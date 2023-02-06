ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CW33

Report: Texas has bigger traffic challenges than most of the US, named the top state for truck bottlenecks

DALLAS (KDAF) — It really is true, whatever Texas does, they do it big, and with traffic problems, that saying runs just as true as it does with delicious barbecue. According to a new report from the American Transportation Research Institute that highlighted the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, Texas took the top spot with 13 locations listed in the top 100 with nine in the Houston metro area.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project

Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

What is CBD? And what’s the deal with Delta 8? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – There’s marijuana. Then there’s hemp. One is legal, one is not. But understanding why and what’s in each substance is a little hazier than that. That’s when a new federal farm bill legalized commercial hemp production in the U.S. and simultaneously removed hemp from the list of controlled substances.
Breckenridge Texan

Petroleum analyst: Sudden drop in oil prices shows up at pump

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 21.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rural Group Raising Money, Support to Build Cubes to House Homeless Veterans

Groups that help homeless veterans in rural Texas communities say they need more support finding homes for heroes. The latest Point-in Time (PIT) Count shows there were roughly 1900 homeless veterans in Texas in 2022. Former Army Medic Charlene Tubbs says she spent two weeks living in her car before...
Narcity USA

A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game

With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Sues Feds for Threatening to Imprison Pistol Owners

AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton, along with a coalition of other plaintiffs, is suing the Biden Administration over a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) rule targeting pistol owners who use stabilizing braces. Attorney General Paxton is partnering with Gun Owners of America in this lawsuit.
Fredericksburg Standard

Hay supply near 50-year low, as prices spike

Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
news4sanantonio.com

Texas heroes may qualify for free money

San Antonio- If you're looking to buy a home soon, there's a state program that may not only help you get into your dream home, but also save you some cash. It's a down payment assistance program offered by the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. In 2020, they had their best year helping about 20,000 families or homebuyers. Their goal is to get our Texas heroes such as educators, first responders, or military folks into a home by saving them some cash.
teslarati.com

Tesla Powerwalls help over 3,700 homes keep the lights on during TX winter storm

Central Texas experienced its worst icing event in over 15 years during the late January and early February 2023 ice storm. Recordings from Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, revealed that the storm brought 0.69 inches of ice, causing widespread tree damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.
