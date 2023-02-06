ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

SNP MP Stewart McDonald criticises Nicola Sturgeon's independence strategy

An SNP MP has criticised Nicola Sturgeon's plan to use the next general election as a de facto referendum on independence. Stewart McDonald believes the move will not actually deliver independence. He instead urged the party to look to build sustained majority support for independence in order to force Westminster...
BBC

Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted

The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
BBC

Former diplomat claims to have SNP MP's hacked emails

A former diplomat has claimed to have obtained an SNP MP's stolen emails. Craig Murray said he secured Stewart McDonald's emails after making a number of inquiries but had no involvement in the initial hack. Mr Murray has now vowed to publish material which he deems to be non-personal and...
Reuters

Britain, Malta sign deal covering defence, migration

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Britain and its former Mediterranean colony Malta signed a wide-ranging cooperation agreement on Friday covering areas including security and defence, migration, education, health and trade.
BBC

How damaging is the trans prisoners row for the SNP?

Scottish politics has been gripped by a row over a transgender rapist being sent to a women's prison. It has prompted an uncomfortable week for Nicola Sturgeon - but will this prove a momentary blip for the first minister, or a longer-running issue?. The Scottish government had hoped it could...
US News and World Report

Japan Govt Must Discuss Policy Goals With New BOJ Chief-Finance Minister Suzuki

TOKYO (Reuters) -A possible revision to a joint Japanese government and Bank of Japan (BOJ) statement that focuses on pulling the country out of deflation must be discussed with the new BOJ governor, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said. "What to do with the statement is something the government must discuss...
BBC

Jared O'Mara: Former MP found guilty of fraudulent expenses claims

A former MP who submitted fake expense claims for £24,000 to fund his cocaine habit has been convicted of fraud. Jared O'Mara, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, was thousands of pounds in debt to a drug dealer, the trial at Leeds Crown Court was told. He...
BBC

Omagh bombing: Inconsistent approach to Troubles cases, says Labour

The UK government is being "inconsistent" in how it is planning to deal with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, according to a Labour peer. Baroness Angela Smith said the decision last week to grant of an inquiry into the Omagh bombing differed to the government's proposals in the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.
BBC

Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says

The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
BBC

Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP at next election

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has said she will not be standing as an MP at the next general election. Ms Dorries, who has been Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005, said it had been "such an honour" to serve her constituents. Speaking on her own TalkTV show, Ms...
BBC

Fighter jets for Ukraine: The challenges of giving warplanes to Kyiv

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky spent much of the past week touring European capitals, appealing to leaders to send his country fighter jets. At the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine was believed to have around 120 combat capable aircraft - mainly consisting of aging Soviet-era MiG-29s and Su-27s. But officials...
The Associated Press

Sri Lankan leader appeals for patience amid economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president on Wednesday appealed for patience amid the country’s worst economic crisis but promised brighter times ahead. President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a policy speech after inaugurating a new parliamentary session that he had been forced to make unpopular decisions to salvage the country’s finances, including by implementing measures such as higher taxes.
BBC

A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says

The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
BBC

'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck

First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
BBC

Zoe Garbett: Green Party names London mayoral campaign candidate

The Green Party has announced Zoe Garbett as its candidate for the 2024 mayor of London elections. Ms Garbett, 35, works in a non-clinical role for the NHS. She is councillor for Dalston and Hackney, and came second in last year's Hackney mayoral race. The Greens finished third in the...

