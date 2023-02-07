ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 The Ticket

Presque Isle Boys Upset Caribou 37-31 [STATS]

Points were precious in Presque Isle on Wednesday, February 8th, but Presque Isle's Malachi Cummings erupted for 23 points and the Wildcats upset the Caribou Vikings 37-31. Presque Isle led 13-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 20-11 at the end of the 1st Half The Wildcats were up 29-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
CARIBOU, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Girls Beat MDI 78-49 [PHOTOS & STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team concluded the 2022-23 regular season with a convincing 78-49 over the MDI Trojans at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Tuesday, February 7th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 10-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. In the 2nd Quarter, Ellsworth's Abby Radel took control of the game, scoring 15 points, as Ellsworth outscored MDI 26-15 to take a 36-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 57-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Mattanawcook Boys Down Sumner 55-53 on Last Second Shot [STATS]

The Mattanawcook Academy Boys Basketball Team upset Sumner Tuesday night, February 7th, beating the Tigers 55-53 on a last second shot. Sumner raced out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but then the Lynx outscored Sumner 22-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 31-30 at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner regained the lead in the 3rd Quarter, after outscoring Mattanawcook Academy 20-13 to make it 50-44.
LINCOLN, ME
101.9 The Rock

Aroostook County Closings & Delays for Friday, Feb. 10

MSAD1 (Presque Isle area schools) are closed Friday. No remote learning. RSU 39 (Caribou, Stockholm) schools) are closed Friday. Woodland Consolidated School is closed Friday. MSAD 24 (Van Buren) – Closed Friday. MSAD 45 (Washburn schools) are closed Friday. MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield schools) are closed Friday. Easton schools...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

RF Chamberland wins Grand Champion Award

ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - A local trucking company in Aroostook County recently won an award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. The Maine Motor Transport Association recently held their annual membership and awards banquet in Portland. At the banquet, RF Chamberland of St Agatha was awarded the M-M-T-A Grand Champion award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. Chris Cyr is the Director of Risk Management for R.F. Chamberland, and says it feels great to win the award and doing what they can to keep Maine safe.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WPFO

4 Maine bars and restaurants sued over death of man in 2021 crash

BANGOR (BDN) -- The parents of a Hampden Academy graduate who died in a 2021 car crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three bars and a chain restaurant in Bangor, alleging that staff continued serving the intoxicated driver, who also died. Tyler Wheaton, 23, of Hampden and Christian...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Teen Steals Car, Lead Police on 100 MPH High Speed Chase

A 17-year-old boy from Central Maine is in custody following a high speed chase and vehicle theft that reportedly happened on Monday. According to the Kennebec Journal, multiple teenagers were involved in an apparent vehicle theft that resulted in a high-speed chase. The KJ reports that on Monday morning around 11:30, an officer with the Wiscasset Police Department noticed a vehicle drive by that didn't have any license plates on it. Additionally, the officer reported that the car appeared to have 'multiple defects' and was being 'operated erratically'.
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

Clear and cold tonight, snow and rain moves in Thursday evening

Clouds increase ahead of our storm system Thursday evening. Snow and rain showers move into the state by around dinner time tomorrow evening. Snow changes to rain along the coast rapidly and then the rain/snow line marches into the Bangor region by midnight. Areas north of Millinocket look to remain mostly snow.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500

BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he ran away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s family...
BANGOR, ME
truecountry935.com

Missing Skowhegan Teen

Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
103.7 WCYY

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
878
Followers
5K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy