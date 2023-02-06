Rising concerns about carbon free electricity in Minnesota?? Hell yea it raises concerns,,,because it's an impossibility. Prepare for frequent blackouts...and pray it doesn't happen during the -30°f weather.
Now what they'll do is throw billions of dollars into R&D in an attempt to develop the technology which I believe were 50 to 100 years away from, but in the meantime these politicians will hand the contracts over to their buddies for a fee and will line their pockets and at the end of the day, no technology will come from it but hey by then they'll be on to other ways to profit
I do not want to depend on electricity to keep me warm, it is very expensive. I have never bought a house that was not heated with Natural Gas. I also do not like battery operated tools & appliances, replacing the battery sometimes costs more then the tool itself.plus batteries are not safe for the environment.
