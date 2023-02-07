Read full article on original website
The Unfortunate Split: How Washington and Hamilton's Fight Was PointlessThe Chronicles of YesterdayNew Windsor, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
PLAY Airlines Offering Deeply Low Cost Flights From Northeast to IcelandJordan ArthurNew Windsor, NY
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
‘Director’ of Huge Hudson Valley Heroin Organization Sentenced
A Hudson Valley "drug kingpin" is heading to prison for dealing "deadly" drugs across the region. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler an Orange County man was sentenced for dealing drugs in the region. Orange County, New York Drug Dealer Sentenced. Richard McInturff, 32, of Port Jervis...
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
The Cheapest Places In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley For Dates
One Hudson Valley hometown is actually the "cheapest" place in New York State for dating. The Hudson Valley is full of great places to take a date. Westchester County, New York Town Is Cheapest Place for a date in New York State. You probably shouldn't tell your date you are...
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
State of The Art ‘Smart Apartments’ Available For Rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
What was once an aging corner of Wappingers Falls has now flourished into a new 'smart' apartment complex. Over the last few years, you may have noticed construction at 2701 West Main St. heading into the Village of Wappingers Falls. That construction has now become what is known as The West Main Lofts.
US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids
A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
WARNING! Aggressive Coyote’s Reported In Poughkeepsie & Hyde Park, New York
Recent encounters with aggressive coyotes in Dutchess County have led to a warning being issued. The Hudson Valley is covered by beautiful land and in some parts much of that land is woods. No houses, buildings, or anything just woods for miles. That's a major reason so many folks love the area but woods for miles also bring many forms of wildlife.
Dutchess County Announces STOP-DWI Super Bowl Crackdown
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to throw down in Arizona this weekend and Hudson Valley law enforcement officers are on high alert. No, it's not because they're worried about those crazy Philly fans. As we all know, Super Bowl weekend is one of the most popular weekends to enjoy adult beverages while watching the game with friends and family.
Irresponsible Behavior Causes Anger at Hudson Valley Park
Why is it so hard for some people to follow the rules? I always like to see what's going on in different Facebook groups, so the other night I was looking and noticed a post that made me shake my head a few times. There are so many beautiful outdoor...
Mystery Machine for Sale Near Hudson Valley
Woah Scoob! You can own your very own Mystery Machine. You can live out one of America's favorite cartoons by purchasing your very own Mystery Machine. If you have a big brown dog then it is perfect. Remember Scooby Doo?. If you watched the popular cartoon then you are well...
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Hudson Valley Teen Charged For Bringing Gun To New York School
A Hudson Valley teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. Last Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School received a report of a student in possession of a loaded handgun. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. School officials quickly began an investigation with...
Woman Allegedly Attacks Neighbors With Hammer In Wallkill, New York
It was anything but a normal Sunday afternoon in Orange County when a neighbor dispute led to an arrest. Most Sunday afternoons are for family, chores, football (depending on the time of year), and for most of us to relax and get ready for the long work week ahead. Sundays are definitely NOT for attacking your neighbor with a hammer.
What is New York State’s Favorite Pizza Topping? [STUDY]
National Pizza Day was February 9, as the country celebrated one of its favorite meals. Yeah, we love pizza. And with the Super Bowl on its way, we'll be eating even more pizza. In fact, the American Pizza Community an estimated 12.5 million pizzas were ordered the day of the Super Bowl in 2022.
Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?
There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area
Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
