future development with retail planners. When you cross into Moss Point city limits, you’re greeted with empty businesses and vacant lots. “We are not...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Gov. Tate Reeves talks with David Elliott - Part 1

MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

HAPPENING NOW: Krewe of Nereids prepares for parade this weekend

BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a bundle!. The Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its Arbor Day Tree Distribution at the Lyman Community Center located off Highway 49. It will run from 7 a.m. until they are out of stock.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Increased security implemented at Gulfport City Hall after protest enters building

GULFPORT, MS

Community Policy