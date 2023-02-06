Read full article on original website
Three West Michigan counties awarded funding for outdoor recreation projects
LANSING, Mich. — Outdoor recreational projects in three West Michigan counties were among 21 who received Michigan Spark grant funding. The grants look to boost the creation, renovation, or redevelopment of public recreation opportunities for Michiganders and visitors, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources, or DNR. “Under the...
Settlement reached to improve disability access at Kalamazoo rail station
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Five settlement agreements were reached with various West Michigan cities Thursday to resolve violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Under the agreements, rail stations in Albion, Bangor, Dowagiac, Holland, and Kalamazoo are anticipated to be made accessible...
State: Children locked in tents at Rockford-area home child care
The state has suspended the license of a Rockford-area home child care, saying the woman who runs it routinely locked children inside tents.
Pride Care Ambulance Service still up and running despite shut down rumors
PORTAGE, Mich. — Rumors of an ambulance service shut down has employees jumping ship and people fearful Kalamazoo County will be left with fewer emergency services. A number of people employed at Pride Care Ambulance in Portage started looking for new jobs after Director of Operations Becki Russon decided to take a step back for personal reasons after nearly 40 years, according to Operations Manager Robert Lohrberg.
Family of eight tests positive for lead poisoning after living in rental home for years
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo family is struggling to find safe housing after lead was discovered in their rental home and in their blood. After finding out their daughter Hope had lead in her system following a well child visit, Troy and Kyla White decided to get checked. Hope...
Grand opening of Western Michigan University Student Center pushed to July
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students will have to wait a while longer for their brand new student center and dining facility. Originally scheduled to open in August 2022, the grand opening for the new on-campus facility was pushed to January, then again moved to late-July, according to Western Michigan University in a release.
Former Paw Paw post trooper named Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple former and current Michigan State Police employees were honored for their dedication and service to Michigan Wednesday. “Today’s ceremony is an excellent reminder of why we have chosen this career of service,” Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper said. Positive news: Residents...
Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
Driver crashes into BIGGBY COFFEE on Westnedge in Portage, causing quite a stir
PORTAGE, Mich. — A vehicle drove into the front of BIGGBY COFFEE on South Westnedge Avenue early Thursday morning, causing a stir. The driver's foot slipped off of the brake and onto the accelerator, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The damage was covered up upon News...
Award given to Heritage Community resident months early due to terminal illness
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Friends and family gathered Tuesday to celebrate and honor Don Kneepkens as he accepted the 2023 Trustee of the Year award. Don Kneepkens lives at The Artisan, part of the Heritage Community campus, where he's served on the Heritage Community Board of Directors since 2018 as the resident board member, according to Heritage Community.
Man at hospital says bag of lunch was bomb, Grand Rapids police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 65-year-old man told security officers he had "a bomb" which turned out to be his lunch, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Trinity Health St. Mary's Emergency Department.
GR school placed under lockdown due to shots nearby
A Grand Rapids school went into lockdown Tuesday due to a report of shots fired nearby, school officials say.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest MI launches Sports Buddies mentoring program
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan, or BBBSMI, launched their newest mentoring program Wednesday. Through the organization's Sports Buddies program, local volunteers will be matched with kids based on a shared interest in sports, fitness, or being active. They will then mentor a child over...
LGBTQ+ resource center in Kalamazoo receives hundreds of threatening calls, messages
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo-based LGBTQ+ resource center has been under attack following a viral video that has led to hundreds of threatening and homophobic calls, emails and voice messages. OutFront Kalamazoo, which has been instrumental in advancing social justice issues for members of the LGBTQ+ community throughout the...
Family says Charlotte Public Schools is not following IEPs
Some parents of students with special needs at Charlotte High School say their children's needs are not being addressed, and they are missing out on their educational experience because of it.
2 resignations, 1 termination: What we know so far from Kalamazoo Public Schools turmoil
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Questions continue to surface as new information comes out about the resignation of two administrators and termination of another at Kalamazoo Public Schools. To the surprise of many in the district community, Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri’s immediate resignation was announced at a Dec. 12 special school board meeting.
Prosecutor decides no charges will be issued in fatal shooting of Kalamazoo man
KALAMAZOO, MI – No charges will be issued in the September 2021 fatal shooting of Patrick Harbor. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor finalized his decision this week, months after his office began reviewing the case. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the Kalamazoo Public Safety investigation into Harbor’s Sept. 12,...
Consumers Energy offers 30,000 thermostats to help Michiganders with winter heating costs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing 30,000 Google Nest smart thermostats to financially vulnerable natural gas customers in Michigan to help customers who are facing high household costs. “Consumers Energy remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors, in the coldest days of winter and as the temperatures...
Trial for former Grand Rapids officer Schurr rescheduled to October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The trial for a former Grand Rapids police officer accused of shooting and killing a man in the back of the head has been rescheduled, according to the Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker. It has been rescheduled to Oct. 24, according to Becker. Prosecutor: Don't...
Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant
MARSHALL, Mich. — The Ford Motor Company appears to be eyeing the Megasite in Marshall Township, for a proposed multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant. Ford is close to a deal with local leaders to build an electric vehicle battery plant that could create 2,500 high paying jobs, according to an elected official in Calhoun County who is not authorized to provide details of the negotiations.
