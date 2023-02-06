Budd’s solo exhibition ‘Dead Souls’ featured in touring ‘Persona’ show

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The student-led Economics Reading Group in Stephen F. Austin State University’s Rusche College of Business is hosting a speaker event with Paul Oyer, author of “An Economist Goes to the Game: How to Throw Away $580 Million and Other Surprising Insights From the Economics of Sports,” at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the McGee Business Building, Room 133. Oyer will be joining the event via Zoom.

