BBC
SNP MP Stewart McDonald criticises Nicola Sturgeon's independence strategy
An SNP MP has criticised Nicola Sturgeon's plan to use the next general election as a de facto referendum on independence. Stewart McDonald believes the move will not actually deliver independence. He instead urged the party to look to build sustained majority support for independence in order to force Westminster...
Britain needs new 'stockpile' strategy to support Ukraine, says Labour
LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain must set out a new strategy to boost military production and overhaul wasteful procurement to better support Ukraine and signal to Russia that things can only get worse, opposition Labour's defence policy chief said on Tuesday.
New Tory party chair Greg Hands says English local elections will be ‘difficult’
The new Conservative party chair, Greg Hands, has said this year’s local elections in England will be difficult but that the Tories are in “overall good shape”, with Lee Anderson a man of “great integrity” working as his deputy. Hands, who was promoted to Nadhim...
UK PM Rishi Sunak may announce mini cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday -source
LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may announce a mini reshuffle of his Cabinet on Tuesday and is considering breaking up the government's business department into three separate ministries, a source familiar with the discussions said on Monday.
BBC
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
BBC
Former diplomat claims to have SNP MP's hacked emails
A former diplomat has claimed to have obtained an SNP MP's stolen emails. Craig Murray said he secured Stewart McDonald's emails after making a number of inquiries but had no involvement in the initial hack. Mr Murray has now vowed to publish material which he deems to be non-personal and...
Humza Yousaf’s family drops discrimination case against nursery
SNP politician and his wife claimed their daughter was denied a place because of her Muslim-sounding name
Britain, Malta sign deal covering defence, migration
VALLETTA (Reuters) - Britain and its former Mediterranean colony Malta signed a wide-ranging cooperation agreement on Friday covering areas including security and defence, migration, education, health and trade.
BBC
How damaging is the trans prisoners row for the SNP?
Scottish politics has been gripped by a row over a transgender rapist being sent to a women's prison. It has prompted an uncomfortable week for Nicola Sturgeon - but will this prove a momentary blip for the first minister, or a longer-running issue?. The Scottish government had hoped it could...
US News and World Report
Japan Govt Must Discuss Policy Goals With New BOJ Chief-Finance Minister Suzuki
TOKYO (Reuters) -A possible revision to a joint Japanese government and Bank of Japan (BOJ) statement that focuses on pulling the country out of deflation must be discussed with the new BOJ governor, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said. "What to do with the statement is something the government must discuss...
BBC
Jared O'Mara: Former MP found guilty of fraudulent expenses claims
A former MP who submitted fake expense claims for £24,000 to fund his cocaine habit has been convicted of fraud. Jared O'Mara, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, was thousands of pounds in debt to a drug dealer, the trial at Leeds Crown Court was told. He...
BBC
Omagh bombing: Inconsistent approach to Troubles cases, says Labour
The UK government is being "inconsistent" in how it is planning to deal with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, according to a Labour peer. Baroness Angela Smith said the decision last week to grant of an inquiry into the Omagh bombing differed to the government's proposals in the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.
BBC
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
BBC
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP at next election
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has said she will not be standing as an MP at the next general election. Ms Dorries, who has been Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005, said it had been "such an honour" to serve her constituents. Speaking on her own TalkTV show, Ms...
BBC
Fighter jets for Ukraine: The challenges of giving warplanes to Kyiv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky spent much of the past week touring European capitals, appealing to leaders to send his country fighter jets. At the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine was believed to have around 120 combat capable aircraft - mainly consisting of aging Soviet-era MiG-29s and Su-27s. But officials...
Sri Lankan leader appeals for patience amid economic crisis
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president on Wednesday appealed for patience amid the country’s worst economic crisis but promised brighter times ahead. President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a policy speech after inaugurating a new parliamentary session that he had been forced to make unpopular decisions to salvage the country’s finances, including by implementing measures such as higher taxes.
Ecuador government says referendum results not a 'dramatic' setback
QUITO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ecuadoreans' rejection in a referendum of proposals including allowing extradition for organized crime were not a "dramatic" setback for the administration of President Guillermo Lasso, Government Minister Francisco Jimenez said on Tuesday.
BBC
A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
BBC
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
BBC
Zoe Garbett: Green Party names London mayoral campaign candidate
The Green Party has announced Zoe Garbett as its candidate for the 2024 mayor of London elections. Ms Garbett, 35, works in a non-clinical role for the NHS. She is councillor for Dalston and Hackney, and came second in last year's Hackney mayoral race. The Greens finished third in the...
