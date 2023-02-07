Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Klay Thompson Gives Incredible Answer About Not Making All-Star Team
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson believes he will be an All-Star again
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
What Celtics fans need to know about Mike Muscala after trade with Thunder
The Boston Celtics have finally made a move before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline. The C's sent Justin Jackson and two second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for power forward/center Mike Muscala. Here's what Celtics fans need to know about Muscala. Age. 31. Position. Power forward/Center.
Unfortunate News About Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Steph Curry will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Spurs reportedly rejected this Celtics trade offer for Jakob Poeltl
The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors had been linked to San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl in rumors over the last few weeks leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, and his former team ultimately won the bidding. The Raptors reportedly acquired Poeltl late Wednesday night in...
Chiefs Coordinator News: Spagnuolo Wants to Be a HC, Bieniemy Could Be OC Elsewhere
Super Bowl LVII week has seen both of KC's coordinators comment on coaching jobs.
Kings swing trade with Nets for forward Edwards, cash
The Kings have made their first move of trade deadline week. Sacramento has acquired 22-year-old forward Kessler Edwards and cash in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the draft rights to David Michineau, the team announced Wednesday morning. The Kings also waived Deonte Burton. Shams Charania of...
Report: Jaylen Brown expected to miss time with facial fracture
BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown suffered an unfortunate injury Wednesday night at the hands of his All-Star teammate. With less than two minutes remaining in the first half of the Celtics' game against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, Brown collided with Jayson Tatum along the baseline as both players went for an offensive rebound.
How 'electric' Harrison already is impressing Kapler, Webb
When the Giants gathered for FanFest on Saturday, the two most popular players were Northern California natives -- Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb -- who have turned into stars not far from the fields they grew up on. If all goes according to plan for the team's top pitching prospect, another one will soon join the mix.
Report: Celtics add veteran big Mike Muscala in trade with Thunder
Brad Stevens has struck again. The Boston Celtics are acquiring big man Mike Muscala in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. The Celtics will send Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to OKC in the...
Kevin O'Connor: Grant Williams trade is 'definitely possible'
Will Wednesday night mark Grant Williams' final game with the Boston Celtics?. Williams, a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season, has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline. Teams reportedly have called the Celtics about the fourth-year forward, though it's unclear whether Boston has any interest in moving him.
Patrick Mahomes' dad, former MLB pitcher, explains why 'nothing is too big' for star Chiefs QB
"He was going to get drafted as an outfielder and I have no doubt he would've made it and been successful," said Pat Mahomes, an MLB veteran.
Warriors' title defense got much bumpier with KD trade to Suns
The Phoenix Suns, shaken to the core after a graceless NBA playoff exit last May, decided Wednesday night to go full throttle this season by reportedly trading for Kevin Durant. A few hours before the Suns dropped their trade bomb, the Los Angeles Lakers completed their midseason makeover and it’s...
3 observations after Sixers head into deadline on sour note, lose to Celtics
BOSTON — That is not how the Sixers wanted to head into the trade deadline. They dropped their second straight game and fell four games behind the No. 1 Celtics on Wednesday night with a 106-99 loss to Boston at TD Garden. Joel Embiid scored 28 points, James Harden...
