Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Presque Isle Boys Upset Caribou 37-31 [STATS]
Points were precious in Presque Isle on Wednesday, February 8th, but Presque Isle's Malachi Cummings erupted for 23 points and the Wildcats upset the Caribou Vikings 37-31. Presque Isle led 13-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 20-11 at the end of the 1st Half The Wildcats were up 29-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Caribou Vikings Visit Orono Red Riots in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Caribou Vikings visit the Orono Red Riots in boys' varsity basketball on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
Ellsworth Girls Beat MDI 78-49 [PHOTOS & STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team concluded the 2022-23 regular season with a convincing 78-49 over the MDI Trojans at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Tuesday, February 7th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 10-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. In the 2nd Quarter, Ellsworth's Abby Radel took control of the game, scoring 15 points, as Ellsworth outscored MDI 26-15 to take a 36-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 57-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer Witches Visit Bangor Rams in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Brewer Witches visit the Bangor Rams in boys' varsity basketball on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be posted upon its completion. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous people you might not...
Mattanawcook Boys Down Sumner 55-53 on Last Second Shot [STATS]
The Mattanawcook Academy Boys Basketball Team upset Sumner Tuesday night, February 7th, beating the Tigers 55-53 on a last second shot. Sumner raced out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but then the Lynx outscored Sumner 22-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 31-30 at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner regained the lead in the 3rd Quarter, after outscoring Mattanawcook Academy 20-13 to make it 50-44.
Bangor Girls Top Edward Little 55-36 to Improve to 14-3 [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team beat Edward Little Tuesday night, February 7th 55-36 at Red Barry Gymnasium. The win improved the Rams' record to 14-3 with 1 game remaining in the regular season. Bangor jumped out to a 15-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 37-11...
Maine Men Lose to Vermont 74-65 After Game Delayed Due to Problem with Floor
The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team lost to Vermont 74-65 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday, February 8th. The game was delayed for almost a hour and half, after it was determined that the basketball court had been put down incorrectly and it was unsafe to play on. Workers had to reinstall about half the court, before the game could proceed.
The Best “Super Sunday” Parties For The Big Game In Bangor
Feel like heading out for the best football day of the year this Sunday? You’ve got a bunch of options for fun, food & drink!. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with a much anticipated half-time performance from Rihanna.
Aroostook County Closings & Delays for Friday, Feb. 10
MSAD1 (Presque Isle area schools) are closed Friday. No remote learning. RSU 39 (Caribou, Stockholm) schools) are closed Friday. Woodland Consolidated School is closed Friday. MSAD 24 (Van Buren) – Closed Friday. MSAD 45 (Washburn schools) are closed Friday. MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield schools) are closed Friday. Easton schools...
wagmtv.com
RF Chamberland wins Grand Champion Award
ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - A local trucking company in Aroostook County recently won an award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. The Maine Motor Transport Association recently held their annual membership and awards banquet in Portland. At the banquet, RF Chamberland of St Agatha was awarded the M-M-T-A Grand Champion award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. Chris Cyr is the Director of Risk Management for R.F. Chamberland, and says it feels great to win the award and doing what they can to keep Maine safe.
WPFO
4 Maine bars and restaurants sued over death of man in 2021 crash
BANGOR (BDN) -- The parents of a Hampden Academy graduate who died in a 2021 car crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three bars and a chain restaurant in Bangor, alleging that staff continued serving the intoxicated driver, who also died. Tyler Wheaton, 23, of Hampden and Christian...
Central Maine Teen Steals Car, Lead Police on 100 MPH High Speed Chase
A 17-year-old boy from Central Maine is in custody following a high speed chase and vehicle theft that reportedly happened on Monday. According to the Kennebec Journal, multiple teenagers were involved in an apparent vehicle theft that resulted in a high-speed chase. The KJ reports that on Monday morning around 11:30, an officer with the Wiscasset Police Department noticed a vehicle drive by that didn't have any license plates on it. Additionally, the officer reported that the car appeared to have 'multiple defects' and was being 'operated erratically'.
wabi.tv
Clear and cold tonight, snow and rain moves in Thursday evening
Clouds increase ahead of our storm system Thursday evening. Snow and rain showers move into the state by around dinner time tomorrow evening. Snow changes to rain along the coast rapidly and then the rain/snow line marches into the Bangor region by midnight. Areas north of Millinocket look to remain mostly snow.
WPFO
Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500
BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he ran away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s family...
Two Teens Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision in Northern Aroostook
Maine State Police report an 18-year-old Washburn man and a 15-year-old girl were seriously injured Monday afternoon when the SUV they were in drove into the path of another vehicle in Wallagrass, Maine. Troopers say Angel Bubar was operating a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek when he pulled out onto the Sly...
truecountry935.com
Missing Skowhegan Teen
Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
A Maine Tractor Trailer Driver Charged with OUI in New Hampshire
A Skowhegan man is charged with OUI after New Hampshire State Police noticed his erratic driving. New Hampshire State Police say Wyatt Damon, Junior, 23, of Skowhegan, Maine is charged with driving under the influence for an incident that happened on Tuesday in the town of Pembroke. Why Did the...
The Groundhog Was Wrong! Maine Gets A Taste Of Spring This Week
Weather-wise, the last few months have really been a roller coaster ride, haven't they? We had a heatwave the first week of November, followed by a month and a half of really mild weather. We had a bit of a Nor'Easter just before Christmas. No real snow, just a lot of wind and rain.
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
878
Followers
5K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0