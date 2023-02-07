Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
Related
atozsports.com
How the entire country is disrespecting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The entire country — really the entire world — is majorly disrespecting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII. (Just ask the mayor of Cincinnati.) The over/under for Mahomes’ interceptions in the Super Bowl — via BetMGM — is set at 0.5....
atozsports.com
Chiefs HC Andy Reid just dropped the best quote of Super Bowl week
There have been a lot of great quotes from Super Bowl media opportunities this week, but the best quote of the week came from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid was asked if he drinks coffee (there are always a lot of bizarre questions during Super Bowl week and this was far from the weirdest question this week).
atozsports.com
NFL writer says Cowboys star doesn’t need to be on the team anymore
With free agency and the NFL draft approaching, the Dallas Cowboys have to make some tough decisions about several roster spots. Maybe the most intriguing one is what they’re going to do with running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been with the Cowboys for seven seasons, but the last...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
atozsports.com
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
atozsports.com
Former Vols HC Jeremy Pruitt could still land at Alabama for the 2023 season
It’s no secret that Alabama head coach Nick Saban wanted to hire former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt to replace Pete Golding as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator. Pruitt, however, still doesn’t know the outcome of the NCAA investigation that got him fired at Tennessee. The...
atozsports.com
Report: Nick Saban interviewed former Vols coach for Alabama’s offensive coordinator job
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban recently hired Tommy Rees away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to replace Bill O’Brien as Bama’s offensive coordinator. The hiring of Rees signals that Alabama is prepared to move to a more old-school-looking offense that revolves around the running game and utilizes multiple tight ends (basically what Georgia does offensively).
atozsports.com
Saints-Derek Carr situation takes another intriguing turn
The New Orleans Saints are certainly entertaining the idea of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr being their next QB. New Orleans has emerged as the first aggressive suitor for the veteran signal caller over the past few days. Yesterday, the Saints had their first meeting with Carr. Apparently, it...
atozsports.com
Aaron Rodgers has a response most Raiders’ fans won’t like
The Las Vegas Raiders and their fans have been flirting with the idea of Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, and why wouldn’t they? With Derek Carr heading out of town, they will need a new quarterback, and the silver and black always swing big. Big is exactly what that...
atozsports.com
The important Chiefs storyline that’s being ignored ahead of the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs‘ matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. But the biggest storyline of the game is mostly being ignored this week. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes still has a sprained ankle. And while the Super Bowl will mark three weeks since Mahomes suffered the injury, it’s still a high ankle sprain and those don’t go away quickly.
atozsports.com
Saints receive even more news that we all saw coming
The New Orleans Saints will have an even busier offseason as they could be searching for an entirely new staff. It seems like Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are taking everyone from the Saints’ staff. The jokes on them, they weren’t very good this last year. But...
atozsports.com
Hopefully Nick Saban is finally losing his touch after what happened last week
Alabama football hired new offensive and defensive coordinators last week in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, respectively. Alabama fans along with opposing fans and media alike were… underwhelmed by Saban’s choices. But do these mediocre hires along with a disappointing 2022 season mean Saban is truly losing his iron grip on college football at long last? We debated this question in the YouTube video below…
atozsports.com
Broncos legend has strong words on Sean Payton hire
The Denver Broncos just hired their guy, as they did last season, but let’s hope they got this one right. One former Broncos legend seems to think this was the right hire. The Broncos needed some help very badly in terms of coaching. They had high expectations, and none of those expectations were met. In fact, those expectations were nowhere near met, as the Broncos finished with the fifth-worst record.
atozsports.com
Bills could go big-game fishing to solve key roster issue
Getting Josh Allen more weapons will undoubtedly help the Buffalo Bills next season. Why does Josh Allen need more weapons? Unfortunately, Buffalo was top five in the NFL last season in dropped passes. Stefon Diggs was his normal self, dominating on the football field. However, outside of Diggs, there was much to be desired.
atozsports.com
Vols OC Joey Halzle makes strong statement that every single Tennessee player needs to hear
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since his recent promotion to offensive coordinator. Halzle’s media session (defensive coordinator Tim Banks and new tight ends coach Alec Abeln also spoke to reporters) felt like the unofficial start of Tennessee’s 2023 season.
atozsports.com
Chiefs receive great news just ahead of Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs received some great news just ahead of the Super Bowl as we get back the first injury report of the week from the Chiefs. The Chiefs dealt with some crazy injuries last week. They had L’Jarius Sneed go out early and followed that up with Willie gay Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman all leaving the AFC Championship game early.
atozsports.com
Cowboys snag big need in the first round of latest mock draft
One of the positions of need when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is strengthening their cornerback room. Trevon Diggs had another Pro Bowl year in 2022, and rookie DaRon Bland far exceeded expectations by leading the team with five interceptions. But Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis suffered season-ending injuries, and the former is an unrestricted free agent, while the latter will be in the same boat next year.
atozsports.com
Andy Reid gives huge praise to a guy who could be the reason the Chiefs lose
The Kansas City Chiefs could very well lose on Sunday, as it isn’t out of the question. The Philadelphia Eagles are a great team and are in the Super Bowl for a reason. They are the favorites by many people too. They present a real challenge for the Chiefs,...
Comments / 3