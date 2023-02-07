ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids

A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
UTICA, NY
Dutchess County Announces STOP-DWI Super Bowl Crackdown

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to throw down in Arizona this weekend and Hudson Valley law enforcement officers are on high alert. No, it's not because they're worried about those crazy Philly fans. As we all know, Super Bowl weekend is one of the most popular weekends to enjoy adult beverages while watching the game with friends and family.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mystery Machine for Sale Near Hudson Valley

Woah Scoob! You can own your very own Mystery Machine. You can live out one of America's favorite cartoons by purchasing your very own Mystery Machine. If you have a big brown dog then it is perfect. Remember Scooby Doo?. If you watched the popular cartoon then you are well...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?

There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area

Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
PEEKSKILL, NY
