Brother of slain nightclub co-owner pens letter to suspect, offers $100K reward
Just hours after police named a suspect in the shooting death of an Atlanta lounge co-owner, his brother penned an emoti...
Vigil held for Atlanta nightlife legend, family posts $100k reward for info on suspect
Industry colleagues say Gidewon was Atlanta nightlife royalty.
Police: 2 people shot outside popular Buckhead shop during drug exchange
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead Thursday evening that left two men injured in an alleged drug exchange. Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at 3005 Peachtree Rd. NE, the location of Lucian Books and Wine. The business is at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Pharr Road NE.
Atlanta police release images of persons of interest believed to be involved in 13-year-old’s murder
Police said the 13-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a skating rink.
All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station
A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County police are looking for a woman who pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk. The incident reportedly happened at 2302 Ebenezer Road SE in Conyers. After pulling the gun, the woman left in a gray 2023 Ford Explorer. She was wearing a gray jacket, a pink shirt, purple leggings and pink boots. The woman was reportedly a frequent customer of the convenience store.
atlantanewsfirst.com
2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
2 shot, 1 arrested in northeast Atlanta after fight over drugs, police say
Officers were called out to 3005 Peachtree Road NE about reports of two people shot.
fox5atlanta.com
GBI pushes back on 'friendly fire' allegations in shooting at Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is pushing back on claims on social media that a Georgia State Patrol officer was shot by his fellow law enforcement officers during a raid at the planned public safety training facility site in DeKalb County. Officials released body camera footage on Wednesday...
fox5atlanta.com
Changes ordered to make Atlanta nightclubs safer
Recent violence at some Atlanta night spots may have club-goers concerned. Lots of people are expected to hit those spots this weekend, but some changes are on the way to make those areas safer.
fox5atlanta.com
New images of 'persons of interest' in deadly Atlanta shooting of 13-year-old boy
ATLANTA - Police have released a new series of photos asking the public’s help in identifying the people in them. Investigators call them persons of interest in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near the Cascade Family Skating rink on Jan. 21. Atlanta police released video showing the...
Alpharetta 10-year-old abducted by father who was supposed to watch her for an hour, police say
According to police, the child's non-custodial father took her while waiting for her mother.
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
Suspect identified in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s shooting death
A man accused in a fatal shooting outside an Atlanta nightclub last weekend was identified by police Wednesday....
Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta
Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the store or outside or how many people were injured.
fox5atlanta.com
Man with autism gifted new bike after thief makes off with his
ATLANTA - Naim Anwar Wares can barely contain his happiness. "I was just very elated to be honest," Anwar Wares said. Crooks just a few days ago cut off his lock and stole his new, carbon-fiber trek bike from a rack near his job in the Old Fourth Ward. "At...
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
At least 500 Georgians ripped off in romance fraud, FBI urges people to be careful Valentine’s Day
They say con artists ripped off at least 500 people in Georgia in 2021.
911 calls released in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s fatal shooting
Several witnesses watched in horror as a man lay shot in front of his Atlanta nightclub last weekend, 911 calls released...
