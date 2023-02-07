Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Lamont budget replaces free community college funding stream
Gov. Lamont in his budget proposes replacing a CT Lottery revenue stream for free community college with an annual appropriation. The post Lamont budget replaces free community college funding stream appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
UC Daily Campus
It’s time to ditch Eversource
The University of Connecticut faces a cocktail of crises as $160 million in budget cuts by the state government threaten the university’s ambitions to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and curb its ability to remain prepared during the ongoing and neglected COVID-19 pandemic, according to reporting by The Daily Campus. The Daily Campus Editorial Board will address these dramatic cuts in more detail in the future; nonetheless, they should draw the attention of UConn administrators and community members to another crucial expense that stymies both our fiscal and environmental sustainability efforts: energy.
UC Daily Campus
Breaking News: President Maric claims UConn may receive an estimated $160 million budget cut for next fiscal year in Lamont’s new budget proposal
Governor Ned Lamont is expected to include a budget cut estimated to be $160 million to the University of Connecticut’s FY24 funding and an estimated $200 million cut to UConn’s FY25 funding in his annual state budget proposal to be announced Wednesday at noon, according to UConn President Radenka Maric.
Public hearing held for bill that would give Connecticut students free school lunches
HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Department of Social Services matches the names of students in their system on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to school districts so kids can qualify for free lunch. But who is helping you if your family earns more than $36,000 a year and lives on the margins? Supporters of […]
blavity.com
These Connecticut Teachers Adopted Their Student After Learning His Story
A Connecticut couple, both teachers, adopted one of their students after witnessing him endure a painful disease that led them to discover he was in the foster care system. According to Good Morning America, Jenna Riccio, an elementary school teacher, didn’t know her life would change when a new student named Nate transferred to her class in December 2018. She met him while being a reading teacher at Walsh Elementary School and helped him get comfortable in his new environment.
fox61.com
Free school lunch bill sent to Connecticut governor's desk
Lawmakers in Connecticut passed legislation to resume serving free lunch at schools. The bill now awaits Gov. Lamont's signature.
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
greenwichsentinel.com
CT State Treasurer urges residents to check if they have money waiting to be claimed
Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell celebrated the third annual National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday by encouraging Connecticut residents to search CTBigList.com to see if the state is holding any unclaimed property that can be returned. “The unclaimed property program is a great way to reunite residents and other entities...
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — Not only is it Super Bowl weekend, but it's also the weekend before Valentine's day!. Whether you need a date idea, something to do on your own, or want to do something not NFL related, there are plenty of events you can check out across the state this weekend!
Advocates Urge Continuation of Free Fares on CTtransit Buses; Legislature to Consider Extension, Permanency
Free CT Transit bus service in Connecticut, instituted during the peak of the COVID pandemic, will come to an end on March 31, 2023 unless the state legislature acts to extend it. That is a real possibility now that legislation that is to be considered in the coming weeks by General Assembly’s Transportation Committee.
OnlyInYourState
Open For More Than 200 Years, Dining At Captain Daniel Packer Inne In Connecticut Is Always A Timeless Experience
Here in the Nutmeg State, we’re famous for our history. As one of the original 13 colonies, we’re lucky enough to have plenty of buildings dating back hundreds of years, and even some Native American sites that are much older. Those looking for historic restaurants in Connecticut have plenty to add to their bucket lists. It’s not tough at all to find eateries here that have been open for decades, but few are quite as old as the Captain Daniel Packer Inne in Mystic. This colonial-era tavern was built right on the Mystic River and has been welcoming guests to port since 1756.
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
Some Conn. residents renting chickens amid egg price increase
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The rising cost of eggs is forcing some Connecticut residents to come up with creative solutions to save money, with some people going so far as to rent a chicken. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national average of a dozen large eggs was $1.93 in January […]
10 years ago, infamous blizzard of 2013 slams Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — The snow this winter has been minimal, and to many Connecticut residents, the season has seemed rather mild. But back in 2013, this was not the case. One infamous blizzard blanketed the state, covering some areas with over 30 inches of snow, just over two feet. People waded through mounds of snow […]
ctexaminer.com
Is Connecticut Sliding Further Toward Fully Socialized Medicine and Consequent Fiscal Distress?
Last Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont announced a plan under which the state would give $20 million to a non-profit which, in turn, would use the money to buy $2 billion in uncollectible unpaid medical bills from the state’s hospitals, and, then forgive the debt. That would seem a good...
Ralph Nader launches newspaper in northwest Connecticut
NEW YORK (AP) — At age 88, Ralph Nader believes his neighbors in northwest Connecticut are tired of electronics and miss the feel of holding a newspaper to read about their town. So at a time when local newspapers are dying at an alarming rate, the longtime activist is...
Journal Inquirer
Bill would require parental consent for social media accounts
Connecticut lawmakers are trying again this year to pass legislation requiring social media companies to get parental consent before allowing anyone 16 or younger to use their platforms. The bill, HB 5025, is an effort to support children’s mental health, sponsors said, and follows promises from lawmakers that they would...
Babies ‘R’ Us is Returning to the Tri-State Area, and Soon to Connecticut?
The American Dream is really succeeding at being the revivalist of the decaying American retail scene. New Jersey's mega-mall answer to the Mall of America has helped to dust off and resurrect 'Toys R Us' by building a gorgeous new flagship store to accompany the toy giant's rollout in Macy's stores nationwide. Now, word is spreading that The American Dream will assist with another extinct retail resurrection - Babies R Us.
