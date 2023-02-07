ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Multiple people shot, killed at house in Harvey, JPSO says

Multiple people were shot and killed at a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. They did not release the number of victims or provide any details about what happened. The shooting was in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said at...
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Police monitor warns of potential conflicts in Vappie investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Independent Police Monitor is voicing concerns about a potential conflict of interest in the New Orleans Police Department’s investigation into an officer highlighted in a series of Fox 8 investigations. Stella Cziment wrote a letter to City Council President J.P. Morrell and City Attorney...
NOLA.com

Junior high student accused of bringing airsoft gun on St. Tammany school bus

A junior high school student is accused of bringing an airsoft gun on a school bus Friday morning, leading to his arrest, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The student was seen at a bus stop with the airsoft gun, authorities said. Deputies were able to identify the student and locate the bus he was on with the help of the St. Tammany Parish public school system.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says

The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox8live.com

At least 5 shot, 2 fatally, in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and at least another three were injured, including two children, in a shooting in New Orleans East on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 8, at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Mentuer Highway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. A confirmed tornado touched...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

