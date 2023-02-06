ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Settlement reached to improve disability access at Kalamazoo rail station

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Five settlement agreements were reached with various West Michigan cities Thursday to resolve violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Under the agreements, rail stations in Albion, Bangor, Dowagiac, Holland, and Kalamazoo are anticipated to be made accessible...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Pride Care Ambulance Service still up and running despite shut down rumors

PORTAGE, Mich. — Rumors of an ambulance service shut down has employees jumping ship and people fearful Kalamazoo County will be left with fewer emergency services. A number of people employed at Pride Care Ambulance in Portage started looking for new jobs after Director of Operations Becki Russon decided to take a step back for personal reasons after nearly 40 years, according to Operations Manager Robert Lohrberg.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Grand opening of Western Michigan University Student Center pushed to July

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students will have to wait a while longer for their brand new student center and dining facility. Originally scheduled to open in August 2022, the grand opening for the new on-campus facility was pushed to January, then again moved to late-July, according to Western Michigan University in a release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Former Paw Paw post trooper named Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year

LANSING, Mich. — Multiple former and current Michigan State Police employees were honored for their dedication and service to Michigan Wednesday. “Today’s ceremony is an excellent reminder of why we have chosen this career of service,” Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper said. Positive news: Residents...
PAW PAW, MI
Award given to Heritage Community resident months early due to terminal illness

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Friends and family gathered Tuesday to celebrate and honor Don Kneepkens as he accepted the 2023 Trustee of the Year award. Don Kneepkens lives at The Artisan, part of the Heritage Community campus, where he's served on the Heritage Community Board of Directors since 2018 as the resident board member, according to Heritage Community.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Man at hospital says bag of lunch was bomb, Grand Rapids police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 65-year-old man told security officers he had "a bomb" which turned out to be his lunch, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Trinity Health St. Mary's Emergency Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Ford Motor Company appears to be eyeing the Megasite in Marshall Township, for a proposed multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant. Ford is close to a deal with local leaders to build an electric vehicle battery plant that could create 2,500 high paying jobs, according to an elected official in Calhoun County who is not authorized to provide details of the negotiations.
MARSHALL, MI

