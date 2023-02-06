Tom Brady focused on starting broadcast career in 2024; reiterates his NFL playing career is over

Read full article on original website
Related
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
smithmountainlake.com
Nick Lowery shares excitement of Chiefs playing for championship in his backyard
GLENDALE, Arizona (KCTV) -- Chiefs fans in Phoenix are enjoying the wild ride to the Super Bowl. But some of the biggest fans in “the kingdom” are former players watching a new era of Kansas City football. The Chiefs’ all-time leading scorer isn’t Patrick Mahomes. At least for...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
golfmagic.com
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
smithmountainlake.com
Hear from mom whose sons will compete in opposing teams at Super Bowl
Donna Kelce will become the first mom to have two sons play against each other when brothers Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelch of the Kansas City Chiefs face off on Super Bowl Sunday. She speaks to CNN's Poppy Harlow about how she she plans to support both sons during the game.
Comments / 0