Pass Christian PD asking for help naming new K9 puppy
Long Beach residents continue fight to keep oak tree alive
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - During a board meeting on Thursday, concerned residents spoke about a historic tree and what it means to community members. This comes after the Board of Alderman previously considered the trees being removed for a new boutique hotel development on Jeff Davis Ave. “The tree...
Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
Mississippi Sound Coalition seeks community support over diversion projects
Life Church of Gautier provides community food giveaway
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Life Church of Gautier worked to provide the community with free groceries on Wednesday. Nearly 100 people moved through the line within two hours. “The need has been so great lately with the food prices going up,” pastor assistant Kimberly Broughton said. “We went from every Friday we would have eight people, thinking that was, wow, a lot, to we’ve been serving 30 to 40 people on a Friday.”
LIVE: Moss Point leaders discuss the downtown area growing
Ocean Springs students to represent the state in national science competition
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s all smiles for a hardworking group of students who recently participated in the Ocean Springs Middle School Science Bowl Competition. The team of five, which consisted of Gemma Wallis, Jack Lee, Alexis Ussery, Chloe Newkirk, and Benton Morisseau, won the regional title against dozens of South Mississippi teams.
Mardi Gras ramps up this weekend with 7 parades taking to Coast streets
Award-winning Mississippi author Jesmyn Ward to speak to USM Gulf Park Campus
The University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus is sponsoring a signature Black History Month event as award-winning author and Mississippian Jesmyn Ward delivers a special presentation on Feb. 28. Ward will present a lecture titled, “Black Excellence Celebration: A Journey to Prosperity” from 12:15 p.m. until 2 p.m....
Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City
MOSS POINT Miss. (WLOX) - Revitalization plans are in the works for River City. This comes after city leaders hold a public workshop to discuss future development with retail planners. When you cross into Moss Point city limits, you’re greeted with empty businesses and vacant lots. “We are not...
Body found in field near Washington-St. Tammany line identified as man reported missing in Picayune
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A body found in a field in Washington Parish last month has been identified as a 38-year-old man who was reported missing after disappearing last summer. Authorities say the skeletal remains of Daryl Jenkins were found on Jan. 18 in a field near the Washington-St....
Pass Christian High students learn real-world skills during CTE month
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of CTE groups around the country are raising awareness and prepping students this February for a successful future. On Wednesday, a group of students at Pass Christian High School received a glimpse of the real world as part of Career and Technical Education month.
Ocean Springs Middle Schoolers celebrate regional science bowl win
Gov. Tate Reeves talks with David Elliott - Part 1
HAPPENING NOW: Krewe of Nereids prepares for parade this weekend
Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a bundle!. The Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its Arbor Day Tree Distribution at the Lyman Community Center located off Highway 49. It will run from 7 a.m. until they are out of stock.
Increased security implemented at Gulfport City Hall after protest enters building
It is warm and muggy today. We are seeing some peeks of sunshine. It is still a bit foggy/hazy along the coastal areas. At lunchtime we are starting to see showers popping up in South Mississippi. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s today. As we head into the evening, we expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Most of South Mississippi is under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk today. Our main threats: damaging wind gusts in thunderstorms and heavy rain which could lead to flooding. Tonight, we will see widespread downpours with scattered thunderstorms starting around midnight. Most of us will see rain, see lightning and hear thunder. Stay weather aware and have your notifications turned ‘ON’.
Keesler Federal Credit Union packs duffle bags with supplies for foster kids
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Federal Credit Union in Gulfport is going the extra mile for local foster children. The Biloxi-based business is donating rolling duffle bags packed with supplies. “Sometimes when they move, they don’t have a bag. They have to put their items in a trash bag,” Community...
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
