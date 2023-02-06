Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Huge pothole damaging cars in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A huge pothole on a road that leads to several businesses off William Penn Highway in Monroeville has damaged several cars. One woman said she's been trying to find out who's responsible for patching it up, but she hit a dead end. Now Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been pounding the pavement to get her answers.
wtae.com
Neighbor catches toddler dropped to safety from burning Westmoreland County home
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A trapped Westmoreland County mother dropped her toddler 15 to 20 feet to safety from the deck of her burning home and into the arms of a neighbor before firefighters arrived. The mother was then able to jump to safety. Her other child was rescued by firefighters as flames were gutting her home in Salem Township Friday morning.
wtae.com
WTAE Editorial: Impact of train derailment
WTAE President & General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III speaks on behalf of the editorial board regarding the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Tap the video player above to watch the editorial.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills
The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
South Side bar owner goes on national TV, says Pittsburgh is in a downward spiral
A South Side business owner is taking his complaints about neighborhood crime to the national news media. Rich Cupka, owner of Cupka’s Cafe, appeared on Fox & Friends this morning, telling the world that Pittsburgh is in a downward spiral.
Greensburg eyes left-turn lane, gateway sign as work moves ahead for Main Street GetGo store
Crews continued work this week to demolish the former Family Video store in Greensburg and move earth at the site to prepare for construction of a new GetGo convenience store and gas station. The store is expected to occupy about 5,500 square feet along South Main Street, near the intersection...
wtae.com
East Palestine residents feel uneasy after evacuation lifted
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Evacuated residents can safely return to their homes after crews burned toxic chemicals following the train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line nearly a week ago. Janet Hill lives in East Palestine, about 1.4 miles from the derailment site. She said although it wasn’t mandatory,...
Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports
A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted: Chris Schrock
Schrock is wanted for failing to appear at a court hearing on drug, firearm and resisting arrest charges stemming from a traffic stop in McKeesport in 2018.
wtae.com
'The second I walked into the house, the air was just heavy': Evacuation order lifted in East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — For the first time in five days,people who were forced to evacuate from their homes in East Palestine were allowed to sleep in their own beds Wednesday night. During a press briefing Wednesday evening, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and environmental experts announced an evacuation order...
Crews clean substance off road after crash in Pittsburgh
Part of Route 51 was temporarily closed after a crash in Pittsburgh.
Police identify Pittsburgh man as suspect in deadly Johnstown shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Johnstown have filed charges against a Pittsburgh man suspected in a deadly shooting last night.WJAC-TV is reporting that police have identified the man as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell.Police are still searching for Cogdell and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
wtae.com
Evacuated East Palestine residents anxious to get home
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Wednesday was another eerily quiet day in East Palestine, Ohio. The roads remain empty and businesses are closed. There are first responders and law enforcement on every corner and many evacuated residents are still calling the East Palestine High School gymnasium home. "One day at...
cranberryeagle.com
Emergency Services director: Butler County prepared for catastrophes
A train derailment has forced hundreds of Ohio and Pennsylvania residents to evacuate their homes for fear of toxic chemicals spewing from tanker cars. And while the situation could happen anywhere, local emergency management officials say plans are in place for such hazardous situations that could occur in Butler County.
High winds cause power outages throughout Pittsburgh region
Power is being restored after high winds knocked out service to hundreds in the region overnight.
wtae.com
Police: Driver to be cited after crash into Eat‘n Park in Butler County
BUTLER, Pa. — A driver who allegedly crashed into an Eat’n Park restaurant in Butler County is expected to be cited by police. A state police news release published Friday said David L. Smith, Jr., 56, of Butler, will be cited for driving while his operating privilege is suspended or revoked, following the crash on Jan. 16 at the restaurant at the Clearview Mall in Center Township.
Ex-Steelers tight end Vance McDonald's Ligonier-area retreat lists for $5.5 million
When former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald and his wife, Kendi, were hunting for a place to live and also to serve visitors as a spiritual retreat, they thought they’d found a little piece of heaven on earth in Ligonier Township. “Kendi and I are both Christians, and...
Allegheny County Police assisting Pittsburgh officers in patrolling Downtown
The Allegheny County Police Department is sending officers into Downtown Pittsburgh to assist an understaffed Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Officials with the county police and Pittsburgh’s public safety department confirmed that county police began assisting in the Downtown area Monday. Allegheny County uniformed police officers in marked cars will...
Only 1 Bed Bath & Beyond store will remain open in Pittsburgh area after more closures
Another week brought another round of closures for Bed Bath & Beyond, as the company announced its Cranberry location is on the list.
wtae.com
DA Zappala: Lack of permanent Pittsburgh police chief may impair downtown crime control
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala suggests that Mayor Ed Gainey's not yet naming a permanent new Pittsburgh police chief may be impairing the D.A.'s office and the city from working together on a plan to deal with downtown crime. "There are some things I...
