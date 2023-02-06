Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
House fire at Oshkosh home causes extensive roof damage, possible electrical malfunction
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a two-story home in Oshkosh on Thursday night caused extensive damage to the roof, and authorities have stated what they believe caused the incident. According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, the fire began around 9:30 p.m. on February 9 on the 1100...
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Deputy to Detective
The Marathon County Sheriff is happy to announce the promotion of Deputy Adam Johnson to the rank of Detective. Detective Johnson began his employment with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office on July 18, 2018, when he was hired as a patrol deputy. Prior to coming to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Johnson served as a deputy at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
WJFW-TV
Marshfield Clinic says over a thousand people suffered injuries from snowmobiles
MARSHFIELD - Snowmobiling is a popular pastime in the Northwoods. A new study is shining a light on how snowmobile injuries in north-central Wisconsin. Marshfield Clinic Research Institute says more than one-thousand people suffered from snowmobile related injuries over a five-year period. The study was conducted from November first 2013 through April 30, 2018. It found 1,013 injuries.
WBAY Green Bay
Hospitalized driver may be connected to Appleton murder
The port receives more grants to expand with a new, modern facility at the mouth of the Fox River. When people are on ice that isn't safe, taxpayers foot the bill. Rescuers may pay with their life.
WSAW
Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield will consider repurposing a donated building at 2504 S. Central Avenue for the city’s police department. The owner of Wildwood Plaza approached the city about a potential donation of the property known as the ‘Buffalo Building.’ The current police station was constructed in 1981 on 1st Street. According to Marshfield Police Chief Jody Geurink, a change is long overdue.
WSAW
Stevens Point man honored after donating kidney, raising awareness
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Mark Scotch became a kidney donor in 2020 after meeting Hugh Smith from Natchitoches, Louisiana who was on dialysis. Scotch, 67, is being recognized for his efforts in raising awareness for kidney donations. Mark received an award from Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza and a legislative citation from Senator Patrick Testin and Rep. Katrina Shankland.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident Caused by Medical Emergency
Marshfield Police Officers and EMS responded to a report of an accident with the operator actively seizing in the Festival Foods Parking lot. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 1:46pm on Monday, February 6th, they received a report of an accident in the Festival Foods parking lot. The caller stated the operator of the vehicle involved was actively seizing.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Search for Weekend Shooter Going Beyond Wisconsin
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Marathon County Sheriff's office says the search for a weekend shooting suspect is going beyond Wisconsin's borders. According to Mike Leischner with WSAU, officers say they have reason to believe that Desmond Mayo has left the state and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.
cwbradio.com
Crews Respond to Fire at Wausau Laundromat
Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Wausau Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at Wausau Cleaners on West Stewart Avenue around 1:30pm. The fire started in one of the dryers, but crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke, but it was...
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
WJFW-TV
Suspect believed to have left Wisconsin following a weekend shooting in Marathon Co.
WAUSAU (WJFW) - A suspected shooter from this past weekend in Wausau is believed to have left the state, that's according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office. Police are looking for Desmond S. Mayo, 29, after he allegedly shot another man Saturday evening. According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting...
WJFW-TV
Suspect identified in the Town of Unity stabbing from Jan.
UNITY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing that took place in January in the Village of Unity. Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez, 18, is being held in the Marathon County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond and an Immigration...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating shooting in central Wisconsin, suspect still at-large
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in the Town of Wausau. According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during the late evening hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Mcintosh Road, where a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
tourcounsel.com
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff: Missing Wisconsin woman died from hypothermia due to environmental exposure
TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin have wrapped up their investigation into the death of a missing woman and now have a cause of death. According to an update provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Felicia Wanna, who was found dead in a rural area of Monroe County, died of hypothermia due to environmental exposure.
news8000.com
Details released in death of Tomah woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
thecitypages.com
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating weekend shooting
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the town of Wausau over the weekend. Investigators say suspect 29-year-old Desmond Mayo shot 38-year-old several times in the late evening hours of Saturday. The victim, who police did not identify, drove himself to the hospital to be treated for the wounds.
WSAW
All lanes blocked on Hwy 8 from Tannery Rd to County U due to crash
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes are blocked on Hwy 8 from Tannery Road and County Road U near the Town of Bradley due to a vehicle accident. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has issued the following detour routes: Detour for EB traffic, WB is reversed: Get off US 8 and take County CC EB to County A, NB on County A to NB on County U back to US 8.
