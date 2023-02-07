ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ABC 15 News

FAA tells Super Bowl fans to 'leave your drone at home'

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is telling Super Bowl fans in the Phoenix-area to "leave your drone at home." The alert sent out this month notified those in the restricted zone who plan to use a drone illegally that they could potentially be fined in excess of $30,000 if they break the rules.
GLENDALE, AZ
azmirror.com

NORAD to protect the airspace over the Super Bowl in Arizona

North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, will be conducting operations over Phoenix and Glendale airspace in the coming days for Super Bowl LVII in conjunction with other federal and local authorities. NORAD, along with the FBI, Federal Aviation Administration, the Civil Air Patrol and the Glendale Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona stadiums, concert venues rack up fire code violations

Padlocked exits. Malfunctioning alarm systems. Exposed wires. Those are just a few of the hundreds of fire code violations documented at Arizona stadiums, arenas, and music venues over the past four years. Since last summer, the ABC15 Investigators have looked at fire code compliance inspections for State Farm Stadium and...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Black Theatre Troupe has historic Arizona ties

TEMPE, AZ — The Black Theatre Troupe has been dazzling audiences since it was founded in the 1970s. It puts on musicals and plays throughout the year and the popular Black Nativity during the holidays. This was made possible by the late founder, Helen K. Mason, who recognized the...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE

