ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Chiefs HC Andy Reid just dropped the best quote of Super Bowl week

There have been a lot of great quotes from Super Bowl media opportunities this week, but the best quote of the week came from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid was asked if he drinks coffee (there are always a lot of bizarre questions during Super Bowl week and this was far from the weirdest question this week).
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

NFL writer says Cowboys star doesn’t need to be on the team anymore

With free agency and the NFL draft approaching, the Dallas Cowboys have to make some tough decisions about several roster spots. Maybe the most intriguing one is what they’re going to do with running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been with the Cowboys for seven seasons, but the last...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Report: Nick Saban interviewed former Vols coach for Alabama’s offensive coordinator job

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban recently hired Tommy Rees away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to replace Bill O’Brien as Bama’s offensive coordinator. The hiring of Rees signals that Alabama is prepared to move to a more old-school-looking offense that revolves around the running game and utilizes multiple tight ends (basically what Georgia does offensively).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Saints-Derek Carr situation takes another intriguing turn

The New Orleans Saints are certainly entertaining the idea of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr being their next QB. New Orleans has emerged as the first aggressive suitor for the veteran signal caller over the past few days. Yesterday, the Saints had their first meeting with Carr. Apparently, it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Aaron Rodgers has a response most Raiders’ fans won’t like

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fans have been flirting with the idea of Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, and why wouldn’t they? With Derek Carr heading out of town, they will need a new quarterback, and the silver and black always swing big. Big is exactly what that...
atozsports.com

The important Chiefs storyline that’s being ignored ahead of the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. But the biggest storyline of the game is mostly being ignored this week. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes still has a sprained ankle. And while the Super Bowl will mark three weeks since Mahomes suffered the injury, it’s still a high ankle sprain and those don’t go away quickly.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Saints receive even more news that we all saw coming

The New Orleans Saints will have an even busier offseason as they could be searching for an entirely new staff. It seems like Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are taking everyone from the Saints’ staff. The jokes on them, they weren’t very good this last year. But...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Hopefully Nick Saban is finally losing his touch after what happened last week

Alabama football hired new offensive and defensive coordinators last week in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, respectively. Alabama fans along with opposing fans and media alike were… underwhelmed by Saban’s choices. But do these mediocre hires along with a disappointing 2022 season mean Saban is truly losing his iron grip on college football at long last? We debated this question in the YouTube video below…
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Broncos legend has strong words on Sean Payton hire

The Denver Broncos just hired their guy, as they did last season, but let’s hope they got this one right. One former Broncos legend seems to think this was the right hire. The Broncos needed some help very badly in terms of coaching. They had high expectations, and none of those expectations were met. In fact, those expectations were nowhere near met, as the Broncos finished with the fifth-worst record.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Bills could go big-game fishing to solve key roster issue

Getting Josh Allen more weapons will undoubtedly help the Buffalo Bills next season. Why does Josh Allen need more weapons? Unfortunately, Buffalo was top five in the NFL last season in dropped passes. Stefon Diggs was his normal self, dominating on the football field. However, outside of Diggs, there was much to be desired.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Chiefs receive great news just ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs received some great news just ahead of the Super Bowl as we get back the first injury report of the week from the Chiefs. The Chiefs dealt with some crazy injuries last week. They had L’Jarius Sneed go out early and followed that up with Willie gay Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman all leaving the AFC Championship game early.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Cowboys snag big need in the first round of latest mock draft

One of the positions of need when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is strengthening their cornerback room. Trevon Diggs had another Pro Bowl year in 2022, and rookie DaRon Bland far exceeded expectations by leading the team with five interceptions. But Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis suffered season-ending injuries, and the former is an unrestricted free agent, while the latter will be in the same boat next year.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy