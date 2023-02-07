ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Heights, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 59, stabbed in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was stabbed early Friday morning in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the victim was in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue when two men pulled up to him in a black sedan, got out and stabbed him with a sharp object.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Woman, 21, missing from Little Village since January, family says

CHICAGO — The family of a 21-year-old woman reported missing last month is seeking the public’s help with information about her whereabouts. Rosa Chacon was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of S. Saint Louis Ave. in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Family members told WGN News that Chacon entered an rideshare on Jan. 23 and has not been seen or heard from since.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side shooting: Man killed by gunfire while sitting in car

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death while sitting in a car in Bronzeville Wednesday night. Police say a 26-year-old man was in a vehicle with a woman in the 2500 block of South Wabash Avenue just before 11 p.m. when shots were fired. The woman drove to Stroger...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police investigate string of commercial burglaries in Cook County

LANSING, Ill. - Multiple police agencies are investigating a series of commercial burglaries in Lansing and Chicago. Lansing Police responded to Pelcher’s Shooters Supply at 18149 Henry Street, on Thursday morning for a burglar alarm and found the shop had been broken into. Investigators determined the suspects in the...
LANSING, IL
fox32chicago.com

Anti-carjacking effort hitting Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO - An anti-carjacking effort is hitting the Chicago Auto Show. Cook County Sheriff’s police will be on hand to sign drivers up for an anti-theft program. Right now, an estimated ninety cars a day are stolen in the Chicago area. Last year, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart launched...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Armed robbery reported at Marathon gas station on North Side

CHICAGO — Police are searching for three men responsible for breaking into and stealing merchandise from a Marathon gas station on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning. According to police, a group of men shattered the front glass of a Marathon gas station near the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 3:35 a.m. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Shine My Crown

Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train

The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Package thieves, disguised as Amazon drivers, hit Chicago (video)

Chicago — Package thieves, the bane of 21st-century living, are even skeezier than we imagined. Across Chicago, package-poaching porch pirates are dressing up as Amazon delivery drivers to make themselves look less suspicious. They walk around neighborhoods and pretend to deliver packages to people’s homes while wearing hats, surgical...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 teens plead guilty to setting fire at former Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens pleaded guilty to setting a massive fire at the Old Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles.The teens, who were charged as juveniles, broke into the vacant property last May, lit some papers on fire and then left the scene.The fire they set exploded into a three-alarm inferno that destroyed several buildings at the resort.Two other boys pleaded guilty to trespassing.All four will be sentenced on April 19.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
PARK RIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Oak Lawn home invasion suspect arrested after Texas police chase

OAK LAWN, Ill. - Authorities in Texas apprehended a Chicago man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion last year in Oak Lawn following a police chase Monday. Anthony Mitchell, 31, was arrested in Houston on Monday following a 40-minute police pursuit that ended after he crashed his car, according to a statement from the Village of Oak Lawn.
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aaliyah Fernandez: Missing Chicago teen last seen Monday on North Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Aaliyah "Ashton" Fernandez was last seen on Monday in the 6700 block of N. Campbell Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood. She's described as a Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-feet tall...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy