ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 22

Silentwatcher
4d ago

Rising concerns about carbon free electricity in Minnesota?? Hell yea it raises concerns,,,because it's an impossibility. Prepare for frequent blackouts...and pray it doesn't happen during the -30°f weather.

Reply(2)
25
Deepfunny Thoughts
4d ago

Now what they'll do is throw billions of dollars into R&D in an attempt to develop the technology which I believe were 50 to 100 years away from, but in the meantime these politicians will hand the contracts over to their buddies for a fee and will line their pockets and at the end of the day, no technology will come from it but hey by then they'll be on to other ways to profit

Reply
10
Paula Larson
4d ago

I do not want to depend on electricity to keep me warm, it is very expensive. I have never bought a house that was not heated with Natural Gas. I also do not like battery operated tools & appliances, replacing the battery sometimes costs more then the tool itself.plus batteries are not safe for the environment.

Reply
10
Related
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant

Minnesota’s largest electricity cooperative wants the option to burn diesel fuel oil at a central Minnesota peaker plant as a hedge against volatile natural gas prices. Great River Energy is seeking approval from Minnesota regulators to install fuel oil equipment at its 170-megawatt Cambridge peaker plant, which now burns only natural gas. The generation and […] The post Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

How do electric vehicles work? And who's actually paying for the power?

MINNEAPOLIS – Vice President Kamala Harris visited St. Cloud Thursday to highlight the push for drivers to go electric.It's a hot topic in Minnesota, with charging stations popping up in parking lots outside stores.So how do they work? And who's actually paying for the power? WCCO got the answers from Diana McKeown of Clean Energy Resource Teams."People are really excited about electric vehicles, I've seen just a huge, huge increase," McKeown said.She says while interest is high, the numbers are still low. There are about 28,000 EVs on Minnesota roads. That's less than 1% of the vehicles.Buyers pay more up...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Voters chime in on Biden administration so far

MINNESOTA (KVRR) — Vice President Harris’ visit to St. Cloud focuses on Minnesota’s push for clean energy in the coming decades. By 2030, the movement requires 80% of the state’s electricity to come from carbon-free sources. That goal will be increased to 100% by 2040. Some...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
MOORHEAD, MN
wasteadvantagemag.com

Bill Would Help Build Waste Facility to Treat PFAS in Northeast Minnesota

A new bill would help spur the development of a lined landfill in northeast Minnesota that proponents say would be able to treat “forever chemicals.” Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, introduced a bill that would direct $4.5 million to St. Louis County for a facility to treat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Studies have shown the chemicals accumulate in the environment and the human body and are toxic.
Grist

Documents show how a pipeline company paid Minnesota millions to police protests

This story was published in partnership with the Center for Media and Democracy. The morning of June 7, 2021, Sheriff’s Deputy Chuck Nelson of Beltrami County, Minnesota, bought water and refreshments, packed his gear, and prepared for what would be, in his own words, “a long day.” For over six months, Indigenous-led opponents of the Line 3 project had been participating in acts of civil disobedience to disrupt construction of the tar sands oil pipeline, arguing that it would pollute water, exacerbate the climate crisis, and violate treaties with the Anishinaabe people. Officers like Nelson were stuck in the middle of a conflict, sworn to protect the rights of both the pipeline company Enbridge and its opponents.
MINNESOTA STATE
kmaland.com

Summit claims another pipeline milestone

(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
IOWA STATE
KNOX News Radio

MN legislative updates

— — — Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature. They’re backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years. One bill would expand background check requirements for firearm sales and other transfers. Another would allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from people in crisis under what are commonly known as red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders.
stcroix360.com

Minnesota legislation seeks to improve management of misunderstood fish

DNR supports effort to study and recommend changes to regulations that currently leave several species vulnerable. Significant changes could be on the way for how Minnesota regulates fishing for numerous species previously considered “rough fish.” Proposals moving forward through the state legislature would have the Department of Natural Resources revise its rules for numerous species that are largely unmanaged today.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Democrats push to let all residents buy into MinnesotaCare

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Lawmakers have gone to work on a proposal to allow all residents to buy into the state-run MinnesotaCare health insurance program, not just low-income workers struggling to get by. Democratic legislators and Gov. Tim Walz have been pushing for several years to expand MinnesotaCare...
MINNESOTA STATE
Jackson County Pilot

Local rep pushes bill addressing catalytic converter theft

In an effort to address the growing number of catalytic converter thefts across the state, local state Rep. Marj Fogelman is co-authoring legislation that would hold criminals accountable. “Catalytic converter theft is not just a Minneapolis problem,” said Fogelman, who represents Jackson County in the state Legislature. “We are seeing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House passes "universal" school meals providing free breakfast, lunch to students

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House passed a bill Thursday by a vote of 70-58 guaranteeing free lunch and breakfast to all Minnesota students, regardless of income requirements set by a federal program. It's a move advocates say will reduce child hunger and ensure no kid falls through the cracks."We're going to give them the tools they need to succeed in school and that means food," said Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis.The federal government pays for free or reduced-priced meals but there are income limits for who qualifies. Under this bill, the state would pick up the tab for the difference of...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy