fox32chicago.com
Man, 59, stabbed in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was stabbed early Friday morning in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the victim was in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue when two men pulled up to him in a black sedan, got out and stabbed him with a sharp object.
Suburban police investigate string of commercial robberies
Lansing police are investigating multiple commercial burglaries in the area that date back to last month. Investigators believe the suspects are connected to another robbery in downtown Chicago.
Video shows gun store break-in in south suburban Lansing
Police in south suburban Lansing released video of two men breaking into a gun store early Thursday morning.
Woman, 21, missing from Little Village since January, family says
CHICAGO — The family of a 21-year-old woman reported missing last month is seeking the public’s help with information about her whereabouts. Rosa Chacon was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of S. Saint Louis Ave. in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Family members told WGN News that Chacon entered an rideshare on Jan. 23 and has not been seen or heard from since.
fox32chicago.com
South Side shooting: Man killed by gunfire while sitting in car
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death while sitting in a car in Bronzeville Wednesday night. Police say a 26-year-old man was in a vehicle with a woman in the 2500 block of South Wabash Avenue just before 11 p.m. when shots were fired. The woman drove to Stroger...
Man allegedly armed with knives wounded in Aurora police shooting now facing charges: records
Aurora police said the man charged at officers. Family said he has a history of mental health issues.
fox32chicago.com
Police investigate string of commercial burglaries in Cook County
LANSING, Ill. - Multiple police agencies are investigating a series of commercial burglaries in Lansing and Chicago. Lansing Police responded to Pelcher’s Shooters Supply at 18149 Henry Street, on Thursday morning for a burglar alarm and found the shop had been broken into. Investigators determined the suspects in the...
cwbchicago.com
Boys, ages 15 and 16, had a rifle and a pistol on the Red Line downtown, Chicago police say
Chicago — Two juvenile boys, riding the Red Line in downtown Chicago at 1 a.m., were carrying a rifle and a pistol when Chicago police officers stopped them for smoking on a train car, according to CPD. The cops were patrolling the State-Lake platform early Thursday when they saw...
NW Indiana toddler dies after shooting herself with gun: Police
Portage police in Indiana said a 2-year-old girl got a hold of a gun in her family’s home and pulled the trigger once, shooting herself and ultimately dying. Police are investigating and said they will present evidence to county prosecutors.
fox32chicago.com
Anti-carjacking effort hitting Chicago Auto Show
CHICAGO - An anti-carjacking effort is hitting the Chicago Auto Show. Cook County Sheriff’s police will be on hand to sign drivers up for an anti-theft program. Right now, an estimated ninety cars a day are stolen in the Chicago area. Last year, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart launched...
fox32chicago.com
Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe murder: Mother files lawsuit against owner of gas station in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Ill. - A lawsuit has been filed against the owner of an Oak Park gas station roughly a year after 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe was robbed and gunned down on their property last year. The lawsuit, which was filed by Bledsoe's mother, says there were multiple violent crimes at...
Armed robbery reported at Marathon gas station on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are searching for three men responsible for breaking into and stealing merchandise from a Marathon gas station on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning. According to police, a group of men shattered the front glass of a Marathon gas station near the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 3:35 a.m. […]
Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train
The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
fox32chicago.com
7-Eleven to pay $91 million to suburban man who lost both legs in storefront crash
BENSENVILLE, Ill. - A 57-year-old suburban man who became a double amputee after a car pinned his legs against the front of a Bensenville 7-Eleven will receive a $91 million payout from the convenience store chain. The 2017 crash was one of the thousands of similar incidents identified in discovery...
cwbchicago.com
Package thieves, disguised as Amazon drivers, hit Chicago (video)
Chicago — Package thieves, the bane of 21st-century living, are even skeezier than we imagined. Across Chicago, package-poaching porch pirates are dressing up as Amazon delivery drivers to make themselves look less suspicious. They walk around neighborhoods and pretend to deliver packages to people’s homes while wearing hats, surgical...
Norwood Park 3rd grader Molly Morris dies of cancer
Molly Morris died at age 8 after a battle with kidney cancer.
2 teens plead guilty to setting fire at former Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens pleaded guilty to setting a massive fire at the Old Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles.The teens, who were charged as juveniles, broke into the vacant property last May, lit some papers on fire and then left the scene.The fire they set exploded into a three-alarm inferno that destroyed several buildings at the resort.Two other boys pleaded guilty to trespassing.All four will be sentenced on April 19.
fox32chicago.com
Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn home invasion suspect arrested after Texas police chase
OAK LAWN, Ill. - Authorities in Texas apprehended a Chicago man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion last year in Oak Lawn following a police chase Monday. Anthony Mitchell, 31, was arrested in Houston on Monday following a 40-minute police pursuit that ended after he crashed his car, according to a statement from the Village of Oak Lawn.
fox32chicago.com
Aaliyah Fernandez: Missing Chicago teen last seen Monday on North Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Aaliyah "Ashton" Fernandez was last seen on Monday in the 6700 block of N. Campbell Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood. She's described as a Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-feet tall...
