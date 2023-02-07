Read full article on original website
WDSU
New Orleans woman concerned for safety after streets, sidewalk dug up in Milneburg
NEW ORLEANS — Returning home to New Orleans and building in their old Milneburg neighborhood had the makings of a full-circle moment for Faye Campo and her husband. After building on Music Street, within a few weeks, crews pulled up their streets and part of the sidewalk without providing a timeline on when it would be fixed.
Two injured after shots fired in Hoffman Triangle Area
Two people are wounded following a shooting incident Thursday (Feb. 9th).
2 victims fatally wounded in Chef Menteur shooting identified
Two people were killed and 3 others, including 2 children, were injured Wednesday night, during a shooting incident in New Orleans East.
NOLA.com
Ex-NOPD internal affairs chief slammed in report on botched officer probe; city starts review
Arlinda Westbrook, the former chief of the New Orleans Police Department’s embattled internal affairs bureau, would often tap a covert squad of investigators to run surveillance on officers accused of misconduct. The Public Integrity Bureau, which she led for 12 years, typically had four months to wrap up its...
NOPD seeking 5 persons of interest after altercation turns into robbery
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating five persons of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) in the Warehouse District.
NOLA.com
Multiple people shot, killed at house in Harvey, JPSO says
Multiple people were shot and killed at a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. They did not release the number of victims or provide any details about what happened. The shooting was in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said at...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Police monitor warns of potential conflicts in Vappie investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Independent Police Monitor is voicing concerns about a potential conflict of interest in the New Orleans Police Department’s investigation into an officer highlighted in a series of Fox 8 investigations. Stella Cziment wrote a letter to City Council President J.P. Morrell and City Attorney...
NOPD: Multiple shooting in New Orleans East, two dead
What was initially reported as a double shooting around 6pm in New Orleans East off Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway has expanded into multiple shooting incident.
NOLA.com
Junior high student accused of bringing airsoft gun on St. Tammany school bus
A junior high school student is accused of bringing an airsoft gun on a school bus Friday morning, leading to his arrest, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The student was seen at a bus stop with the airsoft gun, authorities said. Deputies were able to identify the student and locate the bus he was on with the help of the St. Tammany Parish public school system.
Things Are Bad in New Orleans—No Response From 911 and No Ambulance
The 911 operator said her emergency was "pending" and that no ambulances were available for her area.
fox8live.com
Pursuit of stolen vehicle from Jefferson Parish causes North Shore school lockdown
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The campus of Pope John Paul II Catholic High School in Slidell was placed on lockdown Thursday (Feb. 9) morning after a stolen vehicle from Jefferson Parish entered the parking lot. Two women jumped out of the stolen vehicle and into the back of a pickup...
NOPD: Double shooting in New Orleans East
New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East, tonight. At just after six o’clock this evening, officers arrived on scene at Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue.
Tornado hits northern Tangipahoa Parish
Crews are cleaning up today after a tornado hit last night in Tangipahoa Parish. “Numerous homes have been damaged, including a mobile home which has been flipped. Three injuries were reported, non of which are life threatening,”
NOLA.com
Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says
The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
fox8live.com
At least 5 shot, 2 fatally, in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and at least another three were injured, including two children, in a shooting in New Orleans East on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 8, at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Mentuer Highway.
NOLA.com
Abita Springs postpones Push Mow parade to Sunday over weather concerns
At least one of the five Carnival parades slated for this weekend in St. Tammany Parish is rescheduling due to bad weather that's anticipated on Saturday. The Push Mow Parade in Abita Springs, which was to step off Saturday, will instead move to Sunday at 1 p.m., according to the town's Facebook page.
fox8live.com
VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. A confirmed tornado touched...
WDSU
New Orleans mother says son denied help for hour after being shot, investigation launched
NEW ORLEANS — The family of Ferdinand Alexander is demanding answers after he was murdered in New Orleans. They say after he was shot, they were ripped away from his arms and allege he was not given any medical attention for more than an hour. The New Orleans Police...
WDSU
Covington priest, parishioner murdered days after accused killer violated parole
COVINGTON, La. — WDSU Investigates has obtained new information about a crime that shocked the region. The investigation revealed new details that involve the horrific murders of well-known Northshore Pastor Otis Young and parishioner Ruth Prats. The accused killer, Antonio Tyson, was let out of a prison last August...
New fleet of emergency vehicles unveiled for the City of New Orleans
Chief Salmeron says EMS workers can not properly do their jobs if there are no vehicle to respond to the emergency calls.
