Nautical Neighbors swim through Oceanside!

An exquisite stained glass mural titled Nautical Neighbors was installed last summer in the heart of Oceanside. All the abundant sea life swimming through the mural was designed and created by Don Myers and assembled by the citizens of Oceanside. You can see this very beautiful public art at the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Davis, 38, was arrested at 8:03 a.m. on Jan. 30 at West Valley Parkway,...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
Coast News

Injured bobcat returned to wild

RAMONA — A bobcat believed to have been hit by a car and treated for three weeks by the San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife team enjoyed its first full day back in the wild Feb. 9. “Seeing this bobcat return to the wild is what it’s all...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

San Marcos Elementary students, staff safe after bomb threat

SAN MARCOS — San Marcos Elementary School students and staff were attempting to recover this week after the school received a false bomb threat. Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, a phone call was made about a bomb threat, which led to the evacuation of students and staff, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

Man arrested in Oceanside homicide

OCEANSIDE — An 18-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a 29-year-old man in Oceanside last week was arrested, the Oceanside Police Department reported Feb. 9. Joshua Parker of Oceanside was arrested on Feb. 2. Just after 4 p.m. Dec. 9, the OPD responded to Balderrama Park after a...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Unstable bluffs at San Elijo campground take several campsites offline

ENCINITAS, Calif. — After recent storms, San Elijo State Beach has suffered major erosion, causing damage on the south end of the beach campgrounds. To keep the public safe, park rangers taped off the areas around the unstable bluffs. A few of the sites have been removed from the camping reservation system until a full assessment of the damage can be done.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Found Dead After Fire at Mar Vista Home

A man and woman were found dead early Wednesday following a fire at a Mar Vista home. Firefighters responded at about 2:30 a.m. to a 1,096-square-foot home in the 3500 block of South May Street in the West Los Angeles community. One 911 call was received, but the call ended...
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Westfield North County Mall Has New Owner

Escondido, CA -One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
ESCONDIDO, CA
surfer.com

Weekend Forecast (Southern California)

Overview: (February 10 – 12) After a fairly calm week, this weekend is shaping up to be pretty active across SoCal. Models have come into agreement that a system that’s currently producing 25-30’ waves will make its way down the Pacific Coast and give us some pretty nice ground swell this weekend.
