AZFamily
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
AZFamily

Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
AZFamily
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement
AZFamily

Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement
ABC 15 News
FAA tells Super Bowl fans to 'leave your drone at home'
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is telling Super Bowl fans in the Phoenix-area to "leave your drone at home." The alert sent out this month notified those in the restricted zone who plan to use a drone illegally that they could potentially be fined in excess of $30,000 if they break the rules.
azmirror.com
NORAD to protect the airspace over the Super Bowl in Arizona
North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, will be conducting operations over Phoenix and Glendale airspace in the coming days for Super Bowl LVII in conjunction with other federal and local authorities. NORAD, along with the FBI, Federal Aviation Administration, the Civil Air Patrol and the Glendale Police...
Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement met him on TikTok, court docs say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 14-year-old Mohave County girl who was found in the basement of a Utah sex offender's home met him on TikTok, new court documents say. The suspect, 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson, started commenting on the teenage girl's TikTok videos and then found her Snapchat account. Records...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
AZFamily

Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
ABC 15 News
Twenty-year veteran of Phoenix Police Department dies after years-long battle with autoimmune diseases
PHOENIX — After a years-long battle with numerous debilitating autoimmune diseases, a former Phoenix Police Department officer has died. Officer Ben Denham, a 20-year veteran of the department, died Wednesday after a month-long stay in the hospital, according to multiple reports. ABC15 spoke with Denham in 2016 about his...
ABC 15 News
Arizona stadiums, concert venues rack up fire code violations
Padlocked exits. Malfunctioning alarm systems. Exposed wires. Those are just a few of the hundreds of fire code violations documented at Arizona stadiums, arenas, and music venues over the past four years. Since last summer, the ABC15 Investigators have looked at fire code compliance inspections for State Farm Stadium and...
Anti-abortion protester arrested after climbing Arizona's tallest building
PHOENIX — An anti-abortion protestor is in police custody after climbing the outer south side of the former Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix. Maison DesChamps, known on social media as Pro-life Spiderman, said in a live stream that the climb was to raise money. Authorities said that the call...
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after running across 17th hole green, jumping into water at WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly ran across the 17th hole green and jumped into a water hazard at the WM Phoenix Open. Officials say the man jumped from the general admission bleachers on hole 16 and went onto the course. He then ran...
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
AZFamily
Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash
AZFamily

Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash
12news.com
What do Arizona and an alleged Chinese spy balloon have in common? More than you'd expect
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Tourists were treated to an impromptu air show off the Carolina coast on Saturday when the U.S. military shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon. The military operation happened after the balloon was seen floating over the skies of military sites across the country for nearly a week.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Arizona Airport Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
Of all the abandoned places in Arizona (and there are quite a few), the Red Butte Airfield is definitely among the eeriest. Not only is this long-forgotten airport tucked away in the dense Kaibab National Forest, but it’s also slowly being reclaimed by nature after being left to decay in the elements for years. Take a look…
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
Black Theatre Troupe has historic Arizona ties
TEMPE, AZ — The Black Theatre Troupe has been dazzling audiences since it was founded in the 1970s. It puts on musicals and plays throughout the year and the popular Black Nativity during the holidays. This was made possible by the late founder, Helen K. Mason, who recognized the...
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona to receive federal money to cut down on traffic-related deaths
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal money is on the way to help keep people safe on the roads across Arizona. It’s part of an action plan aimed to lower the number of traffic deaths around the country, including southern Arizona. The Biden Administration says almost $5 million is...
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water. Scottsdale's mayor isn't happy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city's historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing water crisis...
