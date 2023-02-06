ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Huge pothole damaging cars in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A huge pothole on a road that leads to several businesses off William Penn Highway in Monroeville has damaged several cars. One woman said she's been trying to find out who's responsible for patching it up, but she hit a dead end. Now Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been pounding the pavement to get her answers.
MONROEVILLE, PA
Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills

The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
PITTSBURGH, PA
East Palestine residents feel uneasy after evacuation lifted

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Evacuated residents can safely return to their homes after crews burned toxic chemicals following the train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line nearly a week ago. Janet Hill lives in East Palestine, about 1.4 miles from the derailment site. She said although it wasn’t mandatory,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports

A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Evacuated East Palestine residents anxious to get home

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Wednesday was another eerily quiet day in East Palestine, Ohio. The roads remain empty and businesses are closed. There are first responders and law enforcement on every corner and many evacuated residents are still calling the East Palestine High School gymnasium home. "One day at...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Emergency Services director: Butler County prepared for catastrophes

A train derailment has forced hundreds of Ohio and Pennsylvania residents to evacuate their homes for fear of toxic chemicals spewing from tanker cars. And while the situation could happen anywhere, local emergency management officials say plans are in place for such hazardous situations that could occur in Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Police: Driver to be cited after crash into Eat‘n Park in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — A driver who allegedly crashed into an Eat’n Park restaurant in Butler County is expected to be cited by police. A state police news release published Friday said David L. Smith, Jr., 56, of Butler, will be cited for driving while his operating privilege is suspended or revoked, following the crash on Jan. 16 at the restaurant at the Clearview Mall in Center Township.

