FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Another major retail store closing in TemeculaKristen WaltersTemecula, CA
Unique dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
coolsandiegosights.com
Nautical Neighbors swim through Oceanside!
An exquisite stained glass mural titled Nautical Neighbors was installed last summer in the heart of Oceanside. All the abundant sea life swimming through the mural was designed and created by Don Myers and assembled by the citizens of Oceanside. You can see this very beautiful public art at the...
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lake Murray roadway
A man died early Friday morning after San Diego Police said he was struck by a car on Mission Gorge Road and killed.
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Davis, 38, was arrested at 8:03 a.m. on Jan. 30 at West Valley Parkway,...
Coast News
Injured bobcat returned to wild
RAMONA — A bobcat believed to have been hit by a car and treated for three weeks by the San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife team enjoyed its first full day back in the wild Feb. 9. “Seeing this bobcat return to the wild is what it’s all...
Over a dozen people seen jumping from smuggling boat at Mission Beach
Witnesses see more than a dozen people jump from what U.S. Border Patrol says was smuggling boat. The incident happened at South Mission Beach Wednesday afternoon.
Officer identified in deadly Chula Vista shooting
San Diego Police have identified the Chula Vista Police officer involved in a deadly South Bay shooting over the weekend.
Urbane Cafe Opening Oceanside Location
Fast-Casual Chain Working On Two New San Diego Cafes
Pedestrian killed in East County vehicle collision
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in East County on Friday, said the San Diego Police Department.
SUV falls from parking structure at hospital in Orange, lands upside down on roof of nearby building
A driver was hospitalized after an SUV fell from a parking structure at a hospital in Orange and overturned, officials said.
Segment of cliff collapses at Black’s Beach
A cliff collapse was reported Thursday at Black's Beach in La Jolla.
Coast News
San Marcos Elementary students, staff safe after bomb threat
SAN MARCOS — San Marcos Elementary School students and staff were attempting to recover this week after the school received a false bomb threat. Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, a phone call was made about a bomb threat, which led to the evacuation of students and staff, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.
Chula Vista Fire investigator and specially trained K-9 partner now on duty
The Chula Vista Fire Department has a new fire investigation team on duty that includes a specially trained arson dog.
Coast News
Man arrested in Oceanside homicide
OCEANSIDE — An 18-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a 29-year-old man in Oceanside last week was arrested, the Oceanside Police Department reported Feb. 9. Joshua Parker of Oceanside was arrested on Feb. 2. Just after 4 p.m. Dec. 9, the OPD responded to Balderrama Park after a...
Driver runs red light, causes 3 vehicle collision: police
A 75-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after his pickup truck was involved in a three-vehicle wreck, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Driver arrested, woman and child in car unhurt after chase
A high-speed chase that began in the Miramar area ended with a car fully engulfed in flames and the arrest of the driver.
Unstable bluffs at San Elijo campground take several campsites offline
ENCINITAS, Calif. — After recent storms, San Elijo State Beach has suffered major erosion, causing damage on the south end of the beach campgrounds. To keep the public safe, park rangers taped off the areas around the unstable bluffs. A few of the sites have been removed from the camping reservation system until a full assessment of the damage can be done.
kusi.com
Resident under fire by city after fixing Windansea beach stairs
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One local homeowner decided to put a fresh coat of paint on the main staircase at Windansea Beach in La Jolla after filing multiple requests with the city to handle it. The city is not happy with the resident for completing the handiwork on his...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Found Dead After Fire at Mar Vista Home
A man and woman were found dead early Wednesday following a fire at a Mar Vista home. Firefighters responded at about 2:30 a.m. to a 1,096-square-foot home in the 3500 block of South May Street in the West Los Angeles community. One 911 call was received, but the call ended...
thevistapress.com
Westfield North County Mall Has New Owner
Escondido, CA -One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
surfer.com
Weekend Forecast (Southern California)
Overview: (February 10 – 12) After a fairly calm week, this weekend is shaping up to be pretty active across SoCal. Models have come into agreement that a system that’s currently producing 25-30’ waves will make its way down the Pacific Coast and give us some pretty nice ground swell this weekend.
