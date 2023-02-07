It is warm and muggy today. We are seeing some peeks of sunshine. It is still a bit foggy/hazy along the coastal areas. At lunchtime we are starting to see showers popping up in South Mississippi. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s today. As we head into the evening, we expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Most of South Mississippi is under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk today. Our main threats: damaging wind gusts in thunderstorms and heavy rain which could lead to flooding. Tonight, we will see widespread downpours with scattered thunderstorms starting around midnight. Most of us will see rain, see lightning and hear thunder. Stay weather aware and have your notifications turned ‘ON’.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO