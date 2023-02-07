ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Louisiana State Police say Alonzo Bagley was unarmed, investigation is still pending

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEt5v_0keZGebw00

Louisiana State Police has released new information on the shooting of Alonzo Bagley.

On Feb. 6, LSP provided preliminary investigation details to the public during a press conference.

It was revealed that at approximately 10:51 p.m. Feb. 3, two Shreveport Police officers responded to the Villa Norte Apartment Complex in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.

Officers were called to this location in regard to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with Bagley, who then exited the apartment via the balcony.

Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, was then taken on a short foot chase. Tyler made contact with Bagley when he rounded the corner of the building and fired one shot. A bullet struck Bagley once in the chest.

Tyler began performing lifesaving aid to Bagley until Shreveport Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported him to Ochsner LSU Health. Around 11:30 p.m. Bagley was pronounced dead.

State Police Col. Lamar Davis said that through the preliminary investigation, detectives were unable to locate any weapons near or on Bagley.

"I'm asking for the community to remain patient as we continue to conduct a very thorough investigation," said Davis. "While some may think that this is something that we can arrive to a conclusion immediately, I offer that it's incumbent upon us to conduct a very thorough investigation so that we have all the facts. Transparency in the investigation is a priority for our agency."

Bagley's family has retained Haley & Associates. In a press release, Haley & Associates said, "our office will walk through this process with the Bagley family, to ensure transparency and accountability. Attorney Ron Haley believes accountability will result in consequences in both civil and criminal courts."

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Attempted carjacking, second officer-involved shooting in Shreveport within a week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating an attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Thursday afternoon. According to online dispatch record Caddo 911, 34 units from the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on Linwood Avenue between Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Flournoy Lucas Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police say the […]
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Police investigate fatal shooting of woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a woman Thursday night. SPD was called to the 2600 block of College Street in the Queensborough neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Not many details are known at this time, but police have...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Suspected drunk driver hits, injures SPD officer assisting another driver

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police sergeant and multiple others were injured when a suspected drunk driver hit him while helping a motorist late Thursday. Sergeant Marcus Hines was helping a stalled motorist at 11:34 p.m. on I-49 near the I-20 east/west exit ramps when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol unit. The occupants of the stalled vehicle, Officer Sgt. Hines and the suspected drunk driver were all taken to the hospital for their injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man guilty of high-speed chase, gun charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could face up to 20 years in prison after his conviction for leading police on a high-speed chase and firearms charges. A Caddo Parish jury found Santavius Deangelo Bailey guilty on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearms, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated flight from an officer. Officials say Bailey was drunk and tried to fight employees at a restaurant on Monkhouse Dr. on March 26, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Police sergeant struck by car while assisting motorist

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport Police sergeant was blocking traffic in his car when a speeding Audi crashed into him. On Feb. 9, at 11:34 p.m., Sergeant Marcus Hines was assisting a stalled motorist on I-49 just before the I-20 east and westbound exit ramps. While Hines was blocking traffic in a marked SPD unit with active overhead lighting he was struck by a 2015 Audi that was traveling at a high rate of speed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier PD searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Shady Grove. Officers arrested other suspects involved on Tuesday after a vehicle chase. Police say the pursuit ended when the suspects crashed their vehicle.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

VIDEO: Family members of man fatally shot by SPD officer speak out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a man shot and killed during an encounter with police is now speaking out. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was fatally shot by an officer with the Shreveport Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments. That officer has been identified as Alexander Tyler. He has since been put on administrative leave, and Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Man Arrested for Domestic Abuse on Juvenile

Shreveport Police responded to a domestic abuse battery report on Sunday, January 15th, 2023 in the 2300 block of Marion Street. Officers discovered the suspect had already left the scene, but found a female juvenile victim suffering from mulitple injuries. During the investigation, Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department obtained...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Help find 2 men suspected of multi-vehicle burglaries in Benton

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives are asking the public to help identify two suspects they say used credit cards taken from stolen vehicles to make purchases at Walmart. The suspects were captured in surveillance photos and are wanted for the burglary of multiple vehicles...
BENTON, LA
KEEL Radio

Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead

A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WWL

Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state police,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police: Two teens run away from youth facility in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

BCPD searching for 2 teen runaways

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are on the lookout for two teenage girls who reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. Tayeleeyonna White, 15, is around 5′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Terra Black, 16, is around 5′3″ and weighs about 120 pounds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges

The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy