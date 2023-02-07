ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFRV Local 5

De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
DE PERE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Herro hopes to motivate Whitnall athletes for 'generations to come'

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Tyler Herro is always thinking about the next wave of basketball stars. But those young athletes stepped aside because it was Herro's turn to be in the spotlight as Whitnall honored its 2018 grad with a jersey retirement ceremony. "Yeah, I was emotional," said Herro. "Me seeing...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian fatally struck in Milwaukee near 16th and Cleveland

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Friday morning, Feb. 10 near 16th and Cleveland. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. A vehicle struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The pedestrian, a 52-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal injuries. The driver...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Blue for Peter Jerving: Milwaukee landmarks honor fallen officer

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee landmarks went blue on Thursday night, Feb. 9 in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Jerving died after he was shot early Tuesday, Feb. 7 after chasing robbery suspect Terrell Thompson near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side. The Milwaukee buildings will remain...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Florida

Whether you're heading south in search of theme park thrills or winter sun, a road trip from Wisconsin to Florida will wow you. On the way from Milwaukee to Orlando, you'll get to visit some fabulous midwestern cities before winding your way through Tennessee and either Alabama or Georgia. On...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwm.com

What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?

The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnsonville new sponsor of Summerfest

MILWAUKEE - Johnsonville has been announced as Summerfest's new sponsor starting with Summerfest 2023. The partnership includes Johnsonville Summerville's footprint and stage at Summerfest, as well as its designation as Summerfest's Official Sausage, Hot Dog, and Sausage Stick. The Johnsonville Summerville footprint will be on the North End of Henry...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Easy game day slow cooker meal

MILWAUKEE - The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and many people are wondering what to serve for their viewing parties. Meghan Sedivy from Fresh Thyme Market shows us a time-saving slow cooker recipe that's sure to be a touchdown!. Southwestern Spaghetti Squash. ½ lb grass-fed ground beef.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 32nd and Brown

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing person – 17-year-old Alexzandria Smith. Smith was last seen on Feb. 4 at approximately 5:00 a.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Brown Street. Smith is described as a female, black,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Community vigil for Milwaukee Officer Jerving

MILWAUKEE - Ahead of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's funeral, the community was invited to pay respects at a vigil Friday, Feb. 10. The vigil was held at the Silver Spring Church of God, just down the block from Police District 4 where Jerving worked. The 37-year-old died in the line of duty Tuesday morning after a shootout with a robbery suspect near 14th and Cleveland.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys

MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee thundersnow reports; what causes the unique phenomenon?

There have been multiple reports of people hearing thunder while heavy snow was occurring Thursday, Feb. 9. Were they making it up? Nope! It's a very real and unique weather phenomenon. All day, we've had periods of heavy rain and impressive snow bands. At times, flakes have been nearly the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Officer Peter Jerving funeral, public visitation planned

MILWAUKEE - Preparations are underway for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's funeral Monday, Feb. 13 – and there will be ways for the public to pay respects. There will be police protocols to honor the 37-year-old officer, including an honor guard watching over his casket from now until Monday's services. The director of Krause Funeral Home told FOX6 News that the services are a combination of tradition and the family's personal touch.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Peter Jerving fundraisers; Milwaukee officer killed in line of duty

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died after he was shot early Tuesday, Feb. 7, during a struggle after chasing a robbery suspect. Multiple fundraisers are taking place in support of Officer Jerving and his family. A friend who recently got to know Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Pig out on the return of Baconfest this month

The world's greatest side and topping will become the main course later this month, as 102.9 The HOG's 11th annual Baconfest Milwaukee will get sizzling at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, Feb. 26. Hosted at the events center from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Baconfest is a celebration of...

