Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Texas has bigger traffic challenges than most of the US, named the top state for truck bottlenecks
DALLAS (KDAF) — It really is true, whatever Texas does, they do it big, and with traffic problems, that saying runs just as true as it does with delicious barbecue. According to a new report from the American Transportation Research Institute that highlighted the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, Texas took the top spot with 13 locations listed in the top 100 with nine in the Houston metro area.
Who Are The Top 10 Largest Landowners in The State Of Texas?
Texas is a big state. Vast. From the rolling hills around Austin, TX to the tumble weed filled towns out west, Texas is sprawling. Surprisingly, Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned, with some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country. Fun tidbit, by contrast, Nevada is...
myfoxzone.com
Buc-ee's ranked second-best gas station chain, survey says | Who's No. 1?
HOUSTON — More Americans are discovering what most Texans already know: Buc-ee’s is one of the best gas station chains in the country. According to a survey released in early January, the Texas-based chain ranked second as the favorite gas station in the U.S. Payless Power surveyed more...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
KSAT 12
What is CBD? And what’s the deal with Delta 8? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – There’s marijuana. Then there’s hemp. One is legal, one is not. But understanding why and what’s in each substance is a little hazier than that. That’s when a new federal farm bill legalized commercial hemp production in the U.S. and simultaneously removed hemp from the list of controlled substances.
Two years after its historic deep freeze, Texas is increasingly vulnerable to cold snaps – and there are more solutions than just building power plants
Texas wasn’t prepared to keep the lights on during Winter Storm Uri, and it won’t be ready for future cold weather unless it starts thinking about energy demand as well as supply.
Only the Filthy Rich Are Allowed to Live in These 10 Texas Cities
Unless you've got pockets deeper than the Gulf of Mexico, you won't be calling any of these cities home. Texas is riddled with affluent areas that cater to the wealthiest in the state. When average homes start at one million dollars you know you are in a filthy rich area....
New Nonstop Route Connects Texas To Spring Break Capital Of The World
American Airlines just announced a new flight route just in time for spring break!
KSAT 12
Texas’ teacher pension fund divested from investment firms accused of “boycotting” oil and gas industry
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas has divested part of its massive pension fund from 10 financial firms that the state comptroller singled out for “boycotting” the oil and gas industry.
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant Strategy
"New York City is busing migrants north after attacking the Texas busing mission. They experience a FRACTION of what small Texas border towns deal with every single day. Biden's open border policies forced Texas to step up. Now, NYC follows our lead." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Petroleum analyst: Sudden drop in oil prices shows up at pump
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 21.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rural Group Raising Money, Support to Build Cubes to House Homeless Veterans
Groups that help homeless veterans in rural Texas communities say they need more support finding homes for heroes. The latest Point-in Time (PIT) Count shows there were roughly 1900 homeless veterans in Texas in 2022. Former Army Medic Charlene Tubbs says she spent two weeks living in her car before...
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game
With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
This City Has The Cheapest Beer In Texas & Hello Super Bowl Savings
Sports events are the perfect excuse to enjoy some ice-cold beer with friends, and if it’s the Super Bowl that we’re talking about, then this drink becomes almost a necessity. While a report by Men’s Journal states that Americans drink more than 325 million gallons of beer during...
ecowatch.com
Texas LNG Plant’s Carbon Capture Proposal Slammed as ‘Greenwash’ and ‘Band-Aid on a Bullet Hole’
The proposed Rio Grande LNG export facility near Port Isabel, Texas, would pollute their community and local environment, hurt the local shrimping and tourism industries, and exacerbate climate change, community advocates say. “This is a poor community, yes. We’re not saying we don’t need jobs,” said Dina Nuñez, of Vecinos...
San Angelo LIVE!
Texas Sues Feds for Threatening to Imprison Pistol Owners
AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton, along with a coalition of other plaintiffs, is suing the Biden Administration over a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) rule targeting pistol owners who use stabilizing braces. Attorney General Paxton is partnering with Gun Owners of America in this lawsuit.
Fredericksburg Standard
Hay supply near 50-year low, as prices spike
Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas heroes may qualify for free money
San Antonio- If you're looking to buy a home soon, there's a state program that may not only help you get into your dream home, but also save you some cash. It's a down payment assistance program offered by the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. In 2020, they had their best year helping about 20,000 families or homebuyers. Their goal is to get our Texas heroes such as educators, first responders, or military folks into a home by saving them some cash.
teslarati.com
Tesla Powerwalls help over 3,700 homes keep the lights on during TX winter storm
Central Texas experienced its worst icing event in over 15 years during the late January and early February 2023 ice storm. Recordings from Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, revealed that the storm brought 0.69 inches of ice, causing widespread tree damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.
Comments / 0