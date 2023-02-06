PORTAGE, Mich. — Rumors of an ambulance service shut down has employees jumping ship and people fearful Kalamazoo County will be left with fewer emergency services. A number of people employed at Pride Care Ambulance in Portage started looking for new jobs after Director of Operations Becki Russon decided to take a step back for personal reasons after nearly 40 years, according to Operations Manager Robert Lohrberg.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO