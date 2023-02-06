Budd’s solo exhibition ‘Dead Souls’ featured in touring ‘Persona’ show

Read full article on original website
SFA to present multifaceted play ‘Everybody’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Branden Jacobs-Jenkins play “Everybody” has something for everybody. It’s classic and contemporary, serious and humorous, approachable and accessible yet full of surprises. Included in this year’s Stephen F. Austin State University School of Theatre and Dance’s Mainstage Series, “Everybody” is a “multifaceted opportunity...
SFA Economics Reading Group to host discussion with ‘An Economist Goes to the Game’ author
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The student-led Economics Reading Group in Stephen F. Austin State University’s Rusche College of Business is hosting a speaker event with Paul Oyer, author of “An Economist Goes to the Game: How to Throw Away $580 Million and Other Surprising Insights From the Economics of Sports,” at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the McGee Business Building, Room 133. Oyer will be joining the event via Zoom.
