The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO