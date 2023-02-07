Here in the Nutmeg State, we’re famous for our history. As one of the original 13 colonies, we’re lucky enough to have plenty of buildings dating back hundreds of years, and even some Native American sites that are much older. Those looking for historic restaurants in Connecticut have plenty to add to their bucket lists. It’s not tough at all to find eateries here that have been open for decades, but few are quite as old as the Captain Daniel Packer Inne in Mystic. This colonial-era tavern was built right on the Mystic River and has been welcoming guests to port since 1756.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO