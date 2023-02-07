ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WSMV

Solar Titan placed in receivership after TN, KY AGs file lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A federal judge granted a motion from the Tennessee and Kentucky Attorneys General for a temporary restraining order against solar panel retailer Ideal Horizon Benefits LLC, known as Solar Titan USA. The motion was filed with a lawsuit against Solar Titans, its owners, and related lender...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

No state money for ETSU pharmacy school in Lee budget

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) may have to rely on the legislative budget process if its multi-year efforts to secure some state funding for the Gatton College of Pharmacy are to prove successful at last. In-state tuition at the privately funded school, at around $39,000, is about 70% higher than […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Lori welcomes new grandbaby

WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Gov. Lee’s Leadership Claims Worry Dems, Dad in DCS Limbo

NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State Address this week included claims of national leadership, and attracted rebuttals on difficult issues. “We heard statements about ‘leading the nation,’” Sen. Charlane Oliver said, “but with this $55.6 billion budget, Tennessee Republicans are actually putting out fires they’ve created due to neglect of issues over the past 10 years they’ve been in power.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government

The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, the religious arm of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, is on the verge of getting state money to fund operations and provide grants to groups across the state. The House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee this week approved HB327, sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, sending it to the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Family owned fencing company

Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nashville lottery player wins $190K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A lucky lottery player in Nashville won big during the Daily Tennessee Jackpot drawing Thursday night. The player, who purchased the ticket at Swett’s Market in North Nashville, won the $190,000 jackpot. Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a new Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Tickets...
NASHVILLE, TN
womanaroundtown.com

10 Best Places To Travel To In Tennessee

Vacations help people ditch their everyday routine for a while and forget their worries. No wonder 75% of Americans planned a vacation last year. So, where are you planning to go this year?. When it comes to planning a vacation, you won’t find an option better than the Volunteer State,...
TENNESSEE STATE
tnledger.com

Backyard solution to housing shortage

But Tennessee cities have varied tolerances for detached rentals. Call them DADUs or ADUs – just don’t call them STVRs. Also, are they a property, a use or both?. Welcome to the often-confusing state of play when it comes to adding a second dwelling to residential property in Tennessee’s urban cores.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN

